Harry Potter vs. Percy Jackson: Who Wins?

When it comes down to magic and deities in the movies, there are a lot of rules and guidelines that are established for each series or movie that are sometimes easy to follow and other times kind of confusing, especially when pitting one character against another. An individual that can lay claim to divine heritage and an individual that is renowned as one of the greatest wizards in his own world would no doubt be capable of tearing apart a sizeable area by testing each other’s abilities, but it’s very easy to think that there would only be one victor, even if the battle would swing one way or the other. When it comes to divinity and magic, however, trying to make such a call without taking into account all the abilities of the fighters would be a mistake, especially when it comes to the fans. Looking at the impressive array of feats and powers that each combatant holds, though, it’s not difficult to assume that this fight would be anything but easy when all was said and done.
Discounting Harry Potter due to his lack of divine heritage would be a mistake.
It’s true that Percy Jackson is the son of Poseidon and a human woman, which means that he has all the traits that are afforded to a half-blood, as it’s been seen in his universe. But Harry is no slouch after years of battling dark wizards, especially since he started when he was still a boy. When talking about which combatant is battle-hardened and experienced, it’s not smart to think that Harry is anything but prepared for a vicious fight that could test his reflexes and his nerve. Having gone up against one of the most powerful dark wizards in history, Harry has faced death numerous times, which is likely to give him an edge over many others on the battlefield since he knows when to act and when to make a strategic withdrawal. He also knows the value of mobility and of keeping some of his more effective weapons close at hand but not always visible. In other words, Harry knows how to conduct himself in a battle.
It’s kind of hard to top someone that can tap into godly abilities, but it’s possible.
Percy is another young individual that might not have a ton of experience on the battlefield compared to a veteran, but the truth is that he’s still a well-learned fighter and someone that knows how to tap into the abilities that have been his since birth, even if he didn’t fully understand them. The fact that he’s been given a great deal of training at a private camp for half-bloods is significant, and it’s a good thing that he’s tested those skills in the real world since he has both knowledge and experience of the dangers that he’s bound to face. It’s even wise to note that because of his divinity that he’s experienced in dealing with magic, but it’s also smart to think that he hasn’t dealt with someone like Harry Potter, who can fire off spells with both speed and precision. When pitting these two against each other, it’s very likely that things are going to get dangerous very quickly.
Percy does have a slight edge over Harry, or a couple of edges to be a little more exact.
Let’s be honest. Harry has a wide assortment of spells that can affect Percy in a lot of different ways. From being able to confuse, stupefy, and even kill Percy, Harry has a spell for just about anything that he could need. Even the Accio spell helps since it allows him to summon his broom, the sword of Gryffindor, and anything else he might need. But when it comes to overall fighting ability, Percy does have a serious advantage since one has to seriously think about how little the wizards and witches of Hogwarts are taught how to fight in hand-to-hand combat. This is one of the primary lessons for the half-bloods in Percy’s world, meaning that if the fight comes down to close quarters, Percy has the edge. People might not want to admit it, but Percy also has the edge in mental and physical toughness, which could allow him to shake off at least a few of Harry’s spells if he did get hit. The more powerful spells would no doubt take effect if they hit him, but this brings up another area where Percy would excel, his overall speed and durability.
It would be a vicious fight, but Percy would take this one.
Between Percy’s artifacts and natural strengths and Harry’s spells and battle experience, this would be a seriously tough fight for both combatants since it would test them in ways that they might not expect. But at the end of it all, Percy is stronger and faster, has heightened senses and reflexes, and one also has to remember that he can heal himself if he’s near water. So, in reality, Harry could throw any spell he wanted, but the chances of it working against Percy are kind of slim since Percy would be able to resist, dodge, or evade many of Harry’s spells