Hay Pandas! Is The Grapevine System Dead Or More Effective Nowadays With Modern Technology?

by

Back in my youth no matter what you did. No matter how you kept it secret. Via gossip (Also known as a grapevine) within 3 days your parents would hear about it from “someone”. With modern technology (smartphones, e-mails, etc) is this still a thing?

#1

Vitality says more effective.

#2

Absolutely! When it comes to someone you know, people tent to talk more in person. That’s when they’ll say, ‘I saw you kid the other day, they were…’.
They are not likely to text someone just because they saw their kid.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“AITA For Refusing A ‘Child Free’ Couple On A Tour Group For Families?”
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
Crazy Animals We Saw In South America (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Why Did Black Ariel Receive Global Backlash? 18 Responses by Fans
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Maisie Williams Reveals The Original Night King Ending on Game of Thrones
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2020
37 Halloween Costumes From TikTok That Are So Good, They Immediately Went Viral
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Ridiculously Adorable Pics Of Big Goldendoodles
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.