45 Times Cats Confused Their Humans So Much, They Got Posted On The “What’s Wrong With Your Cat” Online Group (New Pics)

Cats are weird. Don’t get me wrong, they’re adorable, curious, maintain excellent personal hygiene, and have sharp hunting instincts, but at the same time, they can get scared of a pickle or stare at a wall for an hour.
And the subreddit ‘Whats Wrong With Your Cat?‘ has plenty of such goofy examples.
Created in 2015, the online community now has 645K members dedicated to sharing mostly funny and quirky moments when feline.exe encountered an unexpected error and stopped working.
#1 It Seems We’ve Adopted A Cat With No Spine
#2 Now It Is Our Cone Of Shame
#3 Found Him
#4 Someone Was Screaming Outside Our Apartment, Ben Was Very Concerned
#5 Even If It Doesn’t Fits, She Still Tries To Sits
#6 I Can’t Walk Through The House Without A Derp Attack
#7 She Thinks The New Baby Stuff Is For Her
#8 Here Is My Special Guy!!!
#9 Slipped Between The Couch Cushions, Still Asleep
#10 Caught In The Act Of Attacking A Roll Of Toilet Paper
#11 So This Is How My Cat Sleep
#12 Malfunctioning At 2 Am
#13 This Is My Napping Bowl Now!
#14 Doodles Provides For His Family By Hunting Tampon Wrappers Out Of The Trash Can
#15 He Asks To Be Picked Up And Then Does This
#16 I Love This Weirdo So Much
#17 This Is Revi. Revi Likes Underwear
#18 Such A Goofy Little Goblin
#19 Sleep Level 100
#20 Me, Working From Home: “Huh, I Wonder What Yami Is Doing Right Now.” Yami:
#21 Peets On Feets
#22 *Reconnecting To Server*
#23 I Mean, That’s One Way To Do It…
#24 That Looks Uncomfortable
#25 My Friend Who Does Not Reddit Gave Me Permission To Share Her Cat
#26 My Sister Sent Me This Picture. I Don’t Know What To Think
#27 Mushroom Likes To Sleep In Weird Positions
#28 Miss Kevan Has Succumbed To The Cruelty That Is Gravity
#29 Just Our Boy, Nightmare, Peeping On The Neighbors Again
#30 She’s Too Stupid To Be Spiteful So It’s Not That
#31 Idk What’s Wrong With Her. Send Help
#32 Mika+full Moon=
#33 Not Sure What Gang Sign My Cat Is Doing
#34 Anybody Got A Bike Pump? My Cat Deflated
#35 My Cat Sits On And Stares At My Boyfriend When We Sleep
#36 Walked In On Her In The Shower. Probably Should Have Knocked First
#37 I Can’t Find The Words To Describe This
#38 My Cats Have A Weird Relationship Dynamic
#39 Harold After Vigorously Humping His Cow For 20 Minutes
#40 Domino Went Exploring In The Basement #nothisdaywiththebraincell
#41 He Embraced Couch Sitting
#42 Is She Standing Or Sitting?
#43 Hazel Displaying How Obsessed She Is With My Sister’s Hair
#44 This Is Coco, We Think She Might Be A Little Off
#45 Luna The Licker Of Armpits
