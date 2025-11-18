“I Guess This Is Normal?”: Woman Shares Sister’s Unhinged Babysitting Invoice

Relationships with your family members can get tricky. Especially when you can’t work as a team.
In a recent TikTok video, Jessica Peres said she dropped off her daughter Victoria with her sister for the afternoon and everything seemed to be going well.
However, Jessica learned that she had to work over the weekend, so she asked her sister – who has three kids of her own – if she could watch Victoria while she was away.
Her sister agreed, but after Jessica picked up her daughter, she received an invoice for everything her child did and touched.
After Jessica picked up her daughter from her sister – who took care of the child over the weekend – she was shocked also to receive an invoice
“So my sister had the balls to post all this BS on TikTok, mind you. Like this is normal. I guess this is the normal thing. Mind you. This is an invoice and her requesting $72, okay? Because my daughter stayed with her over the weekend because I had to go to work.”
“So I went to work over the weekend and she decided there was a big event and I had to go. I had no one to take care of her. And she’s charging me like, how ridiculous is this girl? She flushed the toilet five times. They get $10 for Wi-Fi, $4.50 for Netflix.”
“A bag of chips. Like, really? Really? How ridiculous is she? And now she did a TikTok about it. I don’t get it, she really has issues.”
The sisters cannot seem to find common ground
As we can see, some charges seem quite fair. For example, Jessica’s sister took her kids and Victoria to an Italian restaurant, asking Jessica to pay $17 for the meal.
However, there are plenty of questionable expenses, too. Three cups of apple juice will cost Jessica $3 and she was also charged $1.25 for “paint used when drawing,” as well as $7 for “using electricity to play video games.”
Other charges include 50 cents for flushing the toilet, which Victoria reportedly did five times, and another 50 cents for every time she washed her hands.
According to Jessica’s sister, however, all of this is rational.
“If she were to have taken my niece to a daycare, they would have charged her at least like $150 just to watch her,” her sister said in a follow-up video. “I have enough on my plate, you know I have a lot of people that live here, so her coming over here was an extra mouth to feed.”
Jessica’s sister added that Victoria was “an extra person who was breathing in my home. Taking away from my children.”
“It definitely caused so much freaking stress, you don’t even know. I was mentally exhausted, it was so stressful having so many children here. I just couldn’t deal with it,” she said, wondering if she should have added emotional distress expenses too.
