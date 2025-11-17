35 Funny And Relatable Posts That Hit Close To Home To Many Men

This post is strictly for guys, and we may just spill a few well-kept secrets, so be warned.
Okay, now that everyone else has left and only guys are here, feel free to kick back, relax, and crack open a cold one. We’ve got a post just for you. The subreddit r/TrollYChromosome is only for guys, and the motto is, “Quality Reddit dudes sharing quality Reddit wisdom.”
You might find funny situations, laugh, relate, and in general get a grasp of what it’s like to live in this world with chromosome Y. For it is not only women that have issues, men deal with double standards, societal pressures to be masculine and their own daily struggles.
#1 Resist
#2 A Lot Of Kids I’ve Seen Act Way Mature Than Actual Adults
#3 Girls Are Always Taught How To Stay Safe, It’s Not As Common To Teach Boys, And I Feel Like We Have Lots Of Young Men Here (Xpost Trollxchrosomes
#4 A True Man Stands For Justice
#5 Exactly
#6 Levar Burton Is Such An Awesome Person
#7 Pls Stop
#8 As A Tall Guy Myself, I Want To High-Five This Troll
#9 I Like It Here. Keep Smiling Guys
#10 Meirl
#11 Saw This Post And Thought Of This Sub, If You Want I Can Delete This
#12 For All My Fruity Drink Loving Trolls, Including My Hubby
#13 Remember This
#14 Same Bro
#15 Work Title:
#16 Wholesome Bernie
#17 Support Your Homies, Remember Your Worth
#18 >:-(
#19 It’s True
#20 Last Week I Asked Her To Marry Me
#21 On A Scale From Y To 10 How Is This Bad?
#22 Boom
#23 It Ain’t Gay
#24 Damn I Really Wonder Why
#25 A Familiar Struggle
#26 Why Is This So Accurate?
#27 Dressing How You Like
#28 I’m An Oblivious Boy
#29 Didnt Know Whether This Belonged Or Not
#30 When Life Starts To Get Better
#31 When Did You Learn To Pilot?
#32 How Dare You, Sir!
#33 Sometimes That’s How It Is
#34 He Be Spittin Straight Facts Doe, I Know This Was Made With Mematic
#35 “5’10”? Good Enough Lol” – My Body
