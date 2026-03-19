‘Why I Should Have A Cat’: This Instagram Page Might Be The Reason You End Up Getting A Cat (51 Pics)

If you’ve ever caught yourself thinking, “Maybe I should get a cat,” this Instagram page isn’t here to help you decide — it’s here to completely ruin your ability to resist. The account @why_i_should_have_a_cat doesn’t argue its case with logic or facts. Instead, it pulls you into a stream of chaotic, oddly perfect cat moments that make owning one feel less like a choice and more like something that just… happens.
There’s no structure, no theme, and definitely no warning for what comes next — which is exactly why it works. One second you’re looking at a kitten dressed like it has somewhere important to be, and the next you’re staring at something so random it feels staged, except it clearly isn’t. It’s unpredictable, a little absurd, and somehow very convincing.
More info: Instagram
#1
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
What makes this page so easy to fall into is how little it tries. There’s no need for captions to over-explain the joke or force a reaction. Each post feels like a tiny, self-contained moment you just happened to stumble upon, as if cats are constantly creating these scenes without realizing anyone’s watching.
It’s that quiet realization that cats don’t really need to do anything extraordinary to be entertaining. Their randomness, their timing, and the way they exist somewhere between chaos and calm is enough.
Scroll long enough, and you start to remember why the internet collectively decided that cats are, in fact, one of its greatest inventions.
So if you were waiting for a sign… this is probably it.
#2
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#3
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#4
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#5
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#6
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#7
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#8
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#9
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#10
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#11
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#12
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#13
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#14
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#15
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#16
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#17
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#18
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#19
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#20
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#21
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#22
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#23
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#24
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#25
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#26
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#27
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#28
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#29
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#30
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#31
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#32
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#33
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#34
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#35
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#36
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#37
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#38
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#39
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#40
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#41
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#42
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#43
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#44
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#45
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#46
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#47
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#48
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#49
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#50
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
#51
Image source: why_i_should_have_a_cat
Follow Us