Author Calls Women Who Read Romantasy Books “Not That Bright”, Is Shocked People Don’t Like It

Let people read whatever they want in peace. That’s the call from angry book lovers after an author took to TikTok to roast women who read what’s become known as the romantasy genre. In case you’ve not heard of it, as the name suggests, it’s a blend of romance and fantasy.
Author, poet and critic, Willow Heath went on a rant, claiming that “romantasy girlies are not the brightest sparks.” She later deleted the video but it was too little too late. Booktokkers shared the original video and posted their responses, with some calling on readers to cancel Heath.
The author has since posted what she calls a “genuine apology” and in it, she explains why she’s become so bitter and jaded. You can view that video, and others, below…
Plenty of women enjoy getting lost in a good romantasy novel
But according to author, Willow Heath, these women are “not the brightest sparks”
“Conservative propaganda for straight women”: here’s the full transcript of Heath’s original video
And, in case you missed it, you can watch Heath’s video below
Readers didn’t take kindly to the author’s insults and a slew of responses followed
@alexintheabstract appealed to Heath and others to stop bashing genres
Another reader accused Heath of having internalized mysogyny
“She’s not like other girls”: netizens were quick to point out the irony in Heath’s video
Willow Heath has since posted an extensive “apology to romantasy fans,” explaining why she said what she said
