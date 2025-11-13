I Create Surreal Stories That Help Me Express My Feelings And Emotions

It was the year 2013 when I decided to start a 365-day project. That meant one self-portrait a day. The purpose of this project was to learn more about portrait photography and myself.

Somewhere in the middle of the project things started to change – my wishes started to change. I wanted to learn more about creating stories with my images and not just posing. I started to use my body in combination with props to express my emotions and to tell a story in each image. An inspiration for the images I get from my life, my favorite stories, movies, life situations, feelings and emotions. Photographing self-portraits became some sort of run from reality, where I can transfer my frustrations, ideas and thoughts into new stories.

After my project 365-day, I finished two other series – String of life and Raven. And the third series is already in progress.

With my images, I try to encourage the viewer to become part of the story and maybe even find his own story in them.

So… here they are, some of my favorite images.

More info: anjamatko.com | deviantart.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1 Two Faced

#2 Unbreakable

#3 Save Haven

#4 Secret Door

#5 Screaming Into The Silence

#6 Where We Used To Meet

#7 The Invisible Force

#8 Anxiety

#9 Breaking Free

#10 Serenity

#11 I Caught A Cloud

#12 Afraid Of Falling

#13 Clothes

#14 The Path You Choose

#15 Map

#16 Reflection

#17 Marionette

#18 Under Pressure

#19 Dance Of The Fallen

#20 Dear Santa

