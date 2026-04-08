Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

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On paper, ridesharing seems like an easy way to get from point A to point B. In reality, that is not always the case. Sometimes, it can even turn into an unsafe experience, especially when the people you end up in a car with aren’t exactly pleasant company.

One Uber driver recently posted a TikTok video showing how two women made inappropriate comments and jokes throughout the ride. Although he tried to stay calm, he was the one who ended up being reported. But once the clip started gaining attention online, things took a very different turn.

Read the full story below.

One Uber driver shared a video showing how two women harassed him during a ride, making comments and jokes that left him visibly uncomfortable

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Image credits: dextersprodigy

Despite the way they behaved, they were the ones who ended up reporting him

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Image credits: dextersprodigy

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Image credits: haleyblain

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Image credits: haleyblain

Watch the full video below

Viewers said the driver handled the situation respectfully, especially given the circumstances

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Uber’s support team later replied in the comments, saying an investigation had been launched

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

In a follow-up video, the man revealed that everything had been cleared up

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Image credits: dextersprodigy

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Many viewers were glad to see the situation resolved that way

Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported
Uber Driver Shares Highly Disgusting And Inappropriate Interaction, Women Shocked They Get Reported

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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