“I Fought The Law” Is A Collection Of Photographs Inspired By The Most Obscure Laws In America

Olivia Locher’s “I Fought the Law” project is a humorous and thought-provoking series of 50 photographs, each intentionally violating an absurd U.S. state law. The project challenges viewers to consider the hundreds of decisions made by local and state lawmakers each year and to question who decides what is considered decent and how these standards are enforced. It was first introduced in Locher’s New York solo exhibition at the Steven Kasher Gallery in 2017, alongside the launch of her monograph, “Olivia Locher: I Fought the Law”.
Some of the laws that Locher chose to break are particularly obscure, ranging from outdated historical laws to total headscratchers. For example, in California, riding bikes in swimming pools is illegal, and in Kansas, wine cannot be served in teacups. Other laws, while weird, have historical context and are simply outdated. For instance, in Alabama, it is illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your back pocket, as this was an ingenious way for horse thieves to steal horses. If you are curious which are the other principles Olivia included in her work, follow the list of images we prepared for you.
#1 In California, Nobody Is Allowed To Ride A Bicycle In A Swimming Pool
#2 In Ohio It’s Illegal To Disrobe In Front Of A Man’s Portrait
#3 In Pennsylvania, It’s Illegal To Tie A Dollar Bill To A String And Pull It Away When Someone Tries To Pick It Up
#4 In Alabama, It’s Illegal To Have An Ice Cream Cone In Your Back Pocket
#5 In Wisconsin, It Is Illegal To Serve Apple Pie In Public Restaurants Without Cheese
#6 In Kentucky, It’s Illegal To Lick A Toad
#7 In Michigan, It’s Illegal To Paint Sparrows To Sell Them As Parakeets
#8 In Delaware, It’s Illegal To Consume Perfume
#9 In Connecticut Pickles Must Bounce To Pass Inspection
#10 In Missouri, It’s Illegal To Deface A Milk Carton
#11 In Arkansas, It’s Illegal To Kill Or Preserve Any Living Creature Without A License
#12 In Rhode Island, It Is Illegal To Wear Transparent Clothing
#13 In Nebraska, It’s Illegal For A Parent To Perm Their Child’s Hair Without A State License
#14 In Nevada, It’s Illegal To Put An American Flag On A Bar Of Soap
#15 In Kansas, It’s Illegal To Serve Wine In Teacups
#16 In Maine, It’s Unlawful To Tickle Women Under The Chin With A Feather Duster
#17 In Louisiana, It’s Illegal To Gargle In Public
#18 In Oregon, One May Not Test Their Physical Endurance While Driving A Car On The Highway
#19 In Texas, It Is Illegal For Children To Have Unusual Haircuts
#20 In Utah, No One May Walk Down The Street Carrying A Paper Bag Containing A Violin
#21 In Tennessee, Hollow Logs May Not Be Sold
#22 In Hawaii, Coins Are Not Allowed To Be Placed In Ones Ears
#23 In Delaware, It’s Illegal To Wear Pants That Are “Form-Fitting”around The Waist
