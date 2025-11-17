Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Food Combination That’s Actually Good? (Closed)

by

Foods can be weird looking or sounding when added together, but some can be really delicious.

#1

Cheese on anything! (except peanut butter) Cheese on noodles and cheese on chips and cheese on chicken schnitzel. I don’t like cheese that much, but having cheese with things makes it even better.

#2

Hear me out… Pancakes dipped in chili. It’s so good

#3

Not me that likes this, but a close friend of mine.

Sweet Chili Sauce on Strawberry icecream

#4

Segments of orange dipped in proper English mustard.

#5

apples and cheese, raspberries and jalapenos

#6

I bought/made 3 different foods for a meal. 1) A store-bought rotisserie chicken – 2) Wild rice (yes, I know it’s a grass) – 3) Microwave in a bag steamed sweet corn.
As I ate that meal, and I realized it’s potential. I stored it all together, and it was very good. So the next time, I planned to mix it together, but adding additional flavors to enhance the experience. A healthy dose of sage and minced garlic; lesser amounts of chipotle powder, ancho powder, lime juice, and smoked paprika; and even lesser amounts of sea salt, cumin and roasted coriander powder. There was already a tablespoon of butter in the rice, and another added to the corn, so I added just a little olive oil, so things would stir more easily. There’s tons of umami, some sweet from the corn, spicy heat as you like it, a little acid from the lime juice. It’s a springboard; really, make it how you like it. I’d love to read results and reviews.

#7

Dinosaur chicken nuggets dipped in applesauce

#8

Not sure if this applies, but I’ve been told by many people that it’s weird I put ice in a glass of milk. I like milk cold, why is that so weird? 🤷

