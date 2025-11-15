Hey Pandas, What Do You Do When You’re Bored In School? (Closed)

When you are bored in school what do you do?
#1
I read random stuff on bored panda, like I’m doing right now. (Don’t tell my algebra teacher XD)
#2
I draw on myself!
#3
I sit in the back of the class so I will go to Netflix and turn on subtitles
#4
I also draw on myself. But honestly i am asleep in school more than i am awake. Dont ask how but ive managed to fall asleep in every class (including gym)
#5
in face to face: draw on day dream(my old african teacher, use to say” amoni stop staring into space”)
#6
I play solitaire, go on bored panda, or do random s**t on my phone.
#7
I haven’t ever actually gotten bored in school.
#8
sleep or go on this
#9
on online class: get on a not allowed but not blocked, app and make sure the teacha dont see. i dont do this in face to face class
#10
Go on bored panda, daydream, or just draw something random
#11
Scratch, Wattpad, Quotev, Bored Panda, Tiermaker, That stuff. I actually get good grades despite all of this.
#12
okay SO, I have ADHD, so this stuff happens a lot. I’m doing virtual school, so when I get bored I just kind of space out and get on social media, but when I was at in-person school, I would talk to people. I mostly got bored in Math and the teacher was fine with us talking, so it always got pretty chaotic. But at least that kept me entertained! I’d much rather be causing chaos than doing algebra!
#13
I go on bored panda
#14
I keep teaching, no options there. 🤭
