Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

On paper, ridesharing seems like an easy way to get from point A to point B. In reality, that is not always the case. Sometimes, it can even turn into an unsafe experience, especially when the people you end up in a car with aren’t exactly pleasant company.
One Uber driver recently posted a TikTok video showing how two women made inappropriate comments and jokes throughout the ride. Although he tried to stay calm, he was the one who ended up being reported. But once the clip started gaining attention online, things took a very different turn.
Read the full story below.
One Uber driver shared a video showing how two women harassed him during a ride, making comments and jokes that left him visibly uncomfortable
Image credits: dextersprodigy
Despite the way they behaved, they were the ones who ended up reporting him
Image credits: dextersprodigy
Image credits: haleyblain
Image credits: haleyblain
Watch the full video below
Viewers said the driver handled the situation respectfully, especially given the circumstances
Uber’s support team later replied in the comments, saying an investigation had been launched
In a follow-up video, the man revealed that everything had been cleared up
Image credits: dextersprodigy
Many viewers were glad to see the situation resolved that way
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