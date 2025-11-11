36 Frightfully Tasty Halloween Cupcakes

Basically, there are two ways how to go about the whole Halloween treats thing. First one – be a scrooge and give the kids Fisherman’s Friend lozenges so they’d never come back. The second one – bake a batch of amazing Halloween cupcakes that are so spookily cute and tasty, that the kids will surely flock around your house in hordes. If you, just like us, like option number two, chances are, you’ll need some Halloween-y ideas on executing your marvelous cupcake designs. Don’t worry, though, as we here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the most glorious Halloween-themed treats that you can surely make at home.

From witches hats and spooky ghosts to dancing skeletons and cherry brains – we’ve rounded up the best Halloween desserts for your inspiration. All you have to do is scroll down below, roll up your sleeves and get to baking these cute cupcakes!

#1 Living Dead Cupcakes

Image source: knowhowshedoesit.com

#2 Brain Cupcakes

Image source: annies-eats.com

#3 Devilish Devil’s Cupcakes

Image source: ambrosiabaking.com

#4 Witch Hat Cupcakes

Image source: littlebigco.blogspot.com.au

#5 Ghost Cupcakes

Image source: pennysfoodblog.com

#6 Pumpkin Cupcakes

Image source: hungryhappenings.com

#7 Broken Glass Cupcakes Recipe

Image source: storyofakitchen.com

#8 Autumn Tree Cupcakes

Image source: familyholiday.net

#9 Jack Skellington Cupcakes

Image source: http://family.disney.com/recipes/jack-skellington-cupcakes

#10 Graveyard Cupcakes

Image source: cupcakediariesblog.com

#11 Frankenstein Cupcakes

Image source: yourcupofcake.com

#12 Witch Legs

Image source: etsy.com

#13 Ghost Cupcakes

Image source: bakingdom.com

#14 Owl Cupcakes

Image source: arcticgardenstudio.blogspot.com

#15 Spider Cupcakes

Image source: notmartha.org

#16 Spiderweb Cupcakes

Image source: leannebakes.com

#17 Mummy Cupcakes

Image source: lorisculinarycreations.com

#18 Ax Murderer Halloween Cupcakes

Image source: cupcakesgarden.com

#19 Oreo Spider Cupcakes

Image source: dieNine

#20 Halloween Mummy Cupcakes

#21 “bloody” Halloween Cupcakes

Image source: farmbaby.org

#22 Raven Halloween Cupcake

Image source: etsy.com

#23 Black Cats On Cupcakes

Image source: revistaweb.es

#24 Frankenstein’s Monster Heads

Image source: Regina Lord

#25 Maple Leaf Cupcakes

Image source: cakecentral.com

#26 Spider Cupcakes

Image source: damndelicious.net

#27 Halloween Ghosts Cupcakes

Image source: everydaysouthwest.com

#28 Scarecrow Cupcakes

#29 Vampire Cupcakes

Image source: Stacy Spensley

#30 Scary

#31 Spider Web Cupcakes

#32 Finger Cupcake !!!

#33 Scary

#34 Glowing Ghosts Cake

#35 Frozen Head Cupcake

#36 Earthworm Cupcakes!

