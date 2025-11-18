“My Company Would Never”: Viral Post Shows Nando’s Sending Weekly Parcels To Pregnant Worker

An expecting mom shared the adorable gifts she’s been receiving every week from her workplace. The pregnant woman, employed at Nando’s, a South African, fast-casual restaurant chain, notably popular in the United Kingdom for its PERi-PERi chicken, ignited praise for the helpful initiative.
A woman who goes by “El” took to her TikTok page on Friday (August 30) to share the moment she unpacked one of the weekly parcels she has been receiving from Nando’s during maternity leave.
In the video, which has since amassed over 11 million views, El was seen unwrapping a cute little white baby onesie.
The onesie featured a design that included a stylized Nando’s logo, specifically a small illustration of a chicken, which is a well-known symbol associated with the Nando’s brand.
An expecting mom shared the adorable gifts she’s been receiving every week from her workplace
Image credits: Samuel Regan-Asante/Unsplash
“Oh my God!” El kept exclaiming as she unpacked a second gift, this time a pair of lovely little socks with a pattern that included a mix of red, green, and other earthy tones.
Upon going viral, a handful of people praised the company’s thoughtful gesture, as a TikTok user commented: “Nando’s passed the vibe check.”
“Ok so Nando’s needs to be praised, I have never heard of a workplace that cares let alone this,” a person wrote.
Image credits: ellpatonn
The act of appreciation for the employee even reached countries unfamiliar with the brand, as a viewer noted: “I don’t know what Nando’s is, but we vibe with Nando’s cause Nando’s vibes with us.”
Someone else penned: “This is employee appreciation!”
“Why do works places not understand it’s the small things like this that actually make you feel appreciated,” an observer argued. “Well done Nando’s.”
The pregnant woman ignited praise for the helpful initiative
Image credits: ellpatonn
A netizen shared: “Stop cuz this is actually so cute.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Nando’s is the best place I ever worked, looked after their employees so well.”
El’s heartwarming packages are part of the eatery’s “Nandino Starter Pack,” which, according to the company, is a gift “for all little ones (Nandino’s) and new parents who work for Nando’s, whether they are adopting, or on paternity, maternity, or shared parental leave.”
Image credits: Nando’s sent exclusively to Bored Panda
A Nando’s spokesperson told Bored Panda via email: “The packs include a Nando’s-branded baby grow, hat, and bib, along with milestone cards celebrating the various development stages (one month, two months, four months, six months, and one year) of the little-one.
“These sweet gifts are packaged together with information for the parent about available support during parental leave and then, when the time is right, back-to-work information.”
In the UK, where El is from, eligible employees are entitled to 52 weeks of statutory maternity leave, which includes 26 weeks of ordinary maternity leave and 26 weeks of additional maternity leave.
Nando’s is a South African restaurant notably popular in the United Kingdom for its PERi-PERi chicken
Image credits: ellpatonn
Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) is provided for up to 39 weeks, with the first six weeks paying 90% of the employee’s average weekly earnings (before tax) and the remaining 33 weeks paying £184.03 (approximately $242) or 90% of their average weekly earnings, whichever is lower, the UK’s Government explains.
SMP is paid in the same manner as regular wages, with tax and National Insurance deductions applied. If Shared Parental Leave is taken, Statutory Shared Parental Pay is provided at the same rate.
Moreover, SMP typically begins with the start of maternity leave or automatically if the employee is off work due to a pregnancy-related illness in the four weeks prior to the baby’s due date.
Image credits: Nando’s sent exclusively to Bored Panda
“Like all Nando’s merchandise and uniform, the baby grow, hat, and bib are handmade with so much love in Johannesburg, South Africa – the home of Nando’s,” the spokesperson explained.
They continued: “This range also help[s] another little one, too, as Nando’s will be donating to the Door of Hope Foundation – who rescues abandoned babies in Johannesburg – for every pack sent out.”
As per the spokesperson, Nando’s changed its parental leave policy a few years ago so that all employees, no matter their job position, would have access to the same improved benefits for maternity, paternity, and adoption leave.
“El” took to her TikTok page to share the moment she unpacked one of the weekly parcels
“One pack is sent shortly after birth, which [contains] useful information and gifts for the entirety of parental leave,” the spokesperson stated.
“Being a parent is something to be celebrated, and at Nando’s, we love to welcome new additions to our family,” Maria Horn, chief people officer at Nando’s, said.
She further revealed: “We want to take every opportunity to support our team members, especially those who are expanding their family.
“These new packs are just a small gesture to show how much we care for our ‘Nandocas’ [team members] and their Nandinos.
“It’s great we are also able to support the Door of Hope Foundation, who do vital work in our homeland of South Africa, with these new packs.”
Maria concluded: “We are continuously listening to feedback from our team members on how we can improve our policies and procedures to make Nando’s an even better place to work.”
El’s continued to receive positive feedback
Follow Us