104 Of The Most Popular Girl Dog Names For The Goodest Gals

There are a few simple rules that might help in naming your puppy. First, the name could reflect its appearance – if it’s an adorably fluffy pooch, maybe its name could be Cloud. Or, it could be based on the length of its legs, something like Shorty or Wobble. Your puppy’s name could also reflect its character, something along the lines of Snoozy, Sparky, or Your Highness. It could even be your new family member’s ancestral home that works perfectly well as a name, like Arizona or Juneau. Or, you could ditch the rules, and come up with something utterly unique, let’s say, Paper Hat, Bottlecork, mayhaps even Woomble Rexplessor. It’s all up to you, really!
However, if you’re more into traditional names for puppies, no worries, we have something to offer for you, too. We’ve already talked about the most popular names for the bestest boys, and now it’s time for the greatest gals. Just a couple of scrolls below, you’ll find a list of the most popular girl dog names, out of which you will surely pick the one that resonates with you and your pup. And no matter if your doggie is a Sadie, a Lola, or a Nala, it will always be the best four-legged friend in the whole wide world to you.
So, just scroll down below to read the cute dog names and look at the adorable puppies accompanying them! Then, tell us which of these names (or puppies) you loved the most by upvoting them or commenting right below their photos. Also, if you know somebody that’s stuck in picking a name for their newest fluffy family member, share this article with them; it might just be precisely the thing they need
#1 Luna
This is Luna on her first walk! She can’t wait to get exploring again.
Image source: AcceptableJunket
#2 Lola
Lola, my grandmother’s dog, brings her blanket to you if she likes you.
Image source: IMSenpaiGreen
#3 Lucy
Meet lady Lucy.
Image source: cfunrox
#4 Bella
First dog I have had in 20 years.
Image source: k70zic
#5 Daisy
14 year old, mostly blind, tried my glasses on and she could see us again. She wagged her tail.
Image source: R__soul
#6 Bailey
Meet Bailey! Our second miniature dachshund. She’s settled in and is already chasing around our other dog!
Image source: ATinyTinyMan
#7 Sadie
My grandma’s new service dog Sadie, showing off her best good girl smile for the camera.
Image source: HIGHly_intALEXual
#8 Penny
Meet Penny, my first dog.
Image source: ccottonball
#9 Stella
Our good girl, Stella. Picked her up a year ago at the pound. The best farm dog ever.
Image source: laNenabcnco
#10 Maggie
This is Maggie, and she’s just happy to be here.
Image source: survivalmachine
#11 Chloe
Just rescued this sweet lil old lady, Chloe. She’s 12 and she’s going to have her finest years yet!
Image source: kephinstephen
#12 Molly
Been looking in shelters for a few months, found the sweetest animal I’ve ever met… Meet Molly day 1 in her new home!
Image source: SeeJackDrink
#13 Nala
Me and my dog Nala. She’s just a 55-pound baby tbh.
Image source: Mrswanson480
#14 Zoey
This is Zoey, she lets me put wigs on her sometimes.
Image source: ih8bees
#15 Lily
Hello, my name is Lily, and I want to chew your fingers.
Image source: enkoors
#16 Coco
This is Coco! He loves our pillows.
Image source: Beneralbenobi
#17 Ellie
This my new dog, Ellie.
Image source: NoSoulsAvailable
#18 Rosie
My boss brings her dog into the office sometimes – those are the best days! Meet Rosie!
Image source: Fearfullqueen
#19 Sophie
Marjory Stoneman Douglas school therapy dog Sophie practiced her smile on yearbook picture day. The therapy dogs get their own page in the yearbook.
Image source: opkc
#20 Ruby
Ruby with a bone in her mouth makes it look like she heard some jaw-dropping news.
Image source: HamsterBaiter
#21 Piper
Piper, the airport wildlife dog for the last 4 years, has passed away after a battle with cancer and it breaks my heart.
Image source: red5jam
#22 Roxy
Girl is 12 years old today, enjoying her golden years sunbathing. Happy birthday, Roxy!
Image source: thecraftybumblebre
#23 Gracie
Gracie loves her lion.
Image source: Lady_Sarah_17
#24 Pepper
Pepper chooses to relax in strange positions sometimes.
Image source: Azreal_Mistwalker
#25 Mia
Image source: wss1252
#26 Lulu
Beauty parlour pup, Lulu!
Image source: chaostrulyreigns
#27 Ginger
My 15 y/o dog Ginger still tries to sit for a treat.
Image source: o_cloud
#28 Willow
Willow likes her many tennis balls.
Image source: benp_147
#29 Millie
My dog, Millie.
Image source: B0uncing7ur7135
#30 Harley
Harley keeps getting all the attention on walks, I thought you’d enjoy her too.
Image source: legokisses
#31 Hazel
Wanted to introduce y’all to our new puppy Hazel!
Image source: lobster232
#32 Fiona
Fiona’s downvote is getting bigger.
Image source: pyskoternator
#33 Callie
K9 Callie (USAF search & rescue dog) goes to the movie theater.
Image source: SenorStigo
#34 Ella
My dog Ella in the sun.
Image source: levelupmoose
#35 Blue
This is Blue, he came in for his first round of boosters. Blue is perfect.
Image source: dobbycm
#36 Layla
Just picked up my quarantine buddy!
Image source: ConvenientLad
#37 Gypsy
My sweet Gypsy when she was so little!!! Heard you guys may like her.
Image source: harggler
#38 Cookie
My dad’s golden corgi Cookie, 9 years ago and today.
Image source: mandiekitty
#39 Maple
My fiancé has wanted a dog his whole life. This is his college graduation present. Welcome home Maple!
Image source: AlexisaurusRex
#40 Shelby
Introducing Shelby: the destroyer of squeaky toys.
Image source: fritzburg
#41 Ember
Ember is the best bus-pup I could ask for.
Image source: Anilxe
#42 Mabel
So in love with my little Mabel! I lost my soul-dog in march to cancer. I found the ad for her litter exactly a month later. She has been a blessing.
Image source: reffohgnis
#43 Shadow
Meet Shadow, our new wire haired pointing griffon.
Image source: CamThalSDbro
#44 Violet
Violet the 9-week old cattle dog.
Image source: melanieannek
#45 Georgia
This is Georgia, she’s a service dog for a vet with PTSD. Right now she’s in labor giving birth to beautiful future service dogs, wish her luck.
Image source: dshark789
#46 Peaches
My sister’s dog, Peaches. The cutest beach dog to ever bless the sands of Hawaii.
Image source: Tacoverse
#47 Abby
Abby is still a good girl and is growing!
Image source: wbbartsch
#48 Winnie
Winnie found the twizzlers.
Image source: winnieweiner
#49 Riley
This is Riley, and she has strong opinions.
Image source: Bigboymcchungus
#50 Zoe
My dog Zoe found her miniature version at the dog park!
Image source: thesardonicbarista
#51 Olive
Olive Oil says hello!
Image source: fishsticksmcgee
#52 Honey
This is my dog. Her name is Honey and she’s old.
Image source: Mochimerica
#53 Athena
So… This is Athena, she is a 9-year-old labrador. As you can see she’s a chunker but she gets jealous when she sees our smaller dogs on our laps and throws a fit… So of course I have succumbed to her commands.
Image source: Martinstanley12
#54 Phoebe
My girlfriend’s dog, Phoebe, is ready for the day!
Image source: Tor-ax
#55 Freya
This is Freya, a Swedish Vallhund. 12/10 for cuteness.
Image source: BigBawsMacGraw
#56 Gemma
My dog, Gemma, sat in a bush and was pretty happy about it.
Image source: crazystupid24
#57 Paisley
This is Paisley. I moved 2000 miles away from home for a new start and now she’s along for the ride!
Image source: SimplyLemonade2
#58 Sugar
This is my new dog Sugar!
Image source: TheOneBro1
#59 Sally
Today Sally turns 6 months please boop for good luck.
Image source: hugoalbien
#60 Charlie
Charlie offering her belly for cake day rubs.
Image source: dwimbygwimbo
#61 Oreo
I waited 15 years to get a puppy and now I got one. Meet Oreo, almost 2 weeks old.
Image source: Dapperford
#62 Kona
The way my roommate’s dog, Kona, sits is absolutely adorable.
Image source: Winterduches
#63 Lilly
Lilly the therapy dog works full-time in a child care center. Here she is busy working at the lemonade stand the children built.
Image source: naph8it
#64 Izzy
She’s my diabetic alert dog and she turned 3 yesterday, happy birthday Izzy girl!
Image source: ABQHeartRN
#65 Maya
This is Maya, she was a seeing-eye dog for six years and is now a sweet little retiree.
Image source: lipstickplant
#66 Lexie
My dog Lexie is turning 10 soon. Through college, 3 cities, 2 apartments, and our first real house – anywhere we go, we go together.
Image source: diam8827
#67 Misty
Hi! I’m Misty and I’m full of mischief today!
Image source: theoilyfraud
#68 Annie
Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Annie, a beautiful foster failure :) Welcome to the family.
Image source: seawoo10
#69 Cora
Cora took in a new pup like one of her own.
Image source: Think-Ad-6965
#70 Cleo
Cleo is finally a certified therapy dog!
Image source: VSSCH
#71 Sky
This is Sky doing his Sid the sloth impression.
Image source: feb29cakedaye
#72 Dixie
This is my mom’s dog, Dixie. She is exactly as smart as she looks.
Image source: WunupKid
#73 Arya
Arya, my rescue Great Pyrenees. I love this idiot so much.
Image source: linzjustine
#74 Harper
Harper discovered today that things spin inside the microwave.
Image source: rideaselle
#75 Josie
I, too, have a dog with one eyebrow! This is Josie!
Image source: Jakexriviera
#76 Aspen
My dog, Aspen, always grabs things out of the pantry and brings them to us with this face.
Image source: Edibletapes
#77 Gigi
Gigi’s first birthday!!!
Image source: SnooMachines3128
#78 Ivy
Got a dog today, her name is Ivy. She says hi.
Image source: Para5ol
#79 Nova
My girlfriend took the most beautiful picture of our dog, Nova.
Image source: notype32
#80 Lady
My pupper turned 3 years old today. Happy birthday, Lady!
Image source: Kamehouse_1984
#81 Sasha
My dog Sasha is just being her perfect little self.
Image source: UsefulPast
#82 Dolly
All the dog collars were too big so a hair tie had to do. Say hello to Dolly.
Image source: irishwover
#83 Evi
Evi just turned a year old, and she is as cute as ever.
Image source: fish4poop
#84 Holly
Working at a dog daycare perk 657: Holly’s bottom teefers.
Image source: yourmomswomancrush
#85 Scout
Scout would like you to know about her pretty scarf.
Image source: stino090
#86 Bonnie
My name Bonnie, I am a pup, I love my mum, she pic me up, I am confuse, wat do I do, I look at her, I say awoo.
Image source: onionrings4eva
#87 Oakley
My dog Oakley after his first hike.
Image source: jakjnj
#88 Sky
My pupper Sky stealing my wallet to buy more treats like the criminal she is.
Image source: TitoFromRocketp0wer
#89 Skye
Whenever we leave our dog Skye alone, she always has to bring us something when we get back. Today was a bottle of ketchup.
Image source: neeevle
#90 Juno
Juno has got “It” and she’s gonna flaunt it.
Image source: Grimmbles
#91 Ava
My wife and I adopted a kitten. Our dog Ava is clearly happy about this!
Image source: bdmott17
#92 Trixie
Trixie passed her CGC today!! Now we are moving on to become a therapy dog team. The only dangerous thing about this sweet girl is her happy tail!
Image source: peepem
#93 Pixie
My girlfriend has got a new job which allows you to have a dog in your office. I guess this beats flowers! Meet Pixie.
Image source: iamchode
#94 Finley
My goodest boy Finley. From innocent little pupper to a big tough doggo (but secretly still a little pupper)
Image source: IAmTiaraFiercex
#95 Blue
This is Blue. She does good sits in exchange for pets.
Image source: nicholleee13
#96 Cali
Cali isn’t the smartest, but she’s the friendliest.
Image source: GrumpyNinjaBunny
#97 Xena
For their birthdays every year, all our dog’s split a steak. Xena was especially excited about her steak this year!
Image source: Wheeler574
#98 Sassy
Sassy is 17, she falls asleep in sunbeams.
Image source: DorkulaMeelrog
#99 Minnie
Our dog Minnie a few years back. Ruffly 12 years old.
Image source: OpalOwl74
#100 Missy
We celebrated Missy’s Quinceañera the other day.
Image source: Jac_426
#101 Finley
I picked up my girl Finley from the groomer yesterday and caught her in the perfect moment flipping her ears!
Image source: DirkDiggler1194
#102 Pearl
This is Pearl. She’s an otterhound, and with less than 1000 otterhounds left in the world, she’s a rare pupper.
Image source: TemporaryTimeLord
#103 Lacey
Lacey had a fun day outside.
Image source: Strongbad536
#104 Oakley
This is Oakley (she just got adopted!)
Image source: ChainswordCharlie
