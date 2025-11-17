Hey Pandas, AITA For Moving Away From My “Friend” At The Cinema?

So a little background. I have this “friend”, let’s call her Brittany. Brittany, to say the least, is stubborn, self-centered, sensitive, entitled and disgusting. Everyone has to walk on eggshells around her because if anyone who is not her friends, parents, or teachers, says her name, she will break down in tears. She is part of the LGBT community (and believe me, I have nothing against it) but she talks about it constantly and thinks that that’s all anyone wants to hear. A couple of weeks ago, she arrived at school one hour early, and we (as in our friend group) asked why. She completely flipped out and actually pushed me into a puddle. Then she went to the teachers and said that we were attacking her. We got in trouble. Also, she spits whenever she talks, laughs, and especially when she eats. I’ve wasted at least half my lunch on countless occasions because of it.
Anyway, the story. I wanted to see the Barbie movie last week for the third time, and, when Brittany wasn’t there, I asked my friends if they wanted to come too. Unfortunately, Brittany turned up and overheard. She stated that she would come too. I didn’t ask her so she sort of invited herself. That annoyed me.
We were messaging on the group chat I made and Brittany said that I should buy her ticket because her internet was down and that she would pay me in cash at the cinema. I reluctantly agreed but mentioned how she was messaging us if her internet was supposed to be down. She didn’t respond.
So we went to the cinema and got popcorn, found our seats. There was no one else in the room. We expected it because it was the middle of a working day and we had a day off school.
The movie starts, and Brittany hadn’t seen it before, but the rest of us had. Brittany kept tapping me every five seconds so I could look at her facial expressions. She didn’t even make eye contact or say anything. I ignored her so she started to Whisper stuff to me like “Oh I’ve seen him in this and she is also…” and in doing 5bis, she sprayed chewed up, wet, sticky pieces of popcorn all over my hair, face, and as and worst of all – my popcorn. My friends saw what was happening and how much I hated it and we all said that we were going to the bathroom. Brittany wanted to come too but we insisted she doesn’t miss the movie and that we’ll be back in a bit.
We were at the back so Brittany couldn’t see that we actually just went down the stairs and to the bottom row ( premium seats, best view). We stayed there for the rest of the film and I shared my friend’s popcorn since mine was inedible.
We came out of the cinema and Brittany found us and screamed that we shouldn’t have left her all alone in there and that we were not invited to her party anymore. I told her we never left the room and that none of us were coming anyway. She stormed off, no doubt to tell her mummy and daddy that we were bullying her.
She never paid me back.
I’m starting to wonder if what I told her was a bit harsh. AITA?
#1
NTA, she shouldn’t have invited herself. You should’ve told her she can’t come. Also she just seems incredibly unbearable. I would’ve been way more harsh
#2
YTA, she was left alone by all of you, who she thought were her friends. How would you feel if they did that to you?
If the spitting bothers you that much, tell her gently, privately.
Hope she finds a better group.
#3
I’m not sure. You could have asked her politely to be quiet and let you enjoy the movie, but you could have done that and just not added it. If she says you aren’t friends anymore, at least that’s the end of that.
#4
INFO: did you ever talk to her about the whole spitting thing?
