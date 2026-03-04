Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

by

Our relationship with food is not just about consumption. It also involves respect and consideration for others. Reddit user PhantomDetective3548 is concerned that his girlfriend’s kindness is being taken advantage of. When they’re out, she always offers bites from her plate, whether it’s a simple appetizer or her main course, and during their last dinner with friends, one of the guy’s buddies ate far more than he should have, leaving her with mere crumbs. So, he’s turned to the internet for advice on how to get her to set healthy boundaries.

This guy got a girlfriend who always shares her food

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Image credits: zinkevych (not the actual image)

And he’s getting increasingly annoyed with how much she lets others eat

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Image credits: beststudio (not the actual image)

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Image credits: TriangleProd (not the actual image)

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Image credits: PhantomDetective3548

As his story went viral, the guy provided more information on his girlfriend’s eating habits

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Quite a few people blamed him for confronting his partner instead of his friend

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

But some said his girlfriend needs to be more mindful of how much she shares

Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It
Guy Blasted Online For Confronting Girlfriend Over Food Sharing And Not The Friend Who Ate It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black Model Recreates Famous Fashion Campaigns To Highlight Lack Of Diversity In Fashion Industry
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Five Things You Didn’t Know About Bravo’s “Relationshep”
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2017
Is There a Black Cauldron Live-Action Remake in the Works?
3 min read
Jun, 9, 2020
“A Hidden Camera”: 30 Times People Did Such Awful Things That They Didn’t Deserve Forgiveness
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Conspiracy Theorists Claim That Snow In Texas Is Fake And They Burn It To Prove It Doesn’t Melt
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50-Year-Old Baby Version Of “Yoda” Appeared In ‘The Mandalorian’ Episode, And People Can’t Handle The Cuteness
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025