People On The Internet Shared 50 Photos Of The Creepiest Corridors They’ve Ever Seen (New Pics)

If you’re a fan of horror movies and video games like us (hi!), then you probably know how much of an impact you can have on the audience with just a single shot of a simple hallway. With the right lighting and decor, you can turn the atmosphere of pretty much any mundane liminal space into something that practically oozes malice and danger.
Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos of some of the scariest, creepiest, and most sinister-looking corridors ever to exist. Grab your flashlight and flask of holy water, put on your hard hat, and scroll down to start your fear-filled adventure. (…did we just see something skitter in the shadows of that doorway there? Nah, it must’ve been just our imagination…)
We got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of Psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, for his thoughts on fear from an evolutionary perspective. You’ll find the insights he shared with us below!

#1 The Hallway Outside Of My Apartment

Image source: TerribleMensch

#2 Tunnel At My University

Image source: Desertpoet

#3 Eastern State Penitentiary

Image source: AbaloneJealous5237, AbaloneJealous5237

#4 My Dad’s Life As A Security Guard

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Strong Danger Vibes In This Bar’s Basement

Image source: noyoureprojecting

#6 We Climbed Inside Of A Highway Bridge. This Goes For 10+ Kilometers

Image source: IamFromSlovakia

#7 Vernon Park Mall, Kinston, North Carolina. This Old Mercury Vapor-Illuminated Hallway Is Basically The Matrix. I Adjusted Nothing With The Color

Image source: gueede

#8 I’m A Flight Attendant And I’ve Been Trying To Get A Good Shot Of This Place For A While. I Give You, The IAH Underground Walkway Between Terminals. I Hate It Here

Image source: RestlessFA

#9 What Comes To Your Mind?

Image source: Yourfavorite-00

#10 A Quiet Hospital

Image source: SpookMaru

#11 I Heard A Loud Noise Down The Hallway

Image source: Ditnoka

#12 Who Installed These Horrific Lights Here?

Image source: ntheg111

#13 Endless Corridor Some 50 Meters Below The Surface

Image source: tmoravec

#14 My Dad Sent Me This. Italian Liminal Space At Its Finest

Image source: Content-Chemistry-73

#15 The Corridor At The Storage Rooms In My House

Image source: Odd_Masterpiece_9316

#16 This Liminal Tunnel Where I Work

Image source: Thermal_Photography

#17 Middle Of The Day In My Apartment. I Can’t See What’s Hiding At The End Of The Hallway

Image source: grilld-cheez

#18 I Work In Security At A Warehouse, We Have A Few Of These Fire Escape Tunnels That I Have To Check For Stashed Merchandise. Always Gives Me The Creeps

Image source: Anonymous

#19 Battleships Make Good Liminal Space Photos

Image source: RevenantAlive

#20 Where Am I?

Image source: HelloItsMeLol

#21 Started A New Job Recently

Image source: babel-fisherman

#22 In Between Two Industrial Buildings. This Path Leads To A Fire Escape

Image source: Friendlycreature

#23 This Hallway

Image source: Tuhyk_inside

#24 I’m Always Afraid Of Corridors Like This At Abandoned Sites

Image source: Adventurous_Eye_356

#25 This Is A Section Of The Tunnels Under The State Mental Hospital Where I Work

Image source: fannypaquin

#26 My Job Is To Inspect Every Single One Of These Cars, Night Time Hits Differently

Image source: TikTokBoom173

#27 Scary Hotel I’m Staying At

Image source: GOOSE2801

#28 Found Myself Lost In A Home Improvement Store. Most Of The Demo Doors Don’t Actually Open

Image source: evissimus

#29 I’m A Night Shift Security Guard In A Hospital. I Hope You Enjoy Some Pictures I Took, While At Work

Image source: Old-Translator-7329

#30 Abandoned Hospital’s Hallway In Greece

Image source: l3ma0

#31 Uncanny Hallway

Image source: Cesever

#32 This Old Apartment Building I’m Working (Remodel) In

Image source: Rain-02

#33 This Underground Tunnel At Work, Which Blasts 80s Music

Image source: Anonymous

#34 Scary Exit

Image source: mario_meowingham

#35 I Found This Hallway While Exploring On A Ferry I Was Taking

Image source: Zeera1, Zeera1

#36 Tunnel Underneath A Dying Mall

Image source: House_of_Sand

#37 The Ridiculously Long Hallway At The Camp I’m Staying At

Image source: AlbertaNorth1

#38 My First Liminal Hallway

Image source: pablomss

#39 A Walk To My Room Feels Odd In The Middle Of The Night

Image source: reddit.com

#40 This School Hallway At Night

Image source: Silent_Status9126

#41 My Work Place

Image source: Yourmom7300

#42 Hotel I Stayed At

Image source: Emergency-Turnip6943

#43 It Was A 5-Minute Walk To My Room At The Mexican Resort. The Whole Way Looked Like This

Image source: 10per

#44 I Found This On My Old Nokia Flip Phone

Image source: jacobragu

#45 Dorm From The 50s

Image source: reddit.com

#46 It’s From A Closed Attraction Named Evangelion World, Based On The Evangelion Franchise

Image source: reddit.com

#47 My Parents’ Hotel Hallway

Image source: Supersincara75

#48 I Work In The Building With The Longest Hallway In America

Image source: herekittyx

#49 Took This Picture At An Abandoned Mall

Image source: erick123961

#50 Hallway At A Resort I Am Staying At

Image source: Royal_Staff_7766

#51 My Dad Sent Me This…italian Liminal Space At Its Finest Ahahahah

