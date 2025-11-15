104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

by

There are a few simple rules that might help in naming your puppy. First, the name could reflect its appearance – if it’s an adorably fluffy pooch, maybe its name could be Cloud. Or, it could be based on the length of its legs, something like Shorty or Wobble. Your puppy’s name could also reflect its character, something along the lines of Snoozy, Sparky, or Your Highness. It could even be your new family member’s ancestral home that works perfectly well as a name, like Arizona or Juneau. Or, you could ditch the rules, and come up with something utterly unique, let’s say, Paper Hat, Bottlecork, mayhaps even Woomble Rexplessor. It’s all up to you, really!

However, if you’re more into traditional names for puppies, no worries, we have something to offer for you, too. We’ve already talked about the most popular names for the bestest boys, and now it’s time for the greatest gals. Just a couple of scrolls below, you’ll find a list of the most popular girl dog names, out of which you will surely pick the one that resonates with you and your pup. And no matter if your doggie is a Sadie, a Lola, or a Nala, it will always be the best four-legged friend in the whole wide world to you.

So, just scroll down below to read the cute dog names and look at the adorable puppies accompanying them! Then, tell us which of these names (or puppies) you loved the most by upvoting them or commenting right below their photos. Also, if you know somebody that’s stuck in picking a name for their newest fluffy family member, share this article with them; it might just be precisely the thing they need

#1 Luna

This is Luna on her first walk! She can’t wait to get exploring again.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: AcceptableJunket

#2 Lola

Lola, my grandmother’s dog, brings her blanket to you if she likes you.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: IMSenpaiGreen

#3 Lucy

Meet lady Lucy.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: cfunrox

#4 Bella

First dog I have had in 20 years.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: k70zic

#5 Daisy

14 year old, mostly blind, tried my glasses on and she could see us again. She wagged her tail.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: R__soul

#6 Bailey

Meet Bailey! Our second miniature dachshund. She’s settled in and is already chasing around our other dog!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ATinyTinyMan

#7 Sadie

My grandma’s new service dog Sadie, showing off her best good girl smile for the camera.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: HIGHly_intALEXual

#8 Penny

Meet Penny, my first dog.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ccottonball

#9 Stella

Our good girl, Stella. Picked her up a year ago at the pound. The best farm dog ever.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: laNenabcnco

#10 Maggie

This is Maggie, and she’s just happy to be here.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: survivalmachine

#11 Chloe

Just rescued this sweet lil old lady, Chloe. She’s 12 and she’s going to have her finest years yet!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: kephinstephen

#12 Molly

Been looking in shelters for a few months, found the sweetest animal I’ve ever met… Meet Molly day 1 in her new home!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: SeeJackDrink

#13 Nala

Me and my dog Nala. She’s just a 55-pound baby tbh.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Mrswanson480

#14 Zoey

This is Zoey, she lets me put wigs on her sometimes.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ih8bees

#15 Lily

Hello, my name is Lily, and I want to chew your fingers.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: enkoors

#16 Coco

This is Coco! He loves our pillows.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Beneralbenobi

#17 Ellie

This my new dog, Ellie.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: NoSoulsAvailable

#18 Rosie

My boss brings her dog into the office sometimes – those are the best days! Meet Rosie!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Fearfullqueen

#19 Sophie

Marjory Stoneman Douglas school therapy dog Sophie practiced her smile on yearbook picture day. The therapy dogs get their own page in the yearbook.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: opkc

#20 Ruby

Ruby with a bone in her mouth makes it look like she heard some jaw-dropping news.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: HamsterBaiter

#21 Piper

Piper, the airport wildlife dog for the last 4 years, has passed away after a battle with cancer and it breaks my heart.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: red5jam

#22 Roxy

Girl is 12 years old today, enjoying her golden years sunbathing. Happy birthday, Roxy!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: thecraftybumblebre

#23 Gracie

Gracie loves her lion.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Lady_Sarah_17

#24 Pepper

Pepper chooses to relax in strange positions sometimes.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Azreal_Mistwalker

#25 Mia

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: wss1252

#26 Lulu

Beauty parlour pup, Lulu!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: chaostrulyreigns

#27 Ginger

My 15 y/o dog Ginger still tries to sit for a treat.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: o_cloud

#28 Willow

Willow likes her many tennis balls.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: benp_147

#29 Millie

My dog, Millie.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: B0uncing7ur7135

#30 Harley

Harley keeps getting all the attention on walks, I thought you’d enjoy her too.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: legokisses

#31 Hazel

Wanted to introduce y’all to our new puppy Hazel!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: lobster232

#32 Fiona

Fiona’s downvote is getting bigger.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: pyskoternator

#33 Callie

K9 Callie (USAF search & rescue dog) goes to the movie theater.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: SenorStigo

#34 Ella

My dog Ella in the sun.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: levelupmoose

#35 Blue

This is Blue, he came in for his first round of boosters. Blue is perfect.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: dobbycm

#36 Layla

Just picked up my quarantine buddy!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ConvenientLad

#37 Gypsy

My sweet Gypsy when she was so little!!! Heard you guys may like her.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: harggler

#38 Cookie

My dad’s golden corgi Cookie, 9 years ago and today.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: mandiekitty

#39 Maple

My fiancé has wanted a dog his whole life. This is his college graduation present. Welcome home Maple!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: AlexisaurusRex

#40 Shelby

Introducing Shelby: the destroyer of squeaky toys.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: fritzburg

#41 Ember

Ember is the best bus-pup I could ask for.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Anilxe

#42 Mabel

So in love with my little Mabel! I lost my soul-dog in march to cancer. I found the ad for her litter exactly a month later. She has been a blessing.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: reffohgnis

#43 Shadow

Meet Shadow, our new wire haired pointing griffon.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: CamThalSDbro

#44 Violet

Violet the 9-week old cattle dog.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: melanieannek

#45 Georgia

This is Georgia, she’s a service dog for a vet with PTSD. Right now she’s in labor giving birth to beautiful future service dogs, wish her luck.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: dshark789

#46 Peaches

My sister’s dog, Peaches. The cutest beach dog to ever bless the sands of Hawaii.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Tacoverse

#47 Abby

Abby is still a good girl and is growing!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: wbbartsch

#48 Winnie

Winnie found the twizzlers.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: winnieweiner

#49 Riley

This is Riley, and she has strong opinions.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Bigboymcchungus

#50 Zoe

My dog Zoe found her miniature version at the dog park!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: thesardonicbarista

#51 Olive

Olive Oil says hello!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: fishsticksmcgee

#52 Honey

This is my dog. Her name is Honey and she’s old.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Mochimerica

#53 Athena

So… This is Athena, she is a 9-year-old labrador. As you can see she’s a chunker but she gets jealous when she sees our smaller dogs on our laps and throws a fit… So of course I have succumbed to her commands.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Martinstanley12

#54 Phoebe

My girlfriend’s dog, Phoebe, is ready for the day!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Tor-ax

#55 Freya

This is Freya, a Swedish Vallhund. 12/10 for cuteness.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: BigBawsMacGraw

#56 Gemma

My dog, Gemma, sat in a bush and was pretty happy about it.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: crazystupid24

#57 Paisley

This is Paisley. I moved 2000 miles away from home for a new start and now she’s along for the ride!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: SimplyLemonade2

#58 Sugar

This is my new dog Sugar!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: TheOneBro1

#59 Sally

Today Sally turns 6 months please boop for good luck.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: hugoalbien

#60 Charlie

Charlie offering her belly for cake day rubs.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: dwimbygwimbo

#61 Oreo

I waited 15 years to get a puppy and now I got one. Meet Oreo, almost 2 weeks old.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Dapperford

#62 Kona

The way my roommate’s dog, Kona, sits is absolutely adorable.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Winterduches

#63 Lilly

Lilly the therapy dog works full-time in a child care center. Here she is busy working at the lemonade stand the children built.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: naph8it

#64 Izzy

She’s my diabetic alert dog and she turned 3 yesterday, happy birthday Izzy girl!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ABQHeartRN

#65 Maya

This is Maya, she was a seeing-eye dog for six years and is now a sweet little retiree.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: lipstickplant

#66 Lexie

My dog Lexie is turning 10 soon. Through college, 3 cities, 2 apartments, and our first real house – anywhere we go, we go together.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: diam8827

#67 Misty

Hi! I’m Misty and I’m full of mischief today!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: theoilyfraud

#68 Annie

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Annie, a beautiful foster failure :) Welcome to the family.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: seawoo10

#69 Cora

Cora took in a new pup like one of her own.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Think-Ad-6965

#70 Cleo

Cleo is finally a certified therapy dog!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: VSSCH

#71 Sky

This is Sky doing his Sid the sloth impression.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: feb29cakedaye

#72 Dixie

This is my mom’s dog, Dixie. She is exactly as smart as she looks.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: WunupKid

#73 Arya

Arya, my rescue Great Pyrenees. I love this idiot so much.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: linzjustine

#74 Harper

Harper discovered today that things spin inside the microwave.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: rideaselle

#75 Josie

I, too, have a dog with one eyebrow! This is Josie!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Jakexriviera

#76 Aspen

My dog, Aspen, always grabs things out of the pantry and brings them to us with this face.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Edibletapes

#77 Gigi

Gigi’s first birthday!!!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: SnooMachines3128

#78 Ivy

Got a dog today, her name is Ivy. She says hi.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Para5ol

#79 Nova

My girlfriend took the most beautiful picture of our dog, Nova.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: notype32

#80 Lady

My pupper turned 3 years old today. Happy birthday, Lady!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Kamehouse_1984

#81 Sasha

My dog Sasha is just being her perfect little self.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: UsefulPast

#82 Dolly

All the dog collars were too big so a hair tie had to do. Say hello to Dolly.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: irishwover

#83 Evi

Evi just turned a year old, and she is as cute as ever.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: fish4poop

#84 Holly

Working at a dog daycare perk 657: Holly’s bottom teefers.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: yourmomswomancrush

#85 Scout

Scout would like you to know about her pretty scarf.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: stino090

#86 Bonnie

My name Bonnie, I am a pup, I love my mum, she pic me up, I am confuse, wat do I do, I look at her, I say awoo.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: onionrings4eva

#87 Oakley

My dog Oakley after his first hike.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: jakjnj

#88 Sky

My pupper Sky stealing my wallet to buy more treats like the criminal she is.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: TitoFromRocketp0wer

#89 Skye

Whenever we leave our dog Skye alone, she always has to bring us something when we get back. Today was a bottle of ketchup.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: neeevle

#90 Juno

Juno has got “It” and she’s gonna flaunt it.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Grimmbles

#91 Ava

My wife and I adopted a kitten. Our dog Ava is clearly happy about this!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: bdmott17

#92 Trixie

Trixie passed her CGC today!! Now we are moving on to become a therapy dog team. The only dangerous thing about this sweet girl is her happy tail!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: peepem

#93 Pixie

My girlfriend has got a new job which allows you to have a dog in your office. I guess this beats flowers! Meet Pixie.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: iamchode

#94 Finley

My goodest boy Finley. From innocent little pupper to a big tough doggo (but secretly still a little pupper)

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: IAmTiaraFiercex

#95 Blue

This is Blue. She does good sits in exchange for pets.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: nicholleee13

#96 Cali

Cali isn’t the smartest, but she’s the friendliest.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: GrumpyNinjaBunny

#97 Xena

For their birthdays every year, all our dog’s split a steak. Xena was especially excited about her steak this year!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Wheeler574

#98 Sassy

Sassy is 17, she falls asleep in sunbeams.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: DorkulaMeelrog

#99 Minnie

Our dog Minnie a few years back. Ruffly 12 years old.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: OpalOwl74

#100 Missy

We celebrated Missy’s Quinceañera the other day.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Jac_426

#101 Finley

I picked up my girl Finley from the groomer yesterday and caught her in the perfect moment flipping her ears!

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: DirkDiggler1194

#102 Pearl

This is Pearl. She’s an otterhound, and with less than 1000 otterhounds left in the world, she’s a rare pupper.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: TemporaryTimeLord

#103 Lacey

Lacey had a fun day outside.

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: Strongbad536

#104 Oakley

This is Oakley (she just got adopted!)

104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

Image source: ChainswordCharlie

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Whatever Happened to Rocky from “Below Deck?”
3 min read
Jul, 31, 2018
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Keegan Michael Key
3 min read
Apr, 5, 2023
Servus Pandas, Do Any Of You Speak A Different Language? If So, What Is The Funniest Thing You Can Say? Merci! (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 10-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Artist Adds Monsters Next To Strangers On The Subway
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Photo That Gives You Extreme Nostalgia (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.