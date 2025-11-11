36 Frightfully Tasty Halloween Cupcakes

Basically, there are two ways how to go about the whole Halloween treats thing. First one – be a scrooge and give the kids Fisherman’s Friend lozenges so they’d never come back. The second one – bake a batch of amazing Halloween cupcakes that are so spookily cute and tasty, that the kids will surely flock around your house in hordes. If you, just like us, like option number two, chances are, you’ll need some Halloween-y ideas on executing your marvelous cupcake designs. Don’t worry, though, as we here at Bored Panda have compiled a list of the most glorious Halloween-themed treats that you can surely make at home.
From witches hats and spooky ghosts to dancing skeletons and cherry brains – we’ve rounded up the best Halloween desserts for your inspiration. All you have to do is scroll down below, roll up your sleeves and get to baking these cute cupcakes!
#1 Living Dead Cupcakes
Image source: knowhowshedoesit.com
#2 Brain Cupcakes
Image source: annies-eats.com
#3 Devilish Devil’s Cupcakes
Image source: ambrosiabaking.com
#4 Witch Hat Cupcakes
Image source: littlebigco.blogspot.com.au
#5 Ghost Cupcakes
Image source: pennysfoodblog.com
#6 Pumpkin Cupcakes
Image source: hungryhappenings.com
#7 Broken Glass Cupcakes Recipe
Image source: storyofakitchen.com
#8 Autumn Tree Cupcakes
Image source: familyholiday.net
#9 Jack Skellington Cupcakes
Image source: http://family.disney.com/recipes/jack-skellington-cupcakes
#10 Graveyard Cupcakes
Image source: cupcakediariesblog.com
#11 Frankenstein Cupcakes
Image source: yourcupofcake.com
#12 Witch Legs
Image source: etsy.com
#13 Ghost Cupcakes
Image source: bakingdom.com
#14 Owl Cupcakes
Image source: arcticgardenstudio.blogspot.com
#15 Spider Cupcakes
Image source: notmartha.org
#16 Spiderweb Cupcakes
Image source: leannebakes.com
#17 Mummy Cupcakes
Image source: lorisculinarycreations.com
#18 Ax Murderer Halloween Cupcakes
Image source: cupcakesgarden.com
#19 Oreo Spider Cupcakes
Image source: dieNine
#20 Halloween Mummy Cupcakes
#21 “bloody” Halloween Cupcakes
Image source: farmbaby.org
#22 Raven Halloween Cupcake
Image source: etsy.com
#23 Black Cats On Cupcakes
Image source: revistaweb.es
#24 Frankenstein’s Monster Heads
Image source: Regina Lord
#25 Maple Leaf Cupcakes
Image source: cakecentral.com
#26 Spider Cupcakes
Image source: damndelicious.net
#27 Halloween Ghosts Cupcakes
Image source: everydaysouthwest.com
#28 Scarecrow Cupcakes
#29 Vampire Cupcakes
Image source: Stacy Spensley
#30 Scary
#31 Spider Web Cupcakes
#32 Finger Cupcake !!!
#33 Scary
#34 Glowing Ghosts Cake
#35 Frozen Head Cupcake
#36 Earthworm Cupcakes!
