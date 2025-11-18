17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

by

Hundreds of cats from all over the world participate in our photo contests every year, vying for a spot in our exclusive calendar. The LoveCATS International Wall Calendar is a unique, personalized product that you won’t find anywhere else on the web.

Our calendars are created in collaboration with cat moms and dads from around the globe, whose adorable kitties and exceptional photography skills make the final product truly personal and one-of-a-kind. Take a look at some of the most creative Halloween-themed entries we’ve received over the years.

Want to enter your kitty this year? Sign up and learn how to submit your entries! The photo contest ends October 24, 2024.

More info: lovecatsworld.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1 Bombay From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#2 Hibari From Japan

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#3 Willow From The UK

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#4 Jax From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#5 Tinkerbell From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#6 Waffles From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#7 Rudy From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#8 Kachina From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#9 Keyleigh From Belgium

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#10 Zoey From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#11 Felix From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#12 Jax From Canada

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#13 Willow From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#14 Buddy From Japan

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#15 Sapphire From The US

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#16 Lola From Belgium

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

#17 George From Canada

17 Spooktacular Halloween-Themed Cat Photos From Our Annual Contest

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“This Is What Happens When You Don’t Pay”: Builders Film Themselves Destroying Woman’s Driveway
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
The Much-Anticipated Comedy Wildlife Photography Contest 2022 Has Finally Announced Its Winners (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
True Detective 1.07 Review: “After You’ve Gone”
3 min read
Mar, 3, 2014
Misery Index
10 Things You Didn’t Know about The Misery Index
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2019
My 40 Romantic Paintings That Combine Reality And Fiction
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
A “Hitman” Series is in the Works at Hulu from “John Wick” Writer Derek Kolstad
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.