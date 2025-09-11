57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Nowadays, we are bombarded with advertisements everywhere we go. Social media is flooded with them, from blatant commercials to sneaky sponsored posts, and you’re likely to encounter dozens of ads while walking down the street. They’re plastered on billboards, all over buses and required viewing before any film.

We can’t get away from marketing, which means that most advertisements just blur together. But if something is particularly hilarious, whether it was intended to be or not, it might just stand out from the crowd. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of some of the funniest advertising placement fails people have ever spotted out in the wild. Enjoy scrolling through these ads that somehow ended up in the most unfortunate places, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you laugh!

#1 Heart Failure And McDonald’s

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#2 They Didn’t Plan On People Opening The Window

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: ghatroad

#3 Catholic School Bus Design Fail

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: 197six

#4 Perfect Ad Placement

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#5 The Greatest Ad Placement Ever

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Robolegg

#6 Funny Bus Ad

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: singingsprocket

#7 Former Daycare Left Some Signage Up When They Had To Sell The Property

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Happygravestone

#8 Good Catch

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: shaaninani

#9 That’s Funny

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: WallStreetMav

#10 This Ad At A Bus Stop

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Hunger?

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: r_il

#12 She Chose Nothing

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: ElyianaMagic

#13 Shocked By This Bus Design

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: meltshake

#14 Company Called Lampoo And Their Cr**py Van Branding

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Sedalin

#15 I’m Trying To Get Home

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: dcoughl02

#16 Life Has A Certain Poetry To It

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: GraniteCapybara

#17 Not Sure If This Billboard Placement Was Intentional, But It Sure Got A Chuckle Out Of Me

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: TheMerkabahTribe

#18 Just Riding The Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: prosto_mokasin

#19 Welcome To El Paso, Texas

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: AwarenessRough5444

#20 Truly Perfect Wording

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Slimsteffer

#21 Accidentally Snowman

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: huopak

#22 Emotional Damage

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: CoconutShawarma

#23 Superb Ad Placement At Stuttgart International Airport

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Spetchen

#24 First Terrible Ad Placement I’ve Gotten

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: AHgFG

#25 Someone Didn’t Quite Think That One All The Way Through

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: gerald1

#26 Well, Uh…. Thanks For The Warning?

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Umm What

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: salti3

#28 The Tail Light Placement On These Bus Ads Is Either C**ppy Or Genius

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Face On A Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: FlexibleOW

#30 Only M**ders In This Building

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: WarlordPete

#31 This Ad Is Going To Hell

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: cueball86

#32 Lube Ad

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Bakgon

#33 The Poster On The Back Of This Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#34 This Bus Keyhole

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: good_pencil

#35 These Two Posters Shouldn’t Be Together

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Best Ad Placement Ever

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: KuqX

#37 To Advertise With A Billboard

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: QueenPickleTheFirst

#38 Classic Cr**py Bus Ad Design

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Ad Placement…

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Crazy-Wave-4948

#40 Did Reddit Put This Ad With This Post On Purpose? No Way That Is Random, Right?

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: bbychill_

#41 Bus Ad Fail

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: llamapizza

#42 This Ad For A Lawyer On The Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: TheGoatATL

#43 This Bus In Tokyo

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: sozialabfall

#44 The Side Of This Day Care Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Graveprowler

#45 This Travel Agency Ad On A Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Weird Placement Of Ads That Makes A Mlb Legend Look Like He’s Taking A Dump And Has Large Fingers For Legs

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: baroqueworks

#47 Deportation Story With Ad For Moving Service – Cringe

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Budget_Following_960

#48 Nice Ad Placement Reddit!

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: CrazySam7

#49 Inappropriate Diaper Ad Placement

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Unfortunate Linkedin Ad

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: HansNiesenBumsedesi

#51 And Ad For Sofas, Beneath A Video On 9 Firefighters Who Died In A Sofa Store Fire

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: ProbablyNotYourSon

#52 Ad Placement. You’re Doing It Wrong

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: GerstoodJope

#53 Horrible Bus Design

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: knowledge-of-de-wei

#54 On The Back Of A Bus

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: ChuffDaMagicDragon

#55 Yess Milk

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Padroram

#56 (Un)fortunate Ad Placement In Reddit Feed

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: staypuftbadger

#57 Hair Loss Started To Happen, But The Ad Wasn’t Supposed To

57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Image source: Financial-Week-9151

