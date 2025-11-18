People On The Internet Shared 50 Photos Of The Creepiest Corridors They’ve Ever Seen (New Pics)

If you’re a fan of horror movies and video games like us (hi!), then you probably know how much of an impact you can have on the audience with just a single shot of a simple hallway. With the right lighting and decor, you can turn the atmosphere of pretty much any mundane liminal space into something that practically oozes malice and danger.
Our team at Bored Panda has compiled a list of photos of some of the scariest, creepiest, and most sinister-looking corridors ever to exist. Grab your flashlight and flask of holy water, put on your hard hat, and scroll down to start your fear-filled adventure. (…did we just see something skitter in the shadows of that doorway there? Nah, it must’ve been just our imagination…)
We got in touch with Glenn Geher, Ph.D., a professor of Psychology at the State University of New York at New Paltz and a published author, for his thoughts on fear from an evolutionary perspective. You’ll find the insights he shared with us below!
#1 The Hallway Outside Of My Apartment
Image source: TerribleMensch
#2 Tunnel At My University
Image source: Desertpoet
#3 Eastern State Penitentiary
Image source: AbaloneJealous5237, AbaloneJealous5237
#4 My Dad’s Life As A Security Guard
Image source: reddit.com
#5 Strong Danger Vibes In This Bar’s Basement
Image source: noyoureprojecting
#6 We Climbed Inside Of A Highway Bridge. This Goes For 10+ Kilometers
Image source: IamFromSlovakia
#7 Vernon Park Mall, Kinston, North Carolina. This Old Mercury Vapor-Illuminated Hallway Is Basically The Matrix. I Adjusted Nothing With The Color
Image source: gueede
#8 I’m A Flight Attendant And I’ve Been Trying To Get A Good Shot Of This Place For A While. I Give You, The IAH Underground Walkway Between Terminals. I Hate It Here
Image source: RestlessFA
#9 What Comes To Your Mind?
Image source: Yourfavorite-00
#10 A Quiet Hospital
Image source: SpookMaru
#11 I Heard A Loud Noise Down The Hallway
Image source: Ditnoka
#12 Who Installed These Horrific Lights Here?
Image source: ntheg111
#13 Endless Corridor Some 50 Meters Below The Surface
Image source: tmoravec
#14 My Dad Sent Me This. Italian Liminal Space At Its Finest
Image source: Content-Chemistry-73
#15 The Corridor At The Storage Rooms In My House
Image source: Odd_Masterpiece_9316
#16 This Liminal Tunnel Where I Work
Image source: Thermal_Photography
#17 Middle Of The Day In My Apartment. I Can’t See What’s Hiding At The End Of The Hallway
Image source: grilld-cheez
#18 I Work In Security At A Warehouse, We Have A Few Of These Fire Escape Tunnels That I Have To Check For Stashed Merchandise. Always Gives Me The Creeps
Image source: Anonymous
#19 Battleships Make Good Liminal Space Photos
Image source: RevenantAlive
#20 Where Am I?
Image source: HelloItsMeLol
#21 Started A New Job Recently
Image source: babel-fisherman
#22 In Between Two Industrial Buildings. This Path Leads To A Fire Escape
Image source: Friendlycreature
#23 This Hallway
Image source: Tuhyk_inside
#24 I’m Always Afraid Of Corridors Like This At Abandoned Sites
Image source: Adventurous_Eye_356
#25 This Is A Section Of The Tunnels Under The State Mental Hospital Where I Work
Image source: fannypaquin
#26 My Job Is To Inspect Every Single One Of These Cars, Night Time Hits Differently
Image source: TikTokBoom173
#27 Scary Hotel I’m Staying At
Image source: GOOSE2801
#28 Found Myself Lost In A Home Improvement Store. Most Of The Demo Doors Don’t Actually Open
Image source: evissimus
#29 I’m A Night Shift Security Guard In A Hospital. I Hope You Enjoy Some Pictures I Took, While At Work
Image source: Old-Translator-7329
#30 Abandoned Hospital’s Hallway In Greece
Image source: l3ma0
#31 Uncanny Hallway
Image source: Cesever
#32 This Old Apartment Building I’m Working (Remodel) In
Image source: Rain-02
#33 This Underground Tunnel At Work, Which Blasts 80s Music
Image source: Anonymous
#34 Scary Exit
Image source: mario_meowingham
#35 I Found This Hallway While Exploring On A Ferry I Was Taking
#36 Tunnel Underneath A Dying Mall
Image source: House_of_Sand
#37 The Ridiculously Long Hallway At The Camp I’m Staying At
Image source: AlbertaNorth1
#38 My First Liminal Hallway
Image source: pablomss
#39 A Walk To My Room Feels Odd In The Middle Of The Night
Image source: reddit.com
#40 This School Hallway At Night
Image source: Silent_Status9126
#41 My Work Place
Image source: Yourmom7300
#42 Hotel I Stayed At
Image source: Emergency-Turnip6943
#43 It Was A 5-Minute Walk To My Room At The Mexican Resort. The Whole Way Looked Like This
Image source: 10per
#44 I Found This On My Old Nokia Flip Phone
Image source: jacobragu
#45 Dorm From The 50s
Image source: reddit.com
#46 It’s From A Closed Attraction Named Evangelion World, Based On The Evangelion Franchise
Image source: reddit.com
#47 My Parents’ Hotel Hallway
Image source: Supersincara75
#48 I Work In The Building With The Longest Hallway In America
Image source: herekittyx
#49 Took This Picture At An Abandoned Mall
Image source: erick123961
#50 Hallway At A Resort I Am Staying At
Image source: Royal_Staff_7766
#51 My Dad Sent Me This…italian Liminal Space At Its Finest Ahahahah
