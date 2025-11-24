Author Calls Women Who Read Romantasy Books “Not That Bright”, Is Shocked People Don’t Like It

by

Let people read whatever they want in peace. That’s the call from angry book lovers after an author took to TikTok to roast women who read what’s become known as the romantasy genre. In case you’ve not heard of it, as the name suggests, it’s a blend of romance and fantasy.

Author, poet and critic, Willow Heath went on a rant, claiming that “romantasy girlies are not the brightest sparks.” She later deleted the video but it was too little too late. Booktokkers shared the original video and posted their responses, with some calling on readers to cancel Heath.

The author has since posted what she calls a “genuine apology” and in it, she explains why she’s become so bitter and jaded. You can view that video, and others, below…

Plenty of women enjoy getting lost in a good romantasy novel

Image credits: Jubéo Hernandez (not the actual photo)

But according to author, Willow Heath, these women are “not the brightest sparks”

Image credits: b.i.t.n

“Conservative propaganda for straight women”: here’s the full transcript of Heath’s original video

Image credits: Alexandra Fuller (not the actual photo)

Image credits: b.i.t.n

And, in case you missed it, you can watch Heath’s video below

Readers didn’t take kindly to the author’s insults and a slew of responses followed

Image credits: alexintheabstract

@alexintheabstract appealed to Heath and others to stop bashing genres

Image credits: alexintheabstract

Another reader accused Heath of having internalized mysogyny

Image credits: libraryofvelaris

Image credits: libraryofvelaris

“She’s not like other girls”: netizens were quick to point out the irony in Heath’s video

Willow Heath has since posted an extensive “apology to romantasy fans,” explaining why she said what she said

