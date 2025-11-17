45 Times Cats Confused Their Humans So Much, They Got Posted On The “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” Online Group (New Pics)

Cats are weird. Don’t get me wrong, they’re adorable, curious, maintain excellent personal hygiene, and have sharp hunting instincts, but at the same time, they can get scared of a pickle or stare at a wall for an hour.

And the subreddit ‘Whats Wrong With Your Cat?‘ has plenty of such goofy examples.

Created in 2015, the online community now has 645K members dedicated to sharing mostly funny and quirky moments when feline.exe encountered an unexpected error and stopped working.

#1 It Seems We’ve Adopted A Cat With No Spine

Image source: CazCaz11

#2 Now It Is Our Cone Of Shame

Image source: just-a-traveler

#3 Found Him

Image source: metrix

#4 Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned

Image source: cozilypaint80

#5 Even If It Doesn’t Fits, She Still Tries To Sits

Image source: ArchdeaconOfTheVoid

#6 I Can’t Walk Through The House Without A Derp Attack

Image source: serendib

#7 She Thinks The New Baby Stuff Is For Her

Image source: finally-joined

#8 Here Is My Special Guy!!!

Image source: Lonely-Flower-2308

#9 Slipped Between The Couch Cushions, Still Asleep

Image source: Wise_Dot9385

#10 Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper

Image source: outsanitate264

#11 So This Is How My Cat Sleep

Image source: add1910

#12 Malfunctioning At 2 Am

Image source: d_firlotte

#13 This Is My Napping Bowl Now!

Image source: Ok-Measurement5118

#14 Doodles Provides For His Family By Hunting Tampon Wrappers Out Of The Trash Can

Image source: keschaller89

#15 He Asks To Be Picked Up And Then Does This

Image source: keegrunk

#16 I Love This Weirdo So Much

Image source: SparklingRaine

#17 This Is Revi. Revi Likes Underwear

Image source: tommy40

#18 Such A Goofy Little Goblin

Image source: Munchkins_nDragons

#19 Sleep Level 100

Image source: TheDubAbides_

#20 Me, Working From Home: “Huh, I Wonder What Yami Is Doing Right Now.” Yami:

Image source: tezothy

#21 Peets On Feets

Image source: Sexuallysplat

#22 *Reconnecting To Server*

Image source: tfpalt

#23 I Mean, That’s One Way To Do It…

Image source: shell_raiser

#24 That Looks Uncomfortable

Image source: hurt138

#25 My Friend Who Does Not Reddit Gave Me Permission To Share Her Cat

Image source: syberghost

#26 My Sister Sent Me This Picture. I Don’t Know What To Think

Image source: Bazzo123

#27 Mushroom Likes To Sleep In Weird Positions

Image source: mg_slim

#28 Miss Kevan Has Succumbed To The Cruelty That Is Gravity

Image source: KingSofaOfTheSlugs

#29 Just Our Boy, Nightmare, Peeping On The Neighbors Again

Image source: InnerOutlandishness2

#30 She’s Too Stupid To Be Spiteful So It’s Not That

Image source: anr139

#31 Idk What’s Wrong With Her. Send Help

Image source: mswier11

#32 Mika+full Moon=

Image source: quatre185

#33 Not Sure What Gang Sign My Cat Is Doing

Image source: jaymesucks

#34 Anybody Got A Bike Pump? My Cat Deflated

Image source: titan_macmannis

#35 My Cat Sits On And Stares At My Boyfriend When We Sleep

Image source: bell430liv

#36 Walked In On Her In The Shower. Probably Should Have Knocked First

Image source: Nacasson

#37 I Can’t Find The Words To Describe This

Image source: CristoRedentore

#38 My Cats Have A Weird Relationship Dynamic

Image source: godlessdevilcat

#39 Harold After Vigorously Humping His Cow For 20 Minutes

Image source: Cedenyo

#40 Domino Went Exploring In The Basement #nothisdaywiththebraincell

Image source: likeistoleyourbike

#41 He Embraced Couch Sitting

Image source: Kadmspb

#42 Is She Standing Or Sitting?

Image source: Sundan42

#43 Hazel Displaying How Obsessed She Is With My Sister’s Hair

Image source: nnonnewtonian

#44 This Is Coco, We Think She Might Be A Little Off

Image source: thetrue_awesomepanda

#45 Luna The Licker Of Armpits

Image source: Mitchmaul

