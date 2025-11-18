17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

Hundreds of cats from all over the world participate in our photo contests every year, vying for a spot in our exclusive calendar. The LoveCATS International Wall Calendar is a unique, personalized product that you won’t find anywhere else on the web.
Our calendars are created in collaboration with cat moms and dads from around the globe, whose adorable kitties and exceptional photography skills make the final product truly personal and one-of-a-kind. Take a look at some of the most creative Halloween-themed entries we’ve received over the years.
Want to enter your kitty this year? Sign up and learn how to submit your entries! The photo contest ends October 24, 2024.
More info: lovecatsworld.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Bombay From The US
#2 Hibari From Japan
#3 Willow From The UK
#4 Jax From The US
#5 Tinkerbell From The US
#6 Waffles From The US
#7 Rudy From The US
#8 Kachina From The US
#9 Keyleigh From Belgium
#10 Zoey From The US
#11 Felix From The US
#12 Jax From Canada
#13 Willow From The US
#14 Buddy From Japan
#15 Sapphire From The US
#16 Lola From Belgium
#17 George From Canada
