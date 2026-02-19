26 New ‘Yes, But’ Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

By now, most of you are probably familiar with one of our favorite comic series, Yes, But, created by illustrator Anton Gudim. For those who haven’t seen his work before, the artist is well known for his clever two-panel strips that highlight the small contradictions we all face in everyday life. Simple, relatable, and right on point, his comics manage to be both humorous and thought-provoking.

If you missed our previous posts featuring Anton’s work, be sure to check them out. And now, scroll down to see his latest comics and let us know which one feels the most relatable to you.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | gudim.threadless.com | patreon.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

