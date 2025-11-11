Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating, Creates This Birthday Card

by

Anybody who’s ever been cheated on will know that it sucks. Big time. Not that I’m talking from experience here. I’m not. But if I was then I’d say that it’s a pretty traumatic and heart-wrenching experience. Or so I imagine. Anyway…

People deal with being cheated on in different ways. Some people go nuts. Others not so much. Some people deal with it by sleeping with their partner’s brother or sister (or both). Many people cry. A lot (but not me). And maybe this Imgur user did just that. But once he stopped blubbering, he then managed to reclaim his dignity by breaking up with his unfaithful girlfriend in the funniest way possible.

Take a look at the card below to see just what I’m talking about. Even though the girl in question has at least three (or six?) other shoulders to cry on, the fact remains that while this guy lost his girlfriend, he did at least manage to keep his awesome sense of humor.

(h/t: BinanoSplat)

“Found out my girlfriend is cheating on me. Giving her this card tonight at my birthday dinner”

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating, Creates This Birthday Card
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating, Creates This Birthday Card
Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating, Creates This Birthday Card

UPDATE:

Guy Finds Out His Girlfriend Is Cheating, Creates This Birthday Card

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Producers of ABC’s “American Idol” Defend High Costs and Ryan Seacrest
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2018
Five Things You Didn’t Know about Daisy Lewis
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2017
Jimmy Kimmel Asked A Stupidly Simple Geography Question, And These People Still Managed To Fail
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
How Would a Fallout Television Series Work?
3 min read
Jan, 17, 2013
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “The Red Line”
3 min read
May, 5, 2019
1899’s Wild Finale and Future Possibilities Explained Lightly
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.