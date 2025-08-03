“From Bloom To Doom”: Orlando Bloom Hilariously Trolls Katy Perry And Justin Trudeau Dating Rumors

Amid swirling speculation about Katy Perry adding an international politician to her dating repertoire (for those who have not been watching, Justin Trudeau), the internet is toying with the image of her ex, Orlando Bloom, doing the same.
Bloom and Perry, who share a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Bloom, broke off their engagement earlier this year and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum was seen with his arm around an unknown brunette at Jeff Bezos’s wedding—while Perry photo dumped from Australia.
There has been no confirmation from the Trudeau camp, but the former Canadian Prime Minister, who divorced his wife of 18 years in 2023, has been spotted front and center at Perry’s concerts.
A satirical outlet posted an image of Orlando Bloom having dinner with Angela Merkel
Satirical news outlet The Onion, took to the ether with an AI-generated image of Orlando Bloom having a romantic dinner with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
“Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel,” the article announced, mirroring the reports swirling around Trudeau and Perry.
“‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’” said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant,” the bogus report continued.
Then it went for the dominating narrative around Bloom’s singer ex’s political-pop star situationship and wrote:
“Sure, maybe they’re just friends, but they looked like they were getting pretty cozy to me. She’s a huge fan of Pirates Of The Caribbean, and he’s super into the German economy. Personally, I think it’s a match made in heaven.”
TMZ reported that Bloom saw the jibe too and even responded to it with a clapping-hands emoji—three times.
Apparently, Justin Trudeau likes music too
While The Onion’s version of events may be a joke (as intended), Perry and Trudeau’s moments together have caused insiders to leak information to the media, suggesting that there may actually be a romantic future for the two.
Speaking to People on August 2, an unnamed source said: “They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.”
“She is traveling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common.”
“Music is one of many things they can share,” the insider stated, testifying to sightings of Trudeau vibing along at Perry’s concerts.
Commentators think the fact that they both have exes might speed things along
People reported the leaker saying: “Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult.
“Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfill their parenting responsibilities.”
Be that as it may, both Trudeau and Perry have their former partners who could lighten the load of child-rearing and allow them the time they need.
“For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two,” the source speculated.
The public thinks there is a future for the two
A Canadian source, presumably close to the former prime minister, was also quoted when they said:
“Justin is a [politician] who is used to living a secret life with his personal activity, and wouldn’t put on a public display at this stage.
“[The] timing seems good for them, although a romance is in very early stages,” they concluded.
Fans are reading into it and some are forecasting good tidings, like one who remarked: “The fact that her 3 day boyfriend already enjoys her music more than her 10 year ex husband.”
The internet does not know what to make of it
