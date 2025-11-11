Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

The idea of sleeping at work may sound romantic, but it’s not. And one guy, known as TheOrangeDuke, learned it the hard way when he fell into a deep sleep on the second day of his office job at a tech startup.

To make things worse (or better?) it didn’t go unnoticed by his associates – they decided to cherish the moment by posing with the fallen victim for an office prank. And, as it happens in modern times, the picture was posted on the Internet with an invitation to the so-called Photoshop Battle. People responded and took the sleeping beauty to numerous photo manipulation adventures.

And now you can also be a part of it – vote for the edits or upload your own Photoshopped images!

More info: reddit (h/t: The Huffington Post)

So this guy fell asleep on his second day at work…

Image credits: TheOrangeDuke

#1 Swapery

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: Professor_Rix

#2 Venus

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#3 Don’t Wake Me, I’m Working..

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: jono836

#4 And I Say Zzz Zzz Zzz Zz Zz

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: blue_awning

#5 Ah Good, He’s Alive!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: ilovecreed

#6 Let Him Be

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: CptSasquatch

#7 Can You Feel The Love Tonight

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: Foxdog175

#8 Last Supper :)

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#9 Not In The Elevator Carlos

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#10 With Indonesian House Of People’s Representatives

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#11 That Guy From Game Of Thrones?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: Lucask111

#12 Rock ‘n’ Roll

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: gnostic_cat

#13 Dreaming

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: graphleek

#14 Sorry If This Is A Little Crude, It’s Kinda Late In Here

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: MarsNirgal

#15 You Don’t Say

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: jaaynaay

#16 Jack?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#17 A Little Lift Me Up

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#18 The Little Sleeping Mermaid

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#19 Nap King

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#20 Restored!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#21 Andrea Bocelli Duet

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#22 On The Job. Someone’s Getting Fired. Clear Your Desk This April

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: Your_Post_As_A_Movie

#23 Life Is An Adventure!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#24 We’ve All Been There…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: tanbug

#25 Olympic Luge

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#26 Sleeping Love!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#27 Jack Ruby Hates Tired People

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: NYGroove

#28 Halo

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#29 Later That Day….

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: JAGUART

#30 Cartman

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: __PETTYOFFICER117__

#31 Resident Trump

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: NavidadetMortis

#32 Sounds Rock’n’

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#33 Thought This Would Be Appropriate

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: iMeebo

#34 And So Began The Summer We’d Never Forget…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: djtitmasterflex

#35 Sleepy Fountain

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#36 He Came In Like A Wrecking Ball

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#37 Praying Or Sleeping…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#38 Sleep Walking Dead

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#39 The Office Version

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: bolkmar

#40 Nap Country

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#41 His Precious

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#42 Enjoying Some Vr Alone Time In The Office

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: chibolamoo

#43 Nap King Cole

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#44 A Marat David

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#45 State Of Union

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#46 Sleeping Trump

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#47 The Working Dead

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#48 Fighter Pilot Training

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#49 When I Wake, I Vant To Suck Your Blood

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#50 Yep…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: s3w4g3

#51 They May Be Laughing At You Now, But Tell Me, When Was The Last Time One Of Those D**ks Killed A Mythical Beast?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: TheSeaOfThySoul

#52 5 More Minutes The Force Needs!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#53 Twin Peaks

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#54 Bored In Senate

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#55 Groovy Buddha

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#56 # Be Careful!!! That Can Cut My Head.

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: i.telegraph.co.uk

#57 Sleeping Mona Lisa

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#58 Payday At The Office

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: BlackWidowOffer

#59 Morning Cuppa

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#60 Theorangeduke For President!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#61 Renzi

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#62 We Ordering Or What?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#63 I Can’t Keep My Eyes On My Fries

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#64 Big Baby

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#65 “i’m Your Boyfriend Now, Nancy”

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#66 S For Sleep

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#67 Getting The Job Done In His Sleep

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#68 Float Like A Butterfly Sleep Like A…bee?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#69 Moon Style

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#70 Liberty Enlightening The World!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#71 On Icu

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#72 Pavoratti

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#73 Next To John!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#74 And That’s How I Did It……..hello?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#75 Final Frontier

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#76 The Nevernding Supper!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#77 8th Member Of Team From Nostromo Space Ship!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#78 Duke!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#79 Punch It Chewie

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#80 Woah Ha Ha Ha Ha

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#81 “lost In Music”

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#82 Taken…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#83 Skleepix

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#84 Someone Wake This Clown Up For Me

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#85 Nobody’s Looking, I Promise

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#86 Dreams He Is John T

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#87 Sleeping Beauty

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#88 Un Summit

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#89 Rapture

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#90 Pope Smoke Dope!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#91 Titanic Movie

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#92 Shut Up Mimsyyyy!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#93 If Sleeping Guy Was A Potato

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#94 George! Are You Paying Attention?

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#95 The Defence Rests

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#96 Fried

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#97 Playing Rugby Asleep ? :)

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#98 Very Nice!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: liberalsareidiots2

#99 Wild And Sleepy Guy

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#100 Wailing With Bob! Asleep Guy Channelling Marley!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#101 Whoa Dude

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#102 Look At My Grill

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#103 Lol Brother In Trouble For Throwing A Tantrum Because He Did Not Get Apple Juice

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#104 Wake Me Up In Heaven…

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#105 Nien Nunb

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

Image source: kinkgirlwriter

#106 Boo!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#107 The Eternal

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

#108 Kiss This!!

Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

