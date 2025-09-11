57 Advertising Placement Fails That Made People Laugh Instead Of Buy

Nowadays, we are bombarded with advertisements everywhere we go. Social media is flooded with them, from blatant commercials to sneaky sponsored posts, and you’re likely to encounter dozens of ads while walking down the street. They’re plastered on billboards, all over buses and required viewing before any film.
We can’t get away from marketing, which means that most advertisements just blur together. But if something is particularly hilarious, whether it was intended to be or not, it might just stand out from the crowd. Below, you’ll find a list that Bored Panda has compiled of some of the funniest advertising placement fails people have ever spotted out in the wild. Enjoy scrolling through these ads that somehow ended up in the most unfortunate places, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you laugh!
#1 Heart Failure And McDonald’s
Image source: reddit.com
#2 They Didn’t Plan On People Opening The Window
Image source: ghatroad
#3 Catholic School Bus Design Fail
Image source: 197six
#4 Perfect Ad Placement
Image source: reddit.com
#5 The Greatest Ad Placement Ever
Image source: Robolegg
#6 Funny Bus Ad
Image source: singingsprocket
#7 Former Daycare Left Some Signage Up When They Had To Sell The Property
Image source: Happygravestone
#8 Good Catch
Image source: shaaninani
#9 That’s Funny
Image source: WallStreetMav
#10 This Ad At A Bus Stop
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Hunger?
Image source: r_il
#12 She Chose Nothing
Image source: ElyianaMagic
#13 Shocked By This Bus Design
Image source: meltshake
#14 Company Called Lampoo And Their Cr**py Van Branding
Image source: Sedalin
#15 I’m Trying To Get Home
Image source: dcoughl02
#16 Life Has A Certain Poetry To It
Image source: GraniteCapybara
#17 Not Sure If This Billboard Placement Was Intentional, But It Sure Got A Chuckle Out Of Me
Image source: TheMerkabahTribe
#18 Just Riding The Bus
Image source: prosto_mokasin
#19 Welcome To El Paso, Texas
Image source: AwarenessRough5444
#20 Truly Perfect Wording
Image source: Slimsteffer
#21 Accidentally Snowman
Image source: huopak
#22 Emotional Damage
Image source: CoconutShawarma
#23 Superb Ad Placement At Stuttgart International Airport
Image source: Spetchen
#24 First Terrible Ad Placement I’ve Gotten
Image source: AHgFG
#25 Someone Didn’t Quite Think That One All The Way Through
Image source: gerald1
#26 Well, Uh…. Thanks For The Warning?
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Umm What
Image source: salti3
#28 The Tail Light Placement On These Bus Ads Is Either C**ppy Or Genius
Image source: reddit.com
#29 Face On A Bus
Image source: FlexibleOW
#30 Only M**ders In This Building
Image source: WarlordPete
#31 This Ad Is Going To Hell
Image source: cueball86
#32 Lube Ad
Image source: Bakgon
#33 The Poster On The Back Of This Bus
Image source: reddit.com
#34 This Bus Keyhole
Image source: good_pencil
#35 These Two Posters Shouldn’t Be Together
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Best Ad Placement Ever
Image source: KuqX
#37 To Advertise With A Billboard
Image source: QueenPickleTheFirst
#38 Classic Cr**py Bus Ad Design
Image source: reddit.com
#39 Ad Placement…
Image source: Crazy-Wave-4948
#40 Did Reddit Put This Ad With This Post On Purpose? No Way That Is Random, Right?
Image source: bbychill_
#41 Bus Ad Fail
Image source: llamapizza
#42 This Ad For A Lawyer On The Bus
Image source: TheGoatATL
#43 This Bus In Tokyo
Image source: sozialabfall
#44 The Side Of This Day Care Bus
Image source: Graveprowler
#45 This Travel Agency Ad On A Bus
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Weird Placement Of Ads That Makes A Mlb Legend Look Like He’s Taking A Dump And Has Large Fingers For Legs
Image source: baroqueworks
#47 Deportation Story With Ad For Moving Service – Cringe
Image source: Budget_Following_960
#48 Nice Ad Placement Reddit!
Image source: CrazySam7
#49 Inappropriate Diaper Ad Placement
Image source: reddit.com
#50 Unfortunate Linkedin Ad
Image source: HansNiesenBumsedesi
#51 And Ad For Sofas, Beneath A Video On 9 Firefighters Who Died In A Sofa Store Fire
Image source: ProbablyNotYourSon
#52 Ad Placement. You’re Doing It Wrong
Image source: GerstoodJope
#53 Horrible Bus Design
Image source: knowledge-of-de-wei
#54 On The Back Of A Bus
Image source: ChuffDaMagicDragon
#55 Yess Milk
Image source: Padroram
#56 (Un)fortunate Ad Placement In Reddit Feed
Image source: staypuftbadger
#57 Hair Loss Started To Happen, But The Ad Wasn’t Supposed To
Image source: Financial-Week-9151
