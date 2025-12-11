I Create Humorous One-Panel Comics Called “Today’s Special”, Here Are 15 Of Them (New Pics)

Another year of fun food humor hot out of the kitchen with everyones favorite Today’s Special Comic! What started as an online comic has now appeared in multiple newspaper distributions and public appearances through 2025.
After you’ve indulged in Today’s Special comics, you’ll never look at a menu the same! The laughs will become habitual, and the humor will be contagious.
More info: todaysspecialcomic.godaddysites.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Turkey Dressing
#2 Skirt Steak
#3 Spare Ribs
#4 Shoestring Fries
#5 Chocolate Covered Strawberries
#6 Pork Tenderloin
#7 Pork Slider
#8 Popcorn
#9 Wild Mushrooms
#10 Steak Tips
#11 Almond Butter
#12 Shaved Ice
#13 Squid Ink Pasta
#14 Buffalo Wings
#15 Fruit Punch
