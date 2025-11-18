“AITA For Working Less After My Divorce Even Though It Means My Ex Gets Less Child Support?”

As adults, one of the most challenging decisions we face is choosing our battles. Sometimes, it’s difficult to strike a balance between the need to make a living and the desire to spend valuable time with family. But, hey, no one shoe fits all, and you should do what works best for you.
However, for one man, putting in long hours to provide for his family didn’t work in his favor. The author took to Reddit and shared how he worked tirelessly for ten years to provide an excellent standard of living for his family, only to discover his wife was cheating on him. After his divorce, the dad decided to reduce his work hours to spend more time with his kids. However, this sparked some family drama. Keep reading to find out why his ex-wife was less than thrilled with the author.
Balancing quality time with family while also ensuring financial stability is a challenging act
The author revealed how his ex-wife was angered by his reduced work hours, which meant less child support
The author revealed additional details regarding the child support amount, offering more insight into the financial situation
We should strive to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life
Many of us find ourselves caught up in the demands of our jobs, often sacrificing time with our family and friends. We might do so for the opportunity to provide stability and a better future for our loved ones. However, studies reveal that poor work-life balance may greatly affect our general well-being.
Overworked employees are prone to chronic stress, which may lead to physical health problems such as hypertension and a reduced immune response. When work consumes too much of our time and energy, you might feel anxious and unproductive. Maintaining a healthy blend between work and personal life is important for our overall wellness.
However, finding equilibrium does not mean splitting time evenly between one’s job and private life alone; it involves prioritizing what matters most in your life. It means recognizing that we need to nurture relationships, have hobbies outside of work duties, and take care of our body and mind.
Abbey Sangmeister, a licensed professional counselor, points out, “Many times, people think balance is a 50/50 split but that is not always the case. For each person, the balance may look different and will shift during different seasons of their life. The important part of having balance is that the person does not feel that one area of life is draining and depleting the other.”
It’s important to identify what truly matters to us
As life progresses and priorities shift, so does our definition of balance. For instance, if you are just getting started with your career, there might be a need to prioritize work over leisure activities in order to establish yourself professionally. In contrast, parents might cut back on their work hours so they can spend more time with their children.
In this post, the dad worked long hours just to ensure his family had a better life. In the process, he might not have been able to spend valuable time with his wife or children.
Flexibility and adaptability are key to achieving a sustainable balance in life. Here, the father willingly chose to trade his $2,40,000 annual income for $1,00,000 in order to spend more time with his kids after transitioning to 50/50 custody and working locally.
We should make choices that nurture both our personal satisfaction and professional achievement
It’s essential that we regularly reassess priorities, set realistic expectations, and make conscious choices that support both our personal fulfillment and professional success. Focusing on one and neglecting the other isn’t a good idea, usually.
You can achieve a balanced lifestyle by being mindful. It means that you should try to be present in the moment. When you are at work, focus on the tasks at hand, but when you are back home, give your undivided attention to your family, enjoy a hobby, or simply relax. Another important thing is to pay attention to your physical health. The Mayo Clinic points out that an adult should aim for approximately 22 minutes of moderate activity each day.
When the dad decided to focus his energy on his kids, his ex-wife got angry because she was receiving less child support. But does that mean he should not do the things he wants to? What are your thoughts about this situation? Have you ever regretted putting work before other things?
