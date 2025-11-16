This Japanese Hairdresser Proves That Hairstyles Are Important By Giving People Makeovers (30 New Pics)

There are very few experiences as pleasant as getting a new haircut. You feel fresh. You feel fabulous. You feel like you can do anything that you set your heart and mind to! A good haircut can give you a powerful boost of confidence. And that can make a huge difference for you at school, at work, and in your dating life.

Otsuki Shou, the CEO of ‘DIECE Shibuya,’ is a talented Japanese hairdresser who helps his clients feel incredibly stylish. He uploads his very best hair transformations on social media, where he has a large following of fashion-loving fans. We’ve collected some of his best newest looks to share with you today, dear Pandas. Upvote the hairstyles that you liked the most, and let us know in the comments which of these cuts you’d love to get!

Once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest, consider taking a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier articles about Otsuki’s work right here and over here. And if you enjoy his work, be sure to follow his socials, and consider visiting his salon if you happen to be in Tokyo.

Bored Panda has reached out to Otsuki via email. We will update the article as soon as we hear back from him! Stay tuned, dear Pandas.

More info: Instagram | Twitter | Salon

#1

Image source: diece_shou

#2

Image source: diece_shou

#3

Image source: diece_shou

#4

Image source: diece_shou

#5

Image source: diece_shou

#6

Image source: diece_shou

#7

Image source: diece_shou

#8

Image source: diece_shou

#9

Image source: diece_shou

#10

Image source: diece_shou

#11

Image source: diece_shou

#12

Image source: diece_shou

#13

Image source: diece_shou

#14

Image source: diece_shou

#15

Image source: diece_shou

#16

Image source: diece_shou

#17

Image source: diece_shou

#18

Image source: diece_shou

#19

Image source: diece_shou

#20

Image source: diece_shou

#21

Image source: diece_shou

#22

Image source: diece_shou

#23

Image source: diece_shou

#24

Image source: diece_shou

#25

Image source: diece_shou

#26

Image source: diece_shou

#27

Image source: diece_shou

#28

Image source: diece_shou

#29

Image source: diece_shou

#30

Image source: diece_shou

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
