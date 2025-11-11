Artist Creates Cute Drawings Out Of His Own Fingers

by

Javier Perez, a talented artist in Ecuador, is back with more simple but brilliantly funny drawings that incorporate everyday objects – but this time, those everyday objects are his fingers.

Perez’s drawing ideas are timeless because of the clean simplicity and because of its playful creativity, which can engage people young and old.

The last time we wrote about Javier Perez, you guys created some awesome mixed media drawings of your own inspired by his work. This time, you’ll be able to add your finger paintings to this post at the bottom, so we’d love to see what you guys come up with!

Javier answered Bored Panda’s questions about his finger art, so read on for more!

More info: javierperez.ws | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: designtaxi)

When Bored Panda asked Javier Perez where he got his drawing ideas, he explained: “From kids’ drawings. They always use their hands and fingers to imagine animals and creatures. I only changed the art medium to show them. I wish I could make a book for them

I collect ideas during the week and then I use Saturday and Sunday to create them

When asked about the #javierperez hashtag, where people submit their own drawings just like his, Perez said, “I didn’t create the hashtag. I don’t know who created it. It was a surprise for me!

We’d like to thank Javier Perez for answering Bored Panda’s questions and wish him luck with his work!

