Try Not To Get Lost Between These 32 Terms With Different Meanings Across Fields

by

Context is what usually helps us differentiate between the various meanings that one word may have. Without it, we might start investing in broths and boiling our leftover stocks. The removal of context presents us with an interesting challenge: would you be able to recollect how each field uses the same words with different meanings? Let’s find out!

In this quiz, you’ll be presented with various questions that are related to words with many meanings. Your job will be to identify what those meanings might be, what fields they’re used in, and more! Think you’re ready? Jump right in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

Try Not To Get Lost Between These 32 Terms With Different Meanings Across Fields

Image credits: Richard REVEL

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
33 Before and After Italian Earthquake: Heartbreaking Photos Show Destroyed Towns In Italy
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Land Before Time 3d Characters
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
150 “What If” Questions You Perhaps Never Thought About
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman Goes Viral After She Removes Nose Ring Because Men Tell Her She Looks “Like A Democrat”
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Disturbing Thing You Have Ever Seen?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Sick Bacchus: Luxury And The Death-Drive (6 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025