30 Pics Of This Year’s Miss Universe Pageant National Costume Competition

The Miss Universe National Costume Competition never disappoints with originality. And the 2023 contest is no exception. This contest is a way to represent a country and spread a meaningful message through the medium of fashion.
For example, back in 2022, the contest was won by Ukraine’s representative, who wore a costume called ‘’The Warrior of Light’. This costume was a personification of the inner strength, courage, determination of Ukrainians, and their love for freedom.
So, let’s take a look at this year’s costumes and what kind of messages they were meant to send.
#1 Ukraine
This costume is a dedication to the unconditional love of a mother and the defenselessness of children in the face of war. Mothers all over Ukraine are begging and dreaming of a sky without missiles.
#2 Peru
The Tumi, a word meaning knife, was once used as a ceremonial instrument in pre-Columbian coastal civilizations. Today it’s used as a good luck symbol that can be found in doctor’s offices across Peru.
#3 Mexico
This mystical heroine with a Mexican heart protects the lives of magic beings in her world. The mask headpiece and wings present the perfect fusion of an owl and a deer – animals that represent wisdom and focus.
#4 El Salvador
Introducing the volcanic and empowerment costume. It honors the transformative power of nature and the human spirit. It features an eruption of volcano elements symbolizing the rebirth of the country.
#5 Brazil
This costume is a tribute to the majestic blue macaw. As a wing guardian, this delegate brings a message of conservation as danger threatens these birds and the biodiversity they represent.
#6 Nicaragua
Check out this great-tailed Grackle. The costume consists of a tight-fitting leotard, a plume decorated with feathers, two immense shiny wings, and an extensive tail decorated with thousands of crystals.
#7 Iceland
This costume represents the midnight sun – a natural phenomenon that occurs during certain months in Iceland. There are several days in which the sun never sets dramatically affecting the country’s summer daylight hours.
#8 Malta
In Malta there used to be nearly 50 species of butterflies but overdevelopment caused that number to dwindle. This is both an ode to the insect and an homage to Euro Pride which was recently held in the country.
#9 Myanmar
In Myanmar Buddhist culture there’s a tradition called virtue tree, where donations from savings are collected for the monasteries during festivals. This costume represents a lady dressing up for the ceremony prepared to do good deeds.
#10 Thailand
Behold The Mother Earth goddess highly revered in worship throughout Thai history. She’s often depicted twisting her long hair and producing holy water, which is eventually used to nourish mankind.
#11 Chile
Inspired by the condor and made with feathers to create an impressive wingspan this look represents the majestic bird that’s native to Chile. Humans are the greatest threat to condors so this delegate wants to raise awareness and prevent extinction.
#12 Honduras
This look pays tribute to the working spirit of Lenca women – a group dedicated to crafting the colorful designs that haven’t changed much in the past 500 years, thanks to ancestral knowledge passed down from mother to daughter for generations.
#13 Costa Rica
Costa Rica is a small country with diverse ecosystems located between two bodies of water that irrigate the land. This dress represents the rich marine spaces and beautiful beaches while the trident is an ode to coral reef.
#14 Ireland
Celtic goddess of the sea, protecting Irish waters from pollution. Made from recycled plastic lids and reclaimed wool, this costume reminds us that the future of our planet depends on sustainability.
#15 Venezuela
This handcrafted ensemble is a masterpiece of embroidery and crystal beating. It features red flames, orange and gold, and a mass paying homage to the Dancing Devils – a set of popular religious festivals.
#16 Norway
This costume pays tribute to Queen Sonia of Norway, a great artist who studied dressmaking and is known for wardrobe recycling. Inspired by old folk styles using modern techniques and upcycled materials, this look features the national colors of red, white, and blue.
#17 South Africa
This costume is inspired by the Indian sari, and uses traditional Zulu beadwork to protect this delegate’s African and Indian heritage.
#18 The Bahamas
This costume pays homage to a 19th-century doll, a souvenir from the Bahamas world famous international straw market. Woven in burlap and straw accents its gems and stones feature the patriotic colors of gold black and aquamarine.
#19 Denmark
This Nordic ocean dragon is a fusion of fantasy and reality portraying a mythical creature that peacefully resides within the depths of the Nordic Ocean. The costume symbolizes the enduring spirit of the Vikings.
#20 India
Behold a resilient modern Indian who stands tall with grace her diversity, integrity, and strength are embroidered in this armored goddess look. Powerful shoulders highlight the feminine form and the Lotus Halo carries religious symbols.
#21 Bolivia
The Bolivian Amazonian Warrior was sent to defend against the extinction of the blue-bellied wild bird. The bodice and skirt were embroidered with seeds and the whole costume is made from recyclable materials. Behold this bird defender and all of her splendor Bolivia.
#22 Guyana
80% of Guyana is covered in rainforest, so this costume represents the country’s abundance of wildlife. Aside from the array of animals, the skirt features lilies – a beautiful aquatic plant that’s native to South America.
#23 Trinidad And Tobago
Tobago the Scarlet Abyss is a small bird with long legs to help it wave through water. As they grow the bird’s color intensifies and that brilliant red you see embodies the vibrance and passion of the people in this delegate’s country.
#24 Angola
The Mumuhuila women manage their husbands’ fortunes and beads necklaces they wear are symbols of their wealth. These women are a vital part of Angolian culture, even wear their many necklaces to sleep.
#25 Guatemala
This outfit was inspired by the national flower of Guatemala – the white nun orchid. These delicate beauties inhabit the cloud forest of her country. So, the back of this costume features its gorgeous petals.
#26 Germany
Rapunzel is a German fairy tale about a girl crossing borders and looking for the light. This brave German princess never stops believing in the force for good, inspiring this delegate to keep fighting.
#27 Panama
This one represents a popular Panama melody called a drum of joy. On its back, you’ll find a pentagram and musical notes along with 10 flowers of the holy spirit for the country’s natural flower.
#28 Saint Lucia
This look is a tribute to Nobel Prize winners from her country as St Lucia has the highest number of Nobel laureates per Capita. The laurate Insignia is embedded in this gold and bronze costume.
#29 Great Britain
Great Britain gave the world English – the official language of 67 countries. This national costume is a tribute to both the English language and the Oxford Dictionary – an unsurpassed guide that documents around 600,000 words.
#30 France
This la vie en rose costume was custom made for youth at Moulin Rouge. French singer Edith Piaf sang at the world-famous Cabaret in 1944 and this look pays homage to the iconic figure on an international stage.
