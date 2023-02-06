Movie Recap: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, also sometimes referred to as Harry Potter 4 or The Goblet of Fire, was the fourth installment to the Harry Potter franchise, released in late 2005. Since it’s been well over a decade since the film’s release, some people may have forgotten what happened. Don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for our Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie recap.
Premonitions
The movie begins with Harry Potter having terrible visions of a Muggle caretaker being killed after discovering the evil plans of Voldemort, Peter Pettigrew, and someone he did not seem to recognize. During the Quidditch cup wherein the main characters attended, namely, Harry, Hermione, Cedric, Weasley, and Amos Diggory, the event was attacked by Death Eaters, Lord Voldemort’s minions. These minor evil wizards invoked the Dark Mark – a mark of a skull with a snake instead of a tongue coming out of it.
Triwizard Tournaments
Dumbledore announced that Hogwarts would host the Triwizard Tournament with the Durmstrang Institute from Northern Europe and the Beauxbâtons Academy from France. The Goblet of Fire would pick a representative from each school, and the representatives should be at least 18 years old. Fleur Delacour was chosen to represent the Beauxbâtons, Viktor Krum for the Durmstrang, and Cedric Diggory for the Hogwarts. However, to everyone’s shock, the Goblet chose Harry Potter as a fourth contestant, which is weird because he was still younger than the required minimum age.
The tournament would have three main tasks the participants would need to complete. The contestants had to take an egg in a dragon’s den. Alastor “Mad-Eye” Moody hinted to Harry that he could use his wand to summon his broomstick so that he could have a vehicle to transport him away from the dragon as quickly as possible. The rest of the contestants were successful in finishing the task. It was found out that the egg they retrieved contained hints for the succeeding challenge.
The second challenge involved the contestants saving someone important to them from the Black Lake. Harry was given gillyweed, a magical plant that would allow anyone who consumed it to be able to breathe underwater for an amount of time. However, it might result in the temporary development of fins and flippers. Cedric completed the challenge first. Harry was ranked second because he saved two people – Ron, and Fleur’s sister, making the French quite acquainted and having a warm relationship with Hogwarts.
The third leg of the tournament involved the players having to traverse a maze to retrieve the prize cup in the middle. Harry and Cedric discovered that the cup was a portal to another place that looked like a graveyard. In there, Cedric was killed by Peter Pettigrew, influenced by Voldemort, whom he would then resurrect. Voldemort then had a spell fight with Harry, with the former summoning the Death Curse. However, the souls of all of Voldemort’s victims distracted him from the fight, allowing Harry to escape.
Tournament’s closing
Harry told Dumbledore about Cedric’s death from the graveyard attack. However, Professor Moody took Harry to his office and told him that he had put Harry on the list of contestants to make him able to bring Voldemort back to life. As he was about to kill Harry, Dumbledore, Snape, and Minerva arrived and overpowered him, making him drink the truth potion. Under the potion’s influence, Professor Moody revealed that he was Barty Crouch Jr. impersonating the professor and that the real Moody was imprisoned in a magical trunk. The impostor was then banished to Azkaban.
After the events, Dumbledore publicized the death of Cedric, claiming it to be the work of Voldemort. However, the Ministry of Magic did not necessarily buy into this idea Harry told Dumbledore of the events that happened while they were in the graveyard. The tournaments also concluded, and the participants from different schools returned to their academies.
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Movie Recap: Final Thoughts
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is a fantastic movie that highlights the power of friendships. The characters must band together to defeat an evil force trying to take over the wizarding world. This film is full of exciting moments and stunning special effects.
