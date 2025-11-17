30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

by

The 52nd edition of the New York City Marathon was in full swing on Sunday (November 5).

As the last of six World Marathon Majors events scheduled for 2023, thousands of people gathered to watch the 50,000 runners.

And despite the athletes taking to the streets of NYC to complete the 26.2-mile course rightfully being at the center of the attention, the emblematic sports competition had another type of show-stopping group of people: poster holders.

Bored Panda rounded up a couple of the best signs that were spotted at the event.

#1 Even Seth Phillips, Aka Dude With Sign, Shared One Of His Iconic Posters

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: RonaldVelten

#2 Some People Were Straight Up Hilarious

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: arunNYC

#3 And Now We’re Here

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: AbbeyMastracco

#4 No Comment.

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: WUTangKids

#5 Someone “Ron Weasleyed” The Runners Instead Of Simply Cheering Them On

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: fiorela4193

#6 Not Sure What Christopher Walken Did, Maybe People Oppose Deer Hunters?

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: zGuz

#7 Sport Enthusiasts Were Particularly Busy That Day

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: CBS6Greg

#8 Cheering? No, Sometimes People Want Discouragement

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: TalkingTdimhcS

#9 A Special Mention To Those Suffering From Uncomfortable Rubbing Body Parts Was Made

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: juliadahl

#10 Why Make A Poster Complicated When Two Words Suffice

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: eedwards_nyc

#11 Natural Needs And Especially Flatulence Were A Recurring Theme During The Event

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: arunNYC

#12 Do You Think Some Runners Stopped To Unpack Their Inner Emotional Struggles?

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: swieder13

#13 Some Viewers Took Things Personally

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: jeanienyc

#14 Who Forgot About This Satirical Conspiracy Theory?

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: DAUFGL

#15 Oh Dating Apps… Everyone’s Nightmare

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: NYCSightsSounds

#16 Rat Puns Are Really Under-Rat-Ed

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: pmdemola

#17 Some Marathon Watchers Had A Very Niche Sense Of Humor

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: juliadahl

#18 A Special Mention To New York’s Infamous Rodents

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: whatisnewyork

#19 The Meta Big Brother Eyes Were Everywhere

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: jared531

#20 Some Runners May Have Needed Tough Love

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: JessLozanoS

#21 Counting Down Miles Must’ve Been The Best Approach

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: whatisnewyork

#22 Nice Body Parts

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: whatisnewyork

#23 Naturally, A Major Event Wouldn’t Be Major Without The Presence Of Taylor Swift

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: kelseyryan3

#24 Some Supporters Had Very Encouraging Words

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: juliadahl

#25 Now That Should Light A Fire Under Their Derriere

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: ryanlachica

#26 Some Inter-State Competition Never Hurt Anyone

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: nonamesallgame

#27 Others Seemingly Came Straight From Bikini Bottom In Support Of The Runners

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: danpantelo

#28 The Marathon Was The Perfect Occasion To Air Out Personal Problems, It Seemed

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: dylanviner

#29 Politics Was Another Winning Theme During The Marathon

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: btwest

#30 Someone Should Call Charlie Xcx

30 Of The Funniest And Most Absurd Signs Spotted At The NYC Marathon

Image source: mooondayz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Sitcom Records That Will Be Nearly Impossible to Break
3 min read
Jul, 6, 2021
“Framed Moments”: 34 Photos That I Took
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 People Who Were ‘Today Years Old’ When They Realized These Random Things
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Did You Know That Pomeranians Melt In Water? This Owner Learned It The Hard Way
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Created Space-Age Bigfoot Costume For Summer Road Trip Project
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Cleverly Confronts Her Trash-Talking Roommate Who Assumed She Doesn’t Speak Spanish
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.