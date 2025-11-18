Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Your Garden (Closed)

by

Show us your gardens!

#1 Early Morning View

#2 There’s A Greenhouse At The Other End Of The House, But I Think This Picture Is Pretty

#3 We Don’t Have A Yard, Just A 10′ X 20′ Balcony. We Still Love The Pretty Stuff, Though!

#4 Swallowtail Butterfly Enjoying The Summer Bounty

#5 Just A Snippet

#6 Michael In The Garden

#7 My Florida Garden (With Feral Cat)

#8 Bush Regrowth, Mostly Native. Poor Photo

#9 Sunset Garden

#10 From The Backyard Garden

#11 Veggie Garden And Small Orchard

Patrick Penrose
