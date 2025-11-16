Employee Finds Out Employer Is Secretly Looking To Replace Them After Finding Their Job Listed Online

Any responsible human being will be regularly checking job listings for a number of reasons.
After all, you gotta stay on the ball when it comes to knowing how in demand your particular profession is. And you also gotta know how much others are getting paid for the same work you do. And, of course, to check if someone is trying to replace you behind your back. No, it’s not paranoia. Especially if you’re in the shoes of this one Redditor.
A Redditor has recently shared how they figured out that there was an attempt to replace them after what they suspect was a comment they made that did not go well with the boss-man.
Working in a pharmacy (or in the medical industry in general) can be difficult in more ways than one, as this one Redditor pointed out recently
Image source: Harald Groven (not the actual photo)
Reddit user u/oldbuddyoldfriendpal, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for an interview, recently went to the r/AntiWork community to share a conundrum they’ve found themselves in. In particular, they stumbled upon a job listing for their position at their company while looking for a new job themselves.
The story goes that it is a small company that has just 3 employees. OP is the only one with that job title, and honestly the only one that is needed there. If there was a need, they would quite likely know about it.
Besides, their premises just couldn’t fit a 4th person at this point. And, again, if they were to expand the office space, OP would probably know about it.
OP found a job listing for their position after a bit of a conflict they had with the boss, which they shared with the r/AntiWork community
Image source: oldbuddyoldfriendpal
OP suspects that this happened because they called the boss out on some shady medical practices. They claim that they were trying to be nice about it, expressing a concern rather than being aggressively confrontational. However, they have noticed how the boss has been short-tempered with them since the incident.
Lastly, the job ad also says that the company is looking to have someone within 2 weeks, meaning that OP might be given 2 weeks’ notice, but their suspicions are leaning towards just getting straight up fired.
“I was searching for a new job because the owner of the pharmacy had mistreated patients and employees. I was going to give a 2–3 weeks notice once I found one. Indeed recommended the job to me,” elaborated OP.
And of course the internet found more ways than one to approach this situation, ranging from reporting to straight up trolling
If you’re wondering what OP did and what was so unethical about the boss’ actions, in response to one commenter, they explained that they worked as a pharmacy technician, and the boss up-charged prescription medication prices by 100% and forbade them to tell patients about more cost-effective support systems, which can be life-saving. Good-Guy OP did end up telling patrons about it all anyway.
Originally, OP turned to the r/AntiWork community because it’s aimed at changing the US labor system for the better. Given that workers are consistently left “high and dry”, it’s a must at this point. OP felt they needed to encourage change with their story.
“In other countries with similar economic and social standing as the US, employers are required to give minimum two weeks’ pay after terminating an employee or 2 weeks’ notice that their job is ending. The US doesn’t have that because they don’t care about workers,” explained OP.
The aforementioned conflict arose when OP pointed out the unethical price-gouging going on in the pharmacy they worked at
Image source: Alex Guerrero (not the actual photo)
Well, 54,300 upvotes and over 20 Reddit awards later, the community had pretty much explained the best ways to approach this situation at this point.
One approach for OP is to apply for the job. Include “knowledgeable in workplace ethics” in the resume as a special skill. OP one-upped this idea with “already trained in using specific software necessary for performing essential job functions.”
OP did end up reporting the boss and his business, which soon led to a visit by the proper authorities
The other popular option was to make sure they are fired because that’s how they can get an unemployment bonus on top of this not-so-pleasant situation. However, OP pointed out that they were planning on it, but it didn’t go smoothly last time someone else did it.
There was also the obligatory “document everything and sue and/or report them” approach, which also entails looking for a backup gig. All in all, some very good bits of advice given there. OP said they are planning on ratting the boss out. And while it’s nothing major, it might mean a fine, and that is something.
Since this comment, OP has taken action, as they explained to Bored Panda: “I did report him to the board of pharmacy and then I quit. I heard from a current employee that they had shown up and the owner had a brief meeting with them and then told everyone to go home. The next day, he said they’d be closed for the day. I haven’t heard anything since. […] I got a new job at an animal hospital.”
And, last, but not least, there were those who shared similar stories. One commenter pointed out how they worked for a dentist who demanded they perform a procedure they’d need a certification for. It is otherwise illegal to do so. They were more than happy to go get the accreditation, but they were let go.
Another commenter also had a similar experience, but they were having none of it, so they left a posting up on their workstation, went for lunch and never came back.
OP was happy to get some perspective on this whole issue as folks were very pragmatic in explaining what should be the course of action following this. “Many of the commenters gave me helpful advice about specific laws he was violating and who to contact,” said OP.
