I Recreated 15 Movie Posters With Colouring Pencils

I am a French graphic designer (34 years old). I’ve got 2 passions in my life: drawing and cinema. So, I realized that since 2013 many of my drawings drawings have been about movie posters.
These are reproductions, I only keep the visual material (no text, typography, just the photo to get more impact). Today, I share 15 of my drawings with you that I realised only with colouring pencils (nothing else). From Schindler’s list to the World of Nemo, all kinds of movies are interesting to me but I especially like drawing portraits. Hope you’ll like it!
More info: dpaccalin.myportfolio.com
Batman v Superman
The Eye
Spider-Man
Silence Of The Lambs
Lincoln
Batman v Superman
Gainsbourg
The Dark Knight Rises
Avatar
The Hulk
Jaws
The Dictator
Full Metal Jacket
The Dictator
The Founder
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us