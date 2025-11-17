Hey Pandas, What’s Something You’ve Been Wanting To Tell Someone But It Hasn’t Fit Any Conversation? (Closed)

Whether it be a cool fact, a joke, something you need to get of your chest, or just a pretty rock you saw at the park, i wanna hear about it!
#1
I have poor mental health, but I don’t want help. Is this normal?
#2
That I want to have an assessment for autism.
I also am thinking about joining the military as an adult! I still have a while to think about it ofc. I wanna be a graphic novelist but success isn’t guaranteed, so honestly the military seems like a decent plan if I don’t have any other career option.
#3
Quokkas are cutie pies and I want to hug one so stinking bad I almost cried of cuteness when I did my first presentation of Quokkas 4 years ago. Stan Quokkas for a happier life.
#4
A hilariously awkward interview I saw about a month ago: Back when Inception was premiering, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hardy were being interviewed. The interviewer, while asking Cillian a question, called him English. Cillian replied, with the blankest of expression “No, I’m Irish”. The interviewer apologized, but then said something like “well, you come from the same general area.” Cillian just said, “nope, I’m Irish”. Tom Hardy was just sitting there grimacing, and going like 😬; he even motioned for the interviewer to stop talking. It was a trainwreck.
#5
I vote we bring back hwæt, the first word of beowulf (old english, normally translated as all sorts of things, often something along the lines of ‘what’, but can also be used for attention grabbing, so ‘lo’ or ‘behold’ or ‘so’. I saw one woman use ‘bro’ once) anyway its cool.
#6
Infodumping on dogs, If you dont know I’ve been trying to get a dog for a while. So I did more research than I should’ve on dogs , So reply In the comments if you want me to murder you with dog facts lol-
#7
i don’t know what to do, cause my parents won’t take me to a mental health professional, and it just keeps on getting worser and worser and i’m kinda scared for high school so yeah.
#8
Just a bunch of animal facts. I’m autistic and love talking about animals, especially the torrent duck (merganetta gould) which is my favourite animal which I wrote a whole essay about just for fun
#9
Sorry to post another one, but I doubt any of my friends want any more of my unsolicited book recs lmaoo
One moonlit night – Caradog Prichard. Found it in the library and didn’t recognise the title or the author or anything and thought it would be fun to try (reasonably short too). A really good, if quite disturbing, read. It’s basically a man who remains unnamed looking back on his childhood in a poor quarry town from an unknown point in time. The whole thing is told in a really lovely way despite the often dark subject matter and its just gorgeous, especially for a translation (I find that sometimes the use of language can get lost in translation a bit, the original was in welsh). Anyway, would recommend…
#10
So much s**t has been going on recently
My now ex gf fell out of love with me so we’ve broken up and honestly I’m devastated. We’re still good friends and are currently on call as I type but I’ve cried over this so many times it’s kinda ridiculous. At least ik that I’m not the only hurt 1 over this all.. she admitted she was really upset when it happened too and ik it’s selfish- I don’t want her sad- but it was kinda a relief..
I’ve started to obsessively watch YouTubers with autism and adhd talk about their experiences and s**t to try to work out if I have either or both of them. Idk how to be confident in having either so yk bit stressful
More positive:
Heartstopper is the best thing ever pls watch it on Netflix it makes me so happy
#11
Wary and weary are not interchangeable!
#12
Focus, just shut up and focus
#13
since i got accepted to medical school (or not sure how to translate it to english, i am going to be a lab analyst in medicine and this major is in faculty of medicine at the uni here) i can’t stop thinking about how material and animalistic we are. i don’t get this whole fuss around us we are just animals who can talk and walk on two legs. i wonder if there are other animals having their version of sapience that we can’t understand. if so, i wonder whether they consider us sapient or not. i’m amazed how we are all getting the same ending but some ideas live through us. i might never see even a spark of my legacy. if i get recognition for my litterature related projects after my death that won’t matter to me i’ll just be pretty much dead just like some of the people not so long after i will analyze their pathology under some tool. *sighs*
#14
I’m finally, after ages of avoiding it, going to get therapy. I didn’t want it, but I think whatever’s wrong with me is bringing my grades down. That’s why I’m getting it.
#15
I hit myself as a form of self harm, I can’t control it when I get really frustrated and I feel the urge to beat myself up. I didn’t know that was a type of self harm until now, but now that I know that it is I will try to stop doing it.
#16
i have over 64 cuts around my body. I have trouble understanding who i am because i keep changing personalities whoever im around with
Follow Us