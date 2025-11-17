30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

The 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon was in full swing on Sunday (November 5).
As the last of six World Marathon Majors events scheduled for 2023, thousands of people gathered to watch the 50,000 runners.
And despite the athletes taking to the streets of NYC to complete the 26.2-mile course rightfully being at the center of the attention, the emblematic sports competition had another type of show-stopping group of people: poster holders.
Bored Panda rounded up a couple of the best signs that were spotted at the event.
#1 Even Seth Phillips, Aka Dude With Sign, Shared One Of His Iconic Posters
Image source: RonaldVelten
#2 Some People Were Straight Up Hilarious
Image source: arunNYC
#3 And Now We’re Here
Image source: AbbeyMastracco
#4 No Comment.
Image source: WUTangKids
#5 Someone “Ron Weasleyed” The Runners Instead Of Simply Cheering Them On
Image source: fiorela4193
#6 Not Sure What Christopher Walken Did, Maybe People Oppose Deer Hunters?
Image source: zGuz
#7 Sport Enthusiasts Were Particularly Busy That Day
Image source: CBS6Greg
#8 Cheering? No, Sometimes People Want Discouragement
Image source: TalkingTdimhcS
#9 A Special Mention To Those Suffering From Uncomfortable Rubbing Body Parts Was Made
Image source: juliadahl
#10 Why Make A Poster Complicated When Two Words Suffice
Image source: eedwards_nyc
#11 Natural Needs And Especially Flatulence Were A Recurring Theme During The Event
Image source: arunNYC
#12 Do You Think Some Runners Stopped To Unpack Their Inner Emotional Struggles?
Image source: swieder13
#13 Some Viewers Took Things Personally
Image source: jeanienyc
#14 Who Forgot About This Satirical Conspiracy Theory?
Image source: DAUFGL
#15 Oh Dating Apps… Everyone’s Nightmare
Image source: NYCSightsSounds
#16 Rat Puns Are Really Under-Rat-Ed
Image source: pmdemola
#17 Some Marathon Watchers Had A Very Niche Sense Of Humor
Image source: juliadahl
#18 A Special Mention To New York’s Infamous Rodents
Image source: whatisnewyork
#19 The Meta Big Brother Eyes Were Everywhere
Image source: jared531
#20 Some Runners May Have Needed Tough Love
Image source: JessLozanoS
#21 Counting Down Miles Must’ve Been The Best Approach
Image source: whatisnewyork
#22 Nice Body Parts
Image source: whatisnewyork
#23 Naturally, A Major Event Wouldn’t Be Major Without The Presence Of Taylor Swift
Image source: kelseyryan3
#24 Some Supporters Had Very Encouraging Words
Image source: juliadahl
#25 Now That Should Light A Fire Under Their Derriere
Image source: ryanlachica
#26 Some Inter-State Competition Never Hurt Anyone
Image source: nonamesallgame
#27 Others Seemingly Came Straight From Bikini Bottom In Support Of The Runners
Image source: danpantelo
#28 The Marathon Was The Perfect Occasion To Air Out Personal Problems, It Seemed
Image source: dylanviner
#29 Politics Was Another Winning Theme During The Marathon
Image source: btwest
#30 Someone Should Call Charlie Xcx
Image source: mooondayz
