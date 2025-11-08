“Would You Rather Have Infinite Luck Or Happiness?”: Vote On 30 Impossible-To-Choose Scenarios

Not every “Would You Rather” has to make you suffer. This time it’s the opposite. Each choice is positive and something you’d actually want to have. Dream vacations, perfect powers, once-in-a-lifetime experiences – each question will give you two amazing options. The tough part – you can only pick one.
There are 30 in total, and none of them are easy. So, get ready to face the kind of dilemmas that are actually fun to have.
If you’re up for even more choices, go check out our regular Would You Rather poll, too.
Scroll down & let’s start! 🌟
#1 Never have to clean/do chores again, or never have to work again?
Image source: MART PRODUCTION, Ketut Subiyanto
#2 Be able to see the future or change the past?
Image source: João Jesus
#3 Travel anywhere for free or stay anywhere for free?
Image source: Pawan Yadav, Francesco Ungaro
#4 Be able to breathe underwater or survive in space?
Image source: Pixabay, Felix Mittermeier
#5 Always make the best decision instantly, or never regret a single choice?
Image source: Pixabay
#6 Be a world-famous artist or a world-famous musician?
Image source: Pixabay, Edward Eyer
#7 Have the ability to make anyone laugh or the ability to make anyone feel loved?
Image source: Rodolfo Quirós, Designecologist
#8 Have the power to time-travel or the power to stop time?
Image source: Aphiwat chuangchoem
#9 Always find the perfect gift for anyone, or always get the perfect gift?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#10 Have infinite luck or infinite happiness?
Image source: Frank Cone
#11 Have the perfect temperature everywhere you go, or never get sick again?
Image source: Jessica Lewis 🦋 thepaintedsquare
#12 Swim in the Great Barrier Reef or hike the Machu Picchu trail?
Image source: Anna-Lena Niesen, Paula Nardini
#13 Instantly learn any language or instantly master any hobby?
Image source: Skylar Kang, Pavel Danilyuk
#14 Always stay calm and confident, or always stay positive and motivated?
Image source: Kelvin Valerio, Andrea Piacquadio
#15 Have a genie who grants one wish a week or a fairy godparent who fixes small problems instantly?
Image source: Boris Hamer, vandesart
#16 Have a personal chef or a personal driver?
Image source: Sebastian Coman Photography, Adrien Gambet
#17 Get 8 extra hours every day or never feel tired again?
Image source: Andrea Piacquadio
#18 Have unlimited creativity or unlimited focus?
Image source: Dan Cristian Pădureț, Jenna Hamra
#19 Always know the right thing to say or always make people feel understood?
Image source: Roberto Nickson
#20 Live one day as your favorite fictional character or bring your favorite fictional world to life?
Image source: los3amigos_Flipado
#21 Have endless paid vacation days or work only one day a week for the same pay?
Image source: Nubia Navarro (nubikini), KoolShooters
#22 Erase one thing from the world forever or bring back one thing that’s gone?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Suzy Hazelwood
#23 Never wait in a line again, or always get front-row seats everywhere?
Image source: Cátia Matos, Tuur Tisseghem
#24 Get every package delivered instantly, or get everything you want 50% cheaper?
Image source: cottonbro studio, Max Fischer
#25 Always feel at peace with yourself, or always feel excited about life?
Image source: Prasanth Inturi, Andrea Piacquadio
#26 Discover a hidden paradise no one else knows about, or visit every famous landmark with zero tourists around?
Image source: Enrique
#27 Pause real life for one hour each day or rewind 5 minutes anytime you need?
Image source: raphaelsilva, febrianes86
#28 Have total control over your emotions or never be affected by negativity?
Image source: The Counseling Center Group
#29 Never doubt yourself again, or never compare yourself again?
Image source: cottonbro studio
#30 Turn any bad day into a good one or make any good day last twice as long?
Image source: Pavel Danilyuk
