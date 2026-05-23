H. Jon Benjamin: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
H. Jon Benjamin
May 23, 1966
Worcester, Massachusetts, US
60 Years Old
Gemini
Who Is H. Jon Benjamin?
Harry Jon Benjamin is an American actor and comedian known for his distinctive deadpan voice and effortless comedic timing. His delivery has made him a fixture in adult animated television, consistently bringing unique humor to various projects.
He first gained widespread public attention for his role as Ben Katz, the slacker son in the cult-favorite animated series Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist. This breakout performance established his signature vocal style and laid the groundwork for his prolific voice acting career.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Worcester, Massachusetts, Harry Jon Benjamin grew up in a Jewish household where his father, Howard, led an electric company and his mother, Shirley, taught ballet. This creative environment fostered his unique comedic sensibility from an early age.
Benjamin attended Worcester Academy, graduating in 1984, then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College in 1988. He later pursued graduate studies in history at Northwestern, though he ultimately left to pursue comedy.
Notable Relationships
Harry Jon Benjamin maintains a long-term partnership with set decorator Amy Beth Silver, with whom he resides in Brooklyn, New York. Their relationship has been a consistent aspect of his personal life, documented over many years.
Benjamin and Silver share one son, Judah, completing their family. While details are kept private, his status as a father has been publicly acknowledged.
Career Highlights
Harry Jon Benjamin’s career is predominantly defined by his iconic voice roles in adult animated series, most notably as Sterling Archer in Archer and as Bob Belcher in Bob’s Burgers. His work on both shows has garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase, running for many seasons.
Beyond voice acting, Benjamin also co-created and starred in the Comedy Central series Jon Benjamin Has a Van, showcasing his unique brand of live-action humor. He also frequently collaborates on various comedy albums and live performances.
His distinctive contributions to comedy were recognized when he was named Vulture’s Male Comedy Performer of the Year in 2014 for his roles in both Bob’s Burgers and Archer.
Signature Quote
“I think my only goal was to stay in school a long, long time. You know when they say, ‘Kids, stay in school’? I wanted to stay in school until retirement.”
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