87 Brain Puzzles That Would Humble Even The Most Insufferably Confident Person In The Room

In just a few moments, a person who has never once lost an argument is about to be completely undone by a photograph. They will look at it with the relaxed confidence of someone who considers themselves sharp, observant, and generally ahead of the curve, but that feeling won’t last. This is what puzzles do to people, and this is exactly why we love them.
The human brain is a spectacular piece of machinery that is also, under the right circumstances, catastrophically easy to fool. A cleverly hidden object, a manipulated image, a pattern that refuses to resolve itself no matter how hard you stare, and suddenly the most intelligent person in the room is leaning three inches from their screen, muttering to themselves.
#1
Image source: Photo-Josh
#2
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#3
Image source: AKH4
If you sailed through these puzzles with smug ease, here is something to bring you back down to earth. The hardest logic puzzle ever created was designed by philosopher George Boolos, and it goes like this: there are three gods. One always tells the truth, one always lies, and one answers randomly. They will answer “da” or “bal,” but you don’t know which means yes and which means no.
You have three yes-or-no questions to figure out who is who. That’s it. Three questions. Three gods. A language you don’t understand. Boolos, a professor at MIT, a man who thought about thinking for a living, considered this the most difficult logic puzzle ever constructed. So if you couldn’t even make it past puzzle one, please know that you are in very good company.
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Image source: magsdiasss
#5
Image source: xuol
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Image source: Extension-Club-6647
For those who like their puzzles with a side of genuine national mystery, meet Kryptos, an encrypted copper sculpture sitting quietly in the courtyard of CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. Installed in 1990, it contains four separate encoded messages carved into its surface. Three of them have been solved after years of effort by some of the most analytically gifted people on the planet.
The fourth is a 97-character passage that has defeated everyone who has attempted it, including, presumably, the actual intelligence agency it lives in front of. The artist, Jim Sanborn, has occasionally released single-word clues to keep the world from giving up entirely, which suggests he is either generous or deeply enjoys watching people suffer. Possibly both.
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Image source: reddit.com
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Image source: Azza517
#9
Clarification for (5): “at least two places” refers to the seats sequentially not graphically.
Not to worry if you decide to write some useful points down, but there’s added challenge factor if you reason through it using strictly your working memory.
Image source: TheRabidBananaBoi
Depending on how you did with these puzzles, this will either comfort or deeply concern you. IQ tests use exactly this kind of visual and logical problem to measure what psychologists call fluid intelligence, the ability to think logically, analyze patterns, and solve problems using nothing but your own brain, independent of anything you’ve ever been taught.
It is considered one of the purest measures of raw cognitive ability. Which means that the humble hidden-object puzzle is not just a fun way to waste twenty minutes, it is, in a very real sense, a window into how your brain actually works. Whether you like what you saw through that window today is, of course, entirely between you and your reflection.
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Image source: nemwang17
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Image source: HydroAlarm
#12
Image source: Clunk_S
The puzzle community, and yes, there is very much a puzzle community, has developed its own rich internal vocabulary for classifying its members, and we think everyone deserves to know these words. People who are devoted to jigsaw puzzles are called ‘dissectologists‘, which sounds like something you’d need a license for, but is actually just a person with a lot of table space and a healthy relationship with patience.
Crossword enthusiasts go by the name ‘cruciverbalists’, which is an excellent word to deploy at parties. And those who dedicate significant portions of their lives to the Rubik’s Cube are known as ‘cubers’, a community so committed that they have developed dozens of specialized algorithms, hold world records measured in seconds, and will absolutely beat you. Don’t challenge a cuber. Just don’t.
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Image source: b7k567
#14
Image source: EebamXela
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Image source: Odd-Way1441
And because the human brain is a truly magnificent and endlessly complicated thing, it has found a way to be frightened of puzzles. Puzzlephobia, specifically the fear of scrambling, is a documented anxiety centred around the terror of picking up something like a Rubik’s Cube and making it irreparably worse.
The fear is not of failing to solve the puzzle. It is engaging with it at all and leaving it in a state so chaotic that recovery seems impossible. For anyone who has ever picked up a Rubik’s Cube that was already partially solved, made two confident moves, and then spent the next forty minutes making things significantly worse, this fear is not irrational. It is extremely well-founded. We see you. We are you.
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Image source: tomo23_
#17
Image source: SoupahCereal
#18
Image source: carciniser
The best-selling puzzle in human history is not a crossword, not a jigsaw, and not a logic problem scrawled on a napkin by a philosopher. It is a small plastic cube with coloured stickers, invented in 1974 by a Hungarian architecture professor named Ernő Rubik, who originally built it to help his students understand three-dimensional space and did not initially realize it was a puzzle at all.
It took him over a month to solve his own invention. That man went on to sell an estimated 500 million units globally, making the Rubik’s Cube the single best-selling toy in the history of human commerce. Ernő Rubik accidentally invented the world’s most infuriating object, couldn’t solve it himself, and became extraordinarily successful anyway. Honestly, it’s the most inspiring story on this entire list.
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Image source: SA3VO
#20
This is from the children’s menu of Moose’s Tooth in Anchorage, AK, and is a variant of the classic “think outside the box” puzzle. In order to connect all the dots, using only 4 lines, the average dots per line must be 4, but I can’t figure out how to do more than 3 new dots for any line after the first (assuming every line touches at least 1 dot). I think that the directions must have a typo, or that there should a no solution. Any way to solve using the provided directions?
Image source: TuckSteele
#21
Image source: RamiBMW_30
If you consider yourself a serious jigsaw enthusiast, allow us to introduce you to the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship, an annual competition in which teams of four compete to complete a 500-piece puzzle in the fastest time possible, with the best teams finishing in under an hour in a display of focused, silent, genuinely impressive coordination.
The championship draws competitors from dozens of countries, each with their own system, their own strategy, and their own deeply held opinions about whether you should sort by edge pieces first, a debate that, within the jigsaw community, carries approximately the same emotional weight as a general election. It is competitive. It is passionate. It is people taking a children’s activity to its absolute logical extreme.
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Image source: proudly_disengaged
#23
Image source: barcajason9
#24
Image source: dorsiflexion
The puzzles in this list were designed to do one very specific thing: make your brain work harder than it wanted to. Some of them succeeded immediately. Some of them required a second look, a tilted screen, and a quiet moment of genuine self-doubt. And some of them sent you directly to the answer key with the speed and lack of shame of someone who has made peace with their limitations, which is a form of wisdom.
The human brain is extraordinary, easily fooled, endlessly fascinating, and apparently terrified of Rubik’s Cubes. It contains multitudes. And if nothing else, you now know the word cruciverbalist, which is the kind of thing that sounds impressive at exactly the right moment and absolutely nowhere else. Go forth. Rest your eyes. And maybe don’t pick up a Rubik’s Cube that’s already partially solved.
Which one of these puzzles stumped you the most? And are you ready for more? Share your frustration with us in the comments!
#25
Image source: baccarat-monkey
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Image source: SomeRandomAbbadon
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Image source: Makyanne
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Image source: therealSal222
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Image source: chriscove
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Image source: gyn0saur
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Image source: BrilliantBig769
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Image source: ShonitB
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Image source: b7k567
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Image source: b7k567
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Image source: lunetainvisivel
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Image source: Coreander3082
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Image source: Key-Improvement4850
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Image source: DRGNMSTR7
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Image source: dropkilla
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Image source: Policy56
#41
Image source: SVSKAANILD
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Image source: Average_RL_Fan
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Image source: TheRabidBananaBoi
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Image source: GingerSnack11
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Image source: EliteSpurs007
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Image source: whoohme
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Image source: OakLeafKnight99
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Image source: Cyancat123
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Image source: Mr_Joe5
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Image source: airplanesandass
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Image source: Spiritual-Lemon7040
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Image source: jagriff333
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Image source: noreddit_
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Image source: Fr3nchT0astCrunch
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Image source: jbug671
#56
Image source: reddit.com
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Image source: ShonitB
#58
Image source: b7k567
#59
Image source: Aggressive-Credit562
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Image source: pydaWaltuh
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Image source: AliciaBama
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Image source: reddit.com
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Image source: subastringent
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Image source: d_zeen
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Image source: Zak_The_Slack
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Image source: Akumoro
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Image source: TheRageMonster02
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Image source: TrebleRose689
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Image source: Ettafoul
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Image source: danamickay
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Image source: ShonitB
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Image source: jebi4490
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Image source: Metaldrake
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Image source: Lightning_Shade
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Image source: Agitated-Thought1279
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Image source: kungfulemon
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Image source: whoohme
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Image source: DrFreakenstien
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Image source: reddit.com
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Image source: dirtydan92
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Image source: Large-King8990
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Image source: askheidi
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Image source: Expert-Parsley-4111
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Image source: Fini_Thi
#85
Image source: moosewiththumbs
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Image source: peneutral
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Image source: benderover613
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