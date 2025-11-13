Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

by

It’s not how we meet someone, it’s who we meet. And in the case of one guy from Canberra, Australia, he made a pal he didn’t even know he needed. According to Ali Safa, he never really had pets and he’s a bit of a loner so he didn’t have many friends, too. But this one fell straight into his lap.

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

When Ali Safa casually went outside to enjoy the day, he wasn’t expecting anything much. “I was just checking my phone, nothing much really,” he told Bored Panda. And before he knew it, he fell asleep.

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

When he woke up from his nap, he wasn’t alone. “At first, I thought it was a rat,” Ali recalled. “But by the time I realized she was a kitten, I didn’t care about whether she has fleas or not, because if she did I probably already got it, so whatever.”

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

He whipped out his phone and took a couple of pictures. After uploading them to reddit, people immediately started asking questions about how the kitty was doing and if there were any new developments.

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

So Ali wrote a few updates to inform them.

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

“She is the most fun cat I ever played with, and the most stubborn/attention-seeker as well. I legit don’t get to do one thing in the house without her roaming around me, and I’ve given up on training her to sleep in her little bed I bought and now we share our bed, and her little bed is just collecting dust in the corner of my room.” Ali has already named her – Angel.

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Image credits: u/A_H_S/Reddit

People were incredibly happy to see the beginning of a new friendship

Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It
Guy Wakes Up From A Nap To A Stray Kitten Sleeping On His Stomach, Decides To Keep It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Titans of Television: 5 Most Powerful TV Show Producers
3 min read
May, 31, 2017
Alex Trebek interview
Alex Trebek Appears to Be Miraculously Beating Pancreatic Cancer
3 min read
Jun, 1, 2019
5 Comics About Girlhood Quirks
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Did An Adorable Newborn Puppy Photoshoot
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Bold and the Beautiful Casting Shake Up: Here’s What You Need to Know
3 min read
Jun, 20, 2024
I Documented The Abandoned Houses Above The Arctic Circle (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.