Rick Dees: Bio And Career Highlights

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Rick Dees: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Rick Dees

March 14, 1950

Jacksonville, Florida, US

76 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Rick Dees?

Rigdon Osmond Dees III is an American radio personality who brings high energy and humor to the airwaves. He is widely recognized for his enduring, internationally syndicated radio show, The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown.

His breakout moment arrived in 1976 with the satirical novelty song “Disco Duck,” which sold millions of copies. This unexpected hit launched Dees into the public eye, cementing his unique blend of music and comedy.

Early Life and Education

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, Rigdon Osmond Dees III grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, the youngest of three children. His mother, Ann, was a schoolteacher, and his father, Rigdon Jr., worked as a boss man.

Dees attended Grimsley High School and later graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in motion pictures, television, and radio. He began his radio career in high school at local station WGBG.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Rick Dees’s personal life. He was previously married to Nancy Carmody from 1970 to 1976.

Dees married voice actress Julie McWhirter on April 29, 1978, and they have a son, Kevin Dees.

Career Highlights

Rick Dees’ career is most defined by his internationally syndicated radio program, The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown, which has reached over 70 million listeners in 125 countries.

Beyond radio, he achieved widespread fame with his platinum-selling 1976 novelty song “Disco Duck,” which sold more than six million copies. Dees also co-founded the E W Scripps television network Fine Living, which later became the Cooking Channel.

He has received numerous accolades, including a People’s Choice Award, a Grammy Award nomination for his comedy album Hurt Me Baby – Make Me Write Bad Checks, and induction into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

Signature Quote

“Today is the best day I could ever have.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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