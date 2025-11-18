“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

by

An expecting mom shared the adorable gifts she’s been receiving every week from her workplace. The pregnant woman, employed at Nando’s, a South African, fast-casual restaurant chain, notably popular in the United Kingdom for its PERi-PERi chicken, ignited praise for the helpful initiative. 

A woman who goes by “El” took to her TikTok page on Friday (August 30) to share the moment she unpacked one of the weekly parcels she has been receiving from Nando’s during maternity leave.

In the video, which has since amassed over 11 million views, El was seen unwrapping a cute little white baby onesie. 

The onesie featured a design that included a stylized Nando’s logo, specifically a small illustration of a chicken, which is a well-known symbol associated with the Nando’s brand. 

An expecting mom shared the adorable gifts she’s been receiving every week from her workplace

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: Samuel Regan-Asante/Unsplash

“Oh my God!” El kept exclaiming as she unpacked a second gift, this time a pair of lovely little socks with a pattern that included a mix of red, green, and other earthy tones.

Upon going viral, a handful of people praised the company’s thoughtful gesture, as a TikTok user commented: “Nando’s passed the vibe check.”

“Ok so Nando’s needs to be praised, I have never heard of a workplace that cares let alone this,” a person wrote.

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: ellpatonn

The act of appreciation for the employee even reached countries unfamiliar with the brand, as a viewer noted: “I don’t know what Nando’s is, but we vibe with Nando’s cause Nando’s vibes with us.”

Someone else penned: “This is employee appreciation!”

“Why do works places not understand it’s the small things like this that actually make you feel appreciated,” an observer argued. “Well done Nando’s.”

The pregnant woman ignited praise for the helpful initiative

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: ellpatonn

A netizen shared: “Stop cuz this is actually so cute.”

A separate individual chimed in: “Nando’s is the best place I ever worked, looked after their employees so well.”

El’s heartwarming packages are part of the eatery’s “Nandino Starter Pack,” which, according to the company, is a gift “for all little ones (Nandino’s) and new parents who work for Nando’s, whether they are adopting, or on paternity, maternity, or shared parental leave.”

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: Nando’s sent exclusively to Bored Panda

A Nando’s spokesperson told Bored Panda via email: “The packs include a Nando’s-branded baby grow, hat, and bib, along with milestone cards celebrating the various development stages (one month, two months, four months, six months, and one year) of the little-one. 

“These sweet gifts are packaged together with information for the parent about available support during parental leave and then, when the time is right, back-to-work information.”

In the UK, where El is from, eligible employees are entitled to 52 weeks of statutory maternity leave, which includes 26 weeks of ordinary maternity leave and 26 weeks of additional maternity leave.

Nando’s is a South African restaurant notably popular in the United Kingdom for its PERi-PERi chicken

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: ellpatonn

Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) is provided for up to 39 weeks, with the first six weeks paying 90% of the employee’s average weekly earnings (before tax) and the remaining 33 weeks paying £184.03 (approximately $242) or 90% of their average weekly earnings, whichever is lower, the UK’s Government explains.

SMP is paid in the same manner as regular wages, with tax and National Insurance deductions applied. If Shared Parental Leave is taken, Statutory Shared Parental Pay is provided at the same rate. 

Moreover, SMP typically begins with the start of maternity leave or automatically if the employee is off work due to a pregnancy-related illness in the four weeks prior to the baby’s due date.

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Image credits: Nando’s sent exclusively to Bored Panda

“Like all Nando’s merchandise and uniform, the baby grow, hat, and bib are handmade with so much love in Johannesburg, South Africa – the home of Nando’s,” the spokesperson explained. 

They continued: “This range also help[s] another little one, too, as Nando’s will be donating to the Door of Hope Foundation – who rescues abandoned babies in Johannesburg – for every pack sent out.”

As per the spokesperson, Nando’s changed its parental leave policy a few years ago so that all employees, no matter their job position, would have access to the same improved benefits for maternity, paternity, and adoption leave.

“El” took to her TikTok page to share the moment she unpacked one of the weekly parcels

“One pack is sent shortly after birth, which [contains] useful information and gifts for the entirety of parental leave,” the spokesperson stated.

“Being a parent is something to be celebrated, and at Nando’s, we love to welcome new additions to our family,” Maria Horn, chief people officer at Nando’s, said.

She further revealed: “We want to take every opportunity to support our team members, especially those who are expanding their family. 

“These new packs are just a small gesture to show how much we care for our ‘Nandocas’ [team members] and their Nandinos. 

“It’s great we are also able to support the Door of Hope Foundation, who do vital work in our homeland of South Africa, with these new packs.” 

Maria concluded: “We are continuously listening to feedback from our team members on how we can improve our policies and procedures to make Nando’s an even better place to work.”

El’s continued to receive positive feedback

“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker
“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
5 Reasons We Love Melissa Ordway as Abby on The Young and the Restless
3 min read
Jun, 10, 2018
I Recreated Classic Soviet Propaganda Posters As COVID-19 Posters
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Someone Asks “What Was The Worst ‘Adult Tantrum’ That You Guys Witnessed?” And 47 People Share Hilarious Stories
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Parent Posts A Delusional Rant On FB After Their Son Eats Instant Noodles, Gets Destroyed
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Celebrity “Side Skills” That Could Make Them Famous In Those Specific Areas, Too
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
the middle
TV Sitcom Characters Who Celebrate Leap Day Birthdays
3 min read
Feb, 29, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.