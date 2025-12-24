Han Seung-woo: Bio And Career Highlights

Han Seung-woo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Han Seung-woo

December 24, 1994

Busan, South Korea

31 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Han Seung-woo?

Han Seung-woo is a South Korean singer and actor, celebrated for his versatile vocals and engaging stage presence. He has built a devoted global fanbase through his compelling artistry.

His breakout arrived as a contestant on Produce X 101, where he earned a spot in the project group X1. This appearance propelled him into widespread public recognition.

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Busan, South Korea, Han Seung-woo is the youngest of three children, including his older sister Han Sun-hwa. He initially harbored dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.

He graduated from Busan Energy Science High School and then moved to Seoul. Seung-woo successfully auditioned for A Cube Entertainment in 2014, beginning his extensive training.

Notable Relationships

Han Seung-woo has maintained a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships reported in recent years. His focus has consistently remained on his musical and acting career.

He has no children, and publicly, no current partners have been confirmed. Seung-woo keeps details about his private life out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Han Seung-woo launched his career with the K-pop group Victon, then gained significant traction with the project group X1. His solo debut mini-album Fame reached number two on the Gaon weekly album chart.

Beyond music, he ventured into acting with the web drama Love #Hashtag and appeared on the popular variety show King of Mask Singer. He has numerous songwriting credits to his name.

Seung-woo secured his first music show award as a soloist for “Dive Into” from his album Frame, cementing his status as a versatile artist.

Signature Quote

“Staying true to myself. Living life happily and busily while expressing my emotions and doing the things I want to do.”

