50 Photos That Show What It’s Like To Have An Entitled Sibling

Family relationships aren’t about avoiding conflict. (It’s hard to imagine how people who spend so much time together could ever do that.) They’re about resolving it. But sometimes, siblings act in such infuriating ways, you have to wonder if they’re doing it on purpose.
From “borrowing” clothes without asking to shamelessly taking the last slice of pizza because they believe they truly “deserve” it, sibling entitlement knows no bounds. The photos ahead perfectly capture the eye rolls, complaints, and petty arguments that inevitably come with having brothers and sisters.
#1 Sister Destroyed 3D Puzzle That Took 3 Months To Make
My sister is 25, and she woke up in a bad mood that day and let it out on me. She apologized later, but the damage is done.
#2 My Brother Borrowed One Of My Books And This Is How I Got It Back
He literally does not care. He seemed to think it was funny. He didn’t even apologize, like at least say you’re sorry.
#3 A Bucket Of “Rotten” Cherries My Sister Told Me To Throw Out
Saved them last second, gonna wash them and have yumies for days. They were harvested TODAY. She picked up the nicest-looking ones and set them on the table in a bowl. I hate seeing food go to waste like that.
#4 I Left A Towel At My Brother’s House
I guess he can keep it now. It’s from a matching set. Quite a nice towel too.
#5 I Let My Brother Use My Room While I Went On Vacation And Came Back To A Broken TV
My younger brother asked if he can stay in my room while I went away for three nights. He moved his pc in and slept here. I came back to a few dishes scattered and some water bottles around the room. Okay… annoying but no big deal. Turned on my tv and the screen is messed up. I asked him what happened and I won’t get mad but he said he did nothing. My tv had no problems at all before leaving. I’m crying out of frustration.
#6 My Sister Expects Me To Buy Her A Bottle Of Water And Deliver It To Her Class Instead Of Walking Up To A Water Fountain
#7 The “Pale Blue” Dress My Sister Bought For My Wedding
The dress code also explicitly says: no light/pale colors. My mother apparently also doesn’t see a problem with it.
#8 Dishwasher Is Broken. We Each Have A Dish Day. 6 People In The House. Sister Never Does Her Dishes On Her Day. Sink Is 3 Ft Deep And Has Been Full For Four Days
After I realized this was gonna just keep piling up, I now have a set of dishes put aside, and that’s all I’m gonna be using.
#9 My Brother Only Eats The Cheese Packets In The Instant Mac And Cheese, And Then Puts It Back On The Shelf
He just tears open the packet and sprinkles it into his mouth.
#10 I Wouldn’t Let My Older Sister (Who Lives At Home) Eat My Food
Ah, that’s my fault. There’s food at my parents’ house, where she lives, but it’s all organic, and my sister doesn’t want that. She wants the pasta my roommate has.
#11 My Sister (25) Took My Beater To Work And Sent Me This. She Won’t Tell Me When It Happened Or How Long It Took For Her To Pull Over
I travel for work, the last time I saw the car was 2 weeks ago for maybe like 2 hours. And before that, maybe 2 months prior. Car was fine as I had just roasted the tires and done an oil change.
Turns out she’s been using my car without asking. I just got home late yesterday and now have a trip to my parents’ place at some point today as she refuses to bring the car over.
#12 How My Brother Told Me Our Family Dog Passed Away
The childhood dog died today. I live across the country, and no one except my brother decided to tell me about it. I feel he could have done a better job at breaking the news to me.
#13 Brother Is Mad Because He Got A Car Instead Of A Truck From My Family And Somehow It’s My Fault
#14 My Brother Insists On Showering, Blasting Show Tunes, And Leaving The Light On In Our Shared Bathroom. It Is 1:30 AM
#15 Asked My Brother To Park My Car In The Driveway After He Borrowed It. He Chose To Park It On The Street Instead. Woke Up To This Dolly
Oh yeah, he’s already insisted that it was there before he borrowed it….
#16 My Sister Broke My Phones Screen Because I Told Her To Clean Her Room
This phone has been alive for 10 years with little to no problems, and that isn’t starting today.
#17 My Bohemian Brother Came To Christmas And Took A Shower. This Is What He Left Behind
The interesting thing is that he didn’t smell before the shower. Frankly, he looked clean, but the residue left behind would beg to differ.
#18 My Sister Only Uses The White Part Of The Spring Onions…. She Was Going To Throw This Out
#19 Lent My Sister My Laptop To Play Roblox, This Is What I Got Back
I will not be giving anything of value to her for the foreseeable future.
#20 My Brother Put Light Brown Sugar Into The Same Container As Dark Brown Sugar, Claiming It Didn’t Matter Since They Were Both Sugar
It matters because light brown sugar tastes plain and dark brown sugar has more of a mollasses taste. Also it matters in baking and cooking.
#21 My Sister Just Dumped A Bunch Of Food On My Bed, How Should I Get Revenge?
#22 My Rude Sister Asking If She Can Stay At My Place
Her boyfriend lives with his parents. I’m the only one she knows with my own place and she does this all the time.
#23 My Unemployed Brother Asking Me To Order Him A Pizza
#24 How My Sister Cuts The Stems Off Of Strawberries
She leaves them on the counter like all of her fruit peels and trash.
#25 My Gym Rat Brother Borrowed My Earphones. This Is The State They Came Back In
The thing is, he borrowed them without permission.
#26 20-Year-Old Brother Who Is A Dropout Begs Me To Use The Car So He Can Drop Off His “Girlfriend” Who Lives 30 Miles Away
I only ask for him to get permission from our parents and a valid reason for taking it.
#27 My Little Brother Made Paper Dolls Out Of My Violin Notes
My mum didn’t care what paper he used.
#28 My Brother Backpedaled After Agreeing To Give Me A Ride To Finals After My Car Broke Down
I am the only member of my family that isn’t a feral stray, if I’m honest.
#29 Little Brother Jammed It In There And Now We Can’t Get It Out
#30 My Sister Did This To Me Today After She Yelled For 15 Seconds Because I Asked Her To Stop Singing So Loudly. She Is 25. I Am 15
She bites, slaps, and scratches. She even punched my shoulder, and I was like, “Really? Didn’t feel a thing.”
#31 My Brother Has 6 Open Bottles Of Mayo In The Fridge
#32 My Sister Came To Our House In Order To Take Her Things And During That She Smashed My Monitor. I Love My Life
My sister a**sed me since I can remember. She used to beat me, but when I got taller, she only a**sed me mentally.
I inherited a chunk of land, and so did my mum. So we decided that we’ll buy an apartment for ourselves, and my sister will buy one for herself. Time goes on, and we finally moved in here, so I felt confident, and yesterday, when she started mistreating me, I stood up for myself. She got mad and started punching me. At first, I was hesitant, but I’ve decided that “she has no power over me anymore, it’s my apartment.” So I started defending myself. She then quickly realized that I’m not as weak as I look, so she let go of me. Sister then started yelling at me, “Get the f**k out of here,” and I said, “No, YOU get the f**k out of here, this is MY apartment, not yours.” So she moved out to our old house (she’s renting her apartment)
Today, I had to grab some of my things from my old house because I forgot some of them. And then in my sister’s room, I found my old mouse that had gone missing since the day I moved out (turned out that she took it). So today she came to my apartment to smash it. She then told me things like: “You don’t have a sister anymore,” or “I really hope you will die.”
#33 My 9-Year-Old Sister Destroyed Our Microwave Doing A “TikTok Life Hack” (The Starburst Melted Into The Actual Microwave)
#34 I Want To Vaporize My Little Brother
#35 After A Long Shift At Work, I Had This Gem Waiting For Me From My Sister Who Refuses To Pay For Petrol And Who Now Refuses To Pay Me For The Wine I Bought Her
I got her to pay me back in full, and I have gotten extra money from her to cover my fuel expense for this week.
#36 Loaned My Sister A Few Thousand Dollars Of My Work Camera Equipment So She And Her Friend Could Take Graduation Photos. This Is The Exchange That Followed
#37 How My Sister Leaves The Toothpaste
#38 Brother Borrowed My Van For A Road Trip. Left With A Full Tank, Brought It Back Almost Empty
It says one mile, but there’s probably a good 25 left.
#39 Sister Refuses To Actually Clean Litter Room
This is what it looks like right now (the spots that are cleaner in 1st photo is where the litter boxes used to be I moved them to start cleaning). My sister and I both have a cat, so we both take care of the cats. I do the food and water, and she does the litter boxes. She’s been fussed at by our mom more than just once, and she says she’ll clean it, then she never does.
This same thing happened when I used to do the litter, and she used to do the water and food bowls. She wouldn’t keep those clean or feed them for half a day, and it got to the point algae kept forming in their water bowl cause she’d never clean it, so I offered to switch since she said I had the easier task, so we did.
Well, guess we can see how that turned out. I’ve also offered to just do all cat chores, but we got in an argument over that because I told her she could just take my other chore of doing the bathroom, trashcan, and I’d do both cat chores.
She didn’t want to, though, because she says our mom would get mad. The thing is, our mom is angry anyway cause she won’t clean it, and now I’m stuck cleaning it and dealing with the fact she’s gonna yell at me later for cleaning it.
#40 The Amount Of Orange Juice My Brother Left In The Fridge
#41 I Asked My Sister To Close The Pack So It Wouldn’t Dry Out
My sister is just the “good enough” type. She has a learning disability, and she does a good job once she has clear instructions.
#42 Sister Promised She’d Take The Chicken Out Of The Oven While I Took A Bath And Relaxed After Driving All Day
I grabbed it after smelling a bit of smoke. The sauce around it was boiling! It’s actually alright if you peel back the charred part, and it’s super tender, so thankfully it wasn’t completely ruined! In her words, “It’s definitely edible, so that means it’s fine.” She’s really sorry about it, and her quotes were a joke lol, thankfully it was saved.
#43 My Sister Always Leaves Some Drink In The Bottle So She Doesn’t Have To Throw It Away
#44 Little Brother Broke TV After Losing A Fortnite Match
#45 Asked My Brother To Make Sure To Put A Clip On The Chips Before Putting Them Back And I Opened The Cabinet To See This
He wasn’t planning on finishing them. He left them unclipped in my cabinet and was about to go home. I live in my own apartment.
#46 My Sister Thought These Mangas Were Coloring Books
#47 My Sister Refuses To Take Her Dirty Clothes Out Of Our Already Small Shared Bathroom
#48 The AirPods My Sister Got Me As A “Gift”
She also gave it to me for “Christmas” two weeks late, but bought literally everyone else in my family something new.
#49 The Way My Brother Eats Ice Cream
#50 Checked In With My Older Brother In Colorado Springs After The Shooting. Proceeds To Block Me
He’s been having mental health issues but won’t accept help from anyone in the family. Multiple threats to attack the family if we come to Colorado to help him.
