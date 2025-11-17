34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Some actors and actresses struggle to get roles and only have a handful of titles to their credit. Others are very particular about the movies they agree to do and don’t jump at every opportunity that comes their way. But also, some actors have played so many roles in their lives that they have lost count. 

Unlike what some might believe, these newcomers are not necessarily trying to find their breakthrough and, for this reason, agree to anything and everything.

On the contrary, most of the time, the movie stars whose filmography counts over a hundred titles are well-respected, famous actors. You may even find some of the highest-paid actors among them.  

One fun idea for you and your movie-loving friends is to create a challenge in which you take one name from the actors who acted in the most movies and see which one of you has seen more of their movies. Make sure you let us know how that goes.  

For this article, we collected some iconic celebrities with so many titles to their credit that it makes us wonder how they even found time to do all of it. Have you watched all their movies?

Vote for your favorite ones, and if you think there are other actors whose filmography makes them eligible to be a part of this list, let us know in the comments.

#1 Danny Trejo

Acting credits: 420

Started career: 1983, Project A

Prominent roles: Navajas (Desperado, 1995), Razor Charlie (From Dusk Till Dawn, 1996)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#2 Christopher Lee

Acting credits: 282

Started career: 1948, Corridor of Mirrors

Prominent roles: Saruman (The Lord of the Rings & The Hobbit, 2001-2014), Pastor Galswells (Corpse Bride, 2005) 

Outstanding achievement: Online Film Critics Society Award for Best Cast (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#3 Eric Roberts

Acting credits: 666

Started career: 1978, King of the Gypsies

Prominent roles: Sal Maroni (The Dark Knight, 2008), James Munroe (The Expendables, 2010) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, nominated (Runaway Train, 1985)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#4 Danny Glover

Acting credits: 201

Started career: 1979, Escape from Alcatraz

Prominent roles: Sergeant Roger Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon, 1987), Henry Sherman (The Royal Tenenbaums, 2001) 

Outstanding achievement: Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (2021)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#5 Anthony Hopkins

Acting credits: 144

Started career: 1964, short film Changes

Prominent roles: Hannibal Lector (The Silence of the Lambs, 1991), Anthony Evans (The Father, 2020)  

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actor (The Father, 2020)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#6 Richard Riehle

Acting credits: 415

Started career: 1977, Joyride

Prominent roles: Wade (Free Willy, 1993), Tom Smykowski (Office Space, 1999)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#7 Michael Caine

Acting credits: 176

Started career: 1950, Morning Departure

Prominent roles: Lt. Gonville Bromhead (Zulu, 1964), Alfred Pennyworth (The Dark Knight, 2008) 

Outstanding achievement: BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Educating Rita, 1983)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#8 James Earl Jones

Acting credits: 187

Started career: 1964, Dr. Strangelove

Prominent roles: Darth Vader (Star Wars, 1977-2019), Mufasa (The Lion King, 1994) 

Outstanding achievement: Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Drama Film (The Great White Hope, 1970)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#9 Robert Loggia

Acting credits: 225

Started career: 1956, Somebody Up There Likes Me

Prominent roles: Frank Lopez (Scarface, 1983), General William Grey (Independence Day, 1996) 

Outstanding achievement: Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor (Big, 1988)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#10 Michael Ironside

Acting credits: 247

Started career: 1977, Outrageous!

Prominent roles: Lieutenant Commander Richard “Jester” Heatherly (Top Gun, 1986), Dial (Free Willy, 1993)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#11 Susan Sarandon

Acting credits: 163

Started career: 1970, Joe

Prominent roles: Janet Weiss (The Rocky Horror Picture Show, 1975), Louise Sawyer (Thelma & Louise, 1991) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actress (Dead Man Walking, 1996)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#12 John Carradine

Acting credits: 222

Started career: 1930, Bright Lights

Prominent roles: Jim Casy (The Grapes of Wrath, 1940), Count Dracula/Baron Latos (House of Dracula, 1945)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#13 Gertrude Astor

Acting credits: 276

Started career: 1915, Under Two Flags (short)

Prominent roles: Lillian Lyons (Stage Struck, 1925), Cecily (The Cat and the Canary, 1927)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com, J. Willis Sayre Collection of Theatrical Photographs

#14 Fred Willard

Acting credits: 291

Started career: 1967, Teenage Mother

Prominent roles: Ron Albertson (Waiting for Guffman, 1996), Mission Commander (Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999) 

Outstanding achievement: Boston Film Critics Award (Best in Show, 2000)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#15 Robert Duvall

Acting credits: 145

Started career: 1962, To Kill A Mockingbird 

Prominent roles: Boo Radley (To Kill A Mockingbird, 1962), Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore (Apocalypse Now, 1979) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actor (Tender Mercies, 1984)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#16 Samuel L Jackson

Acting credits: 198

Started career: 1972, Together for Days

Prominent roles: Jules Winnfield (Pulp Fiction, 1994), Nick Fury (Marvel Universe, since 2008) 

Outstanding achievement: BAFTA for Best Film Actor in a Supporting Role (Pulp Fiction, 1995)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#17 Donald Sutherland

Acting credits: 199

Started career: 1963, The World Ten Times Over

Prominent roles: Merrick Jamison-Smythe (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, 1992), Mr. Bennet (Pride and Prejudice, 2005) 

Outstanding achievement: Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in Series, Miniseries or Television Film (Citizen X, 1995)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#18 Clint Eastwood

Acting credits: 82

Started career: 1955, Revenge of the Creature

Prominent roles: Blondie (The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, 1966), Frankie Dunn (Million Dollar Baby, 2004) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Picture & Best Director (Million Dollar Baby, 2005)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#19 Stephen Tobolowsky

Acting credits: 251

Started career: 1977, Keep My Grave Open

Prominent roles: Max (Thelma & Louise, 1991), Sammy Jankis (Memento, 2000)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#20 Jackie Chan

Acting credits: 190

Started career: 1962, Big and Little Wong Tin Bar

Prominent roles: Chief Inspector Lee (Rush Hour, 1998), Master Monkey (Kung Fu Panda, 2008-2016) 

Outstanding achievement: Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actor (Crime Story, 1993)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#21 Bette Davis

Acting credits: 99

Started career: 1931, Bad Sister

Prominent roles: Julie Marsden (Jezebel, 1938), Margo Channing (All About Eve, 1950) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actress (Jezebel, 1938)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com, Alexander Kahle

#22 Ward Bond

Acting credits: 200

Started career: 1928, Noah’s Ark

Prominent roles: Bert the cop (It’s a Wonderful Life, 1946), Buffalo Baker (Hondo, 1953)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#23 James Hong

Acting credits: 133

Started career: 1954, Dragonfly Squadron

Prominent roles: Hannibal Chew (Blade Runner, 1982), Gong Gong (Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2022) 

Outstanding achievement: Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (Everything Everywhere All at Once, 2022)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#24 Christopher Plummer

Acting credits: 119

Started career: 1958, Stage Struck

Prominent roles: Captain Georg von Trapp (The Sound of Music, 1965), Harlan Thrombey (Knives Out, 2019) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Beginners, 2012)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#25 Eli Wallach

Acting credits: 100

Started career: 1956, Baby Doll

Prominent roles: Calvera (The Magnificent Seven, 1960), Tuco Ramirez (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, 1966) 

Outstanding achievement: BAFTA for Most Promising Newcomer (Baby Doll, 1956)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#26 Patty Duke

Acting credits: 137

Started career: 1958, Country Music Holiday

Prominent roles: Helen Keller (The Miracle Worker, 1962), Neely O’Hara (Valley of the Dolls, 1967) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (The Miracle Worker, 1963)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com, ABC Television

#27 Ray Milland

Acting credits: 132

Started career: 1928, Moulin Rouge

Prominent roles: Don Birnam (The Lost Weekend, 1945), Tony Wendice (Dial M for Murder, 1954) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actor (The Lost Weekend, 1945)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#28 Mickey Rooney

Acting credits: 190

Started career: 1927, Orchids and Ermine

Prominent roles: Huckleberry Finn (Huckleberry Finn, 1939), Mickey Moran (Babes in Arms, 1939) 

Outstanding achievement: Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series or Motion Picture (Bill, 1981)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#29 Ernest Borgnine

Acting credits: 148

Started career: 1951, China Corsair

Prominent roles: Marty Piletti (Marty, 1955), Dutch Engstrom (The Wild Bunch, 1969) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Marty, 1955)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#30 Ernie Hudson

Acting credits: 87

Started career: 1976, Leadbelly

Prominent roles: Winston Zeddemore (Ghostbusters, 1984), Reggie (The Basketball Diaries, 1995) 

Outstanding achievement: Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Oz, 1998)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#31 Louis Gossett Jr.

Acting credits: 177

Started career: 1961, A Raisin in the Sun

Prominent roles: Inspector James Larrimore (The Laughing Policeman, 1973), Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley (An Officer and a Gentleman, 1982) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (An Officer and a Gentleman, 1983)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#32 Anthony Quinn

Acting credits: 152

Started career: 1936, The Milky Way

Prominent roles: Alexis Zorba (Zorba the Greek, 1964), Col. Andrea Stavrou (The Guns of Navarone, 1961) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Viva Zapata!, 1953)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#33 George Kennedy

Acting credits: 98

Started career: 1961, The Little Shepherd of Kingdom Come

Prominent roles: Major Max Armbruster (The Dirty Dozen, 1967), Det. Phil DiNatale (The Boston Strangler, 1968) 

Outstanding achievement: Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Cool Hand Luke, 1968)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

#34 John Gielgud

Acting credits: 131

Started career: 1924, Who Is the Man?

Prominent roles: Inigo Jollifant (The Good Companions, 1933), Cassius (Julius Caesar, 1953) 

Outstanding achievement: BAFTA Film Award for Best British Actor (Julius Caesar, 1954)

34 Actors With The Most Movies To Their Credit

Image source: imdb.com

