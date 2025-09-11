A Bunch Of Happy Dogs (And One Cat-Dog) Having Fun In Australia

Found this upbringing little video while surfing the net. It is created by Robert, who works as a pet trainer and owns Didga, the first true cat-dog, who loves skateboarding and hanging out under palm trees! I follow them on instagram and always look forward to any update from them. To find out more about the story behind the video, simply check its Youtube description. This is how Robert described the video:
“Inspired by Pharrell William’s International “Happy” Hit! Lot’s of dogs and a cat playing at the beach”.
It’s cute and it’s fun. You can follow her on Instagram: catmantoo_youtube
Source: youtube.com
