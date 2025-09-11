A Bunch Of Happy Dogs (And One Cat-Dog) Having Fun In Australia

by

Found this upbringing little video while surfing the net. It is created by Robert, who works as a pet trainer and owns Didga, the first true cat-dog, who loves skateboarding and hanging out under palm trees! I follow them on instagram and always look forward to any update from them. To find out more about the story behind the video, simply check its Youtube description. This is how Robert described the video:

“Inspired by Pharrell William’s International “Happy” Hit! Lot’s of dogs and a cat playing at the beach”.

It’s cute and it’s fun. You can follow her on Instagram: catmantoo_youtube

Source: youtube.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor Review: The Too Brief ’24’ Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
Is This the Reason Why The Witcher Isn’t in Chronological Order?
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2020
Let’s Talk about The Whirly Dirly Conspiracy Theory from Rick and Morty
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2018
Watch Snoop Dogg And Don Rickles Eat And Talk In Amazing Video
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2017
Bridgerton Season 2 Episode 2: “Off To The Races” Recap
3 min read
Apr, 13, 2022
Can The Show “Storage Wars” Be a 30-Year Show?
3 min read
Mar, 28, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.