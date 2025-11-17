35 Funny And Relatable Posts That Hit Close To Home To Many Men

This post is strictly for guys, and we may just spill a few well-kept secrets, so be warned.

Okay, now that everyone else has left and only guys are here, feel free to kick back, relax, and crack open a cold one. We’ve got a post just for you. The subreddit r/TrollYChromosome is only for guys, and the motto is, “Quality Reddit dudes sharing quality Reddit wisdom.”

You might find funny situations, laugh, relate, and in general get a grasp of what it’s like to live in this world with chromosome Y. For it is not only women that have issues, men deal with double standards, societal pressures to be masculine and their own daily struggles.

#1 Resist

Image source: LilliputianMouse

#2 A Lot Of Kids I’ve Seen Act Way Mature Than Actual Adults

Image source: LilliputianMouse

#3 Girls Are Always Taught How To Stay Safe, It’s Not As Common To Teach Boys, And I Feel Like We Have Lots Of Young Men Here (Xpost Trollxchrosomes

Image source: hovdeisfunny

#4 A True Man Stands For Justice

Image source: hesapmakinesi

#5 Exactly

Image source: savethebros

#6 Levar Burton Is Such An Awesome Person

Image source: Beards_Bears_BSG

#7 Pls Stop

Image source: RageFury13

#8 As A Tall Guy Myself, I Want To High-Five This Troll

Image source: -Guardsman-

#9 I Like It Here. Keep Smiling Guys

Image source: R2-J4CK2

#10 Meirl

Image source: meirl

#11 Saw This Post And Thought Of This Sub, If You Want I Can Delete This

Image source: Himikomeada

#12 For All My Fruity Drink Loving Trolls, Including My Hubby

Image source: bookluvr83

#13 Remember This

Image source: savethebros

#14 Same Bro

Image source: Mstr06Kai

#15 Work Title:

Image source: redcarlos36

#16 Wholesome Bernie

Image source: dbcaliman

#17 Support Your Homies, Remember Your Worth

Image source: NerdInTheBush

#18 >:-(

Image source: ThrowawayId289

#19 It’s True

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Last Week I Asked Her To Marry Me

Image source: RewriteCinema

#21 On A Scale From Y To 10 How Is This Bad?

Image source: 2T4J

#22 Boom

Image source: reddit.com

#23 It Ain’t Gay

Image source: savethebros

#24 Damn I Really Wonder Why

Image source: edgyguy115

#25 A Familiar Struggle

Image source: feliciathesnail

#26 Why Is This So Accurate?

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Dressing How You Like

Image source: Lots42

#28 I’m An Oblivious Boy

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Didnt Know Whether This Belonged Or Not

Image source: redwaffler1

#30 When Life Starts To Get Better

Image source: BillyCosby54678

#31 When Did You Learn To Pilot?

Image source: retroassassin907

#32 How Dare You, Sir!

Image source: StovardBule

#33 Sometimes That’s How It Is

Image source: Josh_2728

#34 He Be Spittin Straight Facts Doe, I Know This Was Made With Mematic

Image source: reddit.com

#35 “5’10”? Good Enough Lol” – My Body

Image source: LurkerPatrol

