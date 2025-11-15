Hay Pandas! Is The Grapevine System Dead Or More Effective Nowadays With Modern Technology?

Back in my youth no matter what you did. No matter how you kept it secret. Via gossip (Also known as a grapevine) within 3 days your parents would hear about it from “someone”. With modern technology (smartphones, e-mails, etc) is this still a thing?
#1
Vitality says more effective.
#2
Absolutely! When it comes to someone you know, people tent to talk more in person. That’s when they’ll say, ‘I saw you kid the other day, they were…’.
They are not likely to text someone just because they saw their kid.
