30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

The subreddit ‘Choosing Beggars‘ has over 2.4 million members posting examples of people being way too picky when asking for things. And a popular group among these scrooges who routinely go viral within the community is parents.

Some expect their kid’s school nurse to treat them too. Others use their little ones for bargaining power during the holiday season. It’s as if there are no limits to their insolence.

So if you’re interested in seeing how low can parents go, continue scrolling and meet the worst moms and dads we could find on ‘Choosing Beggars.’ (I’m pretty sure they can even make you appreciate your own folks a bit more.)

#1 Selling A Used Imac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Image source: Vindictive_Barista

#2 Apparently I Ruined Someone’s Christmas?

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: mcalel_

#3 Cb Tries To Use Their Kid As An Excuse To Get A Supreme Shirt For Super Cheap

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: Rylanbrit10

#4 “I’m A Single Mom. Let Me Buy This For 15% Of Your Asking Price!”

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: IronWurmple

#5 Mom Calling Her Kid’s School And Tries To Have The School Nurse Diagnose And Treat Her Lady Parts Over The Phone

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: tb1649

#6 “I Am Homeless With 2 Kids Please” But I Need To Buy These Headphones

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: joeyeatsfridays

#7 This Choosing Entitled Parent Wantz Zoo Staff To W*nk Of An Elephant.. An Actual Elephant!… So Her Child Doesn’t Ask Questions

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: targetsbots

#8 Purple Is Looking For Free Christmas Gifts For Her Infant- But Suggestions Are “Not Worth It”

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: neversaynoto-panda

#9 Entitled Parents Attending A $30,000 A Year Private School Demand Free Food For Their Son Attending A Tutoring Centre

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: lightgeschwindigkeit

#10 Not Mine But Op’s Mom Is Freaking Out Her Because She Switched Jobs And Doesn’t Have A Cell Discount Anymore

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: VoschNickson

#11 Karen Thinks She’s Entitled For A Ride For Her And Her 4 Kids Cause She’s A Military Spouse

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: firststone27

#12 “My Kid Hasn’t Eaten Since Yesterday”

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: megoon-

#13 Anti-Vax Dog Mom Looking For A Groomer

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: Ross1648

#14 I Can Buy Things That Aren’t Too Useful For Myself, But When I Need A Gift For My Kid, I Want Someone Else To Pay For It

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: putanginamo22

#15 My Kids Won’t Let Me Sleep…. Send Me A Phone

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: Former_Coffee

#16 Homeless Single Mom Looking For Love, Must Make Good Money Though And Have Your Own Place!

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: Own_Addition_6398

#17 Selling An $800 Drone With Accessories For $400 To Get A Little Christmas Money. Then This Parent Of The Year Shows Up

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: schmoogina

#18 This Lady In My Local Mom Group Wanting A Room Painted In Exchange For Advertising On Said Mom’s Group Page

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Wow This Dude Trying To Use The Single Parent Card

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: weston20

#20 Parents Using Their Child As A Scapegoat To Get A Lizard They Can’t Afford

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: BvbblegvmBitch

#21 But Muh Kids Birthday

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: QuesoDino

#22 I Didn’t Know Having Kids Gives You A Discount

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: TheDoctorGomez

#23 Choosing Beggar, Girlfriends Dad. (Brother And I Both Own Second Hand Shops)

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: Clay3476

#24 Insane Mom Wants To Leave Her Kid With A Stranger For A Week For $200

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: backl_ash

#25 Father (With 18 Year Old Daughter) Looking For Housemate

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: RSK29

#26 Somehow Buying The Phone I’m Selling Will Help With This Guys “Dad Bod” & “Thinning Hair”

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: TheRealZeeborg

#27 My Stepmom Won Some Money From The Lottery Last Night, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: drolrats

#28 Ah, But You Get To Hang With My Kids, And Hey, Maybe Earn Something Extra!!

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: OkieTrue

#29 Tax Free Clothing Isn’t Enough For This Single Mom

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: arsenicbutterfly

#30 My Boyfriend Bought My Mom A Diet Coke, This Is What My Dad Had To Say

30 Incredibly Annoying Parents Caught Showing Their True Ugly Colors

Image source: urimisu

