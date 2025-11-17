“The Ick”: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

by

Three decades after the release of the bestseller ‘Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus,’ the debate over how and why men and women are different from each other and what that means for their roles in society is far from settled.

However, a survey by the Pew Research Center found that majorities of Americans say they are different in their physical abilities, their personal interests, their approach to parenting, and the way they express their feelings.

Reddit user u/Diligent-Log6805 decided to explore the relationship between these two sexes from a male perspective and made a post on the platform, asking: “Guys, what do women do that give you the ick?” Immediately, the answers started pouring in.

#1

Denigrating and emasculating men who show emotions. It’s honestly one of the most f****d up things anyone can do to another person.

Also, using a man’s kids as pawns in disputes, like cutting off visitation because you’re mad at him. Don’t f*****g do that, it’s just cruel to the kids.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: GVArcian, Adrian Swancar

#2

Refer to themselves as a boss b***h, queen, princess, or baddie.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: frostymasta, Charles Nunes

#3

Hilariously fake eyelashes

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: AnonyKlau5, Iulia_M

#4

The f*****g testing.

I appreciate that you have been in previous relationships where someone lied and/or cheated on you but don’t spend your entire single life trying to catch me in some lie so you can have your self fulfilling prophecy that all men are liars.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Plzdontshadowbanmeh, Vera Arsic

#5

Duckface. It’s 2023. Duckface was cringe 15 years ago but some women are STILL doing it.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: broberds, Carl Roi

#6

When they think a toxic trait of theirs is cute/quirky. There’s a big difference between being blunt in a respectful way and being a b***h.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: SlightlyCheezed, Евгения Карпова

#7

Baby voice

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: RedCutty, Katerina Holmes

#8

In Scotland. Obvious fake tan and over done makeup. You’re in f*****g Glasgow not madrid

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: HoneyInBlackCoffee, Kristina Paukshtite

#9

This girl said ‘sowwie’ to me trying to be cute, and I instantly lost interest in her.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: hopsinduo, Anna Pou

#10

Loudly empathizing with every cause and group on the planet but treating people in their personal lives like trash.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Gubzs, https://www.pexels.com/photo/expressive-young-black-lady-arguing-during-video-conversation-on-smartphone-5699832/

#11

Littering, Wasting food, Being very materialistic

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Jarcookies, Brian Yurasits

#12

If they act entitled, no one wants to be drained like that

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: NaiveAd8426, Antony Greco

#13

silent treatment, I’ve hated it for the longest time, when you do something wrong and you try to apologize and they say nothing is even worse, just hurtful.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: StxrrVA, Alex Green

#14

Be super clingy, not have a life outside of the relationship, and baby talk when trying to be cute.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Hemogoblin_7, Brooke Cagle

#15

Saying dumb s**t like “ as a MAN why are you taking care of yourself?” Or “ as a MAN your house shouldn’t be so clean”. Like sorry for not being a tramp.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Sea_Villain, Pavel Danilyuk

#16

One time an ex screamed at her 2 year old nephew. Instantly unattractive

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: feralgrandma, Yan Krukau

#17

Over-the-top solipsism. That whole “I don’t perceive it that way, therefore you perceiving it that way cannot be valid” mindset.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: UnoriginalUse, Monstera

#18

Call themselves fat in front of ppl who are fatter

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Environmental_Arm637

#19

I saw a cute girl on a treadmill at the gym sneeze 4 times and not attempt to cover her mouth once. Absolutely disgusted me

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: JBean85, Edward Jenner

#20

Lie/do something hurtful, then play victim so you end up comforting them for what they did even tho you wanna cry Lol

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: LabAfraid8005, RDNE Stock project

#21

Confusing confidence with being inconsiderate.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: EvolvingEachDay, Cameron Sanborn

#22

Probably if a woman constantly texts me what I’m doing every 30 mins. Can’t stand when they say “wyd”. That’s some high school s**t right there

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: serialkiller24, Andrea Piacquadio

#23

Mentioning their ex constantly

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: omerawesomani, EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

#24

I think not taking accountability is the biggest one.
You’ve messed up/were rude/incorrect/whatever, but just doubling down and never apologising or admitting fault is so unattractive. Just own it and apologise like a grown up.
“I’m sorry but…” etc.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: K1rbyblows, Ketut Subiyanto

#25

One for when you’re in a relationship:

When you’re with friends and they become distinctly less pleasant to you than when you’re alone, like making fun of you and making jokes at your expense which they normally would not make. Have had it in more than one relationship.
Like… what is that about?

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Keurosaur, Keira Burton

#26

Wipe makeup off using a bath towel

That unsettling brown stain… uggggggh

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Poorly-Drawn-Beagle, shortylikeamelody

#27

Casual hate, just chill why are you so upset about everything

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: fantakeaow, SHVETS production

#28

always talk about themselves and never ask you anything at all so the entire thing just revolves around her, not even like how was your day or are you ok, just always about them and the attention

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Samylton_22, Ketut Subiyanto

#29

Lie about how they feel

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Bac0ni, Mikhail Nilov

#30

Cleaning my wife’s hair out of the drains grosses me out to the point where I gag. Idk why. I had no problem with other gross things. I can even clean up my dogs vomit with little to no gagging.

&#8220;The Ick&#8221;: 30 Things Women Do That Make Them Less Attractive To Guys

Image source: Some_Nobody_8772, Pepe5ilvia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Job Listing Red Flags That Scream “Turn Back While You Still Can”, As Pointed Out By Folks Online
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
40 People In This Online Group Confess The Most Selfless Thing They’ve Done That No One Knows About
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Guy Shows Why Japan Is Already Living In The Future, Goes Viral (15 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, Can You Share Your State’s Or City’s “Odd” Or “Strange” Covid Safety Rules? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Magic Of Lights In The Streets Of Vietnam
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Fades
The Fades: Episode 3 Review/Recap
3 min read
Jan, 28, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.