Halle Berry’s Son’s Heartbreaking Text To Dad Revealed After She Loses Joint Custody Amid Alarming Accusations

Halle Berry is facing disturbing allegations of being violent towards her 12-year-old son Maceo.
Her ex-husband and father of the child, Olivier Martinez, filed a temporary restraining order against the 60-year-old actress, citing instances where she was allegedly harmful towards their son.
Following the allegations, Berry’s team gave a starkly different account of what’s happening inside their family and pushed back against the accusations.
Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused the actress of physically attacking their son
Halle Berry’s family life is back in the spotlight after Olivier Martinez included a flurry of accusations in a new court filing, asking for sole custody of Maceo and a restraining order.
He alleged that there was an incident that unfolded on September 26 in the presence of Berry’s fiancé Van Hunt, according to court documents.
An argument erupted after the actress told Maceo that he looked “stupid” and was “such an idiot” for playing a game with his VR (virtual reality) goggles.
The situation “escalated,” and Berry allegedly “jumped on our son and started physically fighting with him,” the child’s father alleged in the documents.
“She grabbed Maceo by the neck and started choking him while shouting, ‘Who is dominant now?! Who is dominant?!’” he added.
A “traumatized” Maceo then called Martinez, asking him to pick him up and didn’t want to return to his mother’s house, the documents said.
“Are you here please come,” Maceo later wrote to his dad in a text message.
The filings also included text messages exchanged between Berry and Martinez after the son allegedly asked him to pick him up.
“He wants to fight his mother?? What kid of kid are we raising?” Berry allegedly asked Martinez over text.
In texts that followed, Berry claimed their son was being disrespectful toward her.
“He had no respect for his mother and this should not be ok for you as his father!!” Berry wrote in texts, according to screenshots circulating online. “…I am a mother who is here logged who works to pay you and this is not ok.”
Martinez claimed their son was “traumatized” after the Oscar winner allegedly choked him and called him an “idiot”
The day after the alleged incident, Berry allegedly texted Martinez, saying: “I feel terrible about what happened last night as I know he does as well.”
Martinez allegedly replied saying he has “significant concerns” about her state of mind and her alcoholism, which he believes were contributing factors to “her ab*sive conduct.”
In the filing, Martinez claimed this wasn’t the first time Berry has had violent outbursts and taken it out on their son.
During one incident five years ago, Berry allegedly “struck Maceo in the face” and allegedly “threw a plate, along with the knife and fork” towards her son’s seat on Thanksgiving 10 years ago.
Furthermore, Martinez accused Berry of speaking ill about him to their son and “threatening to have [him] deported to France,” thus causing “great emotional and mental distress” to the boy.
She was also accused of making “racially charged statements,” claiming her dad was “a white b**** trying to rob a black woman” in the name of child support.
“How do you feel about that as a Black man?” she then allegedly asked.
The filing cited instances where Berry allegedly struck Martinez in the face and threw a plate during a violent outburst apo
Following the filing, Martinez was granted a temporary restraining order against Berry on October 1.
A Los Angeles County judge ordered temporary modifications to visitation, writing that partial custody is to be continued to “maintain communication” between the mother and son.
The judge, however, denied a request for Berry’s sobriety to be monitored, citing “insufficient information.”
As per the modification, Berry can see her son between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The temporary restraining order will remain in place until a hearing scheduled for later this month, during which a judge will decide whether the order should be made permanent or not.
Berry’s attorney Marina Beck pushed back against the allegations, saying the filing was “entirely meritless and deliberately misleading.”
Berry’s team pushed back against, saying Martinez has a history of “erratic, possessive and violent behavior”
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“Fortunately, Halle is used to this kind of outrageous conduct from Mr. Martinez,” the statement said.
Berry is “deeply saddened” by the situation but won’t be deterred from fighting for her son’s “best interests” and “providing him with the love and support he needs,” the attorney added.
Berry and Martinez were married for two years before filing to separate in 2015. What followed was a long, heated divorce battle that was only finalized in 2023.
Both parents agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their son Maceo, and Martinez would receive $8,000 a month in child support from his ex-wife.
She was also expected to pay him “4.3 percent of any income she receives above $2,000,000” as additional support.
Berry is also a mother to 18-year-old daughter Nahla, whom she shares with Gabriel Aubry.
Martinez had an infamous Thanksgiving brawl in 2012 with Halle’s then-boyfriend, Gabriel Aubry.
Aubry was hospitalized and then arrested following a violent brawl in 2012 with Martinez on Thanksgiving Day in 2012.
Some reports claimed that Aubry took Nahla for a school play the day before Thanksgiving.
After Berry and Martinez showed up, the latter reportedly whispered in French in Aubry’s ear: “I wish I could beat the s**t out of you right now. You’re lucky we’re in a school right now. We’re going to take Nahla right now, and you’re not going to follow us.”
The following day, a brawl erupted between them, and Los Angeles police said at the time that Martinez “apparently gave back more than [Aubry] dished out.”
“He is no different from Gabriel. He is also looking for a payday,” one commented online
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