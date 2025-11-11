Guy Falls Asleep At Work, The Internet Takes Him On Photoshop Adventures

The idea of sleeping at work may sound romantic, but it’s not. And one guy, known as TheOrangeDuke, learned it the hard way when he fell into a deep sleep on the second day of his office job at a tech startup.
To make things worse (or better?) it didn’t go unnoticed by his associates – they decided to cherish the moment by posing with the fallen victim for an office prank. And, as it happens in modern times, the picture was posted on the Internet with an invitation to the so-called Photoshop Battle. People responded and took the sleeping beauty to numerous photo manipulation adventures.
And now you can also be a part of it – vote for the edits or upload your own Photoshopped images!
More info: reddit (h/t: The Huffington Post)
So this guy fell asleep on his second day at work…
Image credits: TheOrangeDuke
#1 Swapery
Image source: Professor_Rix
#2 Venus
#3 Don’t Wake Me, I’m Working..
Image source: jono836
#4 And I Say Zzz Zzz Zzz Zz Zz
Image source: blue_awning
#5 Ah Good, He’s Alive!
Image source: ilovecreed
#6 Let Him Be
Image source: CptSasquatch
#7 Can You Feel The Love Tonight
Image source: Foxdog175
#8 Last Supper :)
#9 Not In The Elevator Carlos
#10 With Indonesian House Of People’s Representatives
#11 That Guy From Game Of Thrones?
Image source: Lucask111
#12 Rock ‘n’ Roll
Image source: gnostic_cat
#13 Dreaming
Image source: graphleek
#14 Sorry If This Is A Little Crude, It’s Kinda Late In Here
Image source: MarsNirgal
#15 You Don’t Say
Image source: jaaynaay
#16 Jack?
#17 A Little Lift Me Up
#18 The Little Sleeping Mermaid
#19 Nap King
#20 Restored!
#21 Andrea Bocelli Duet
#22 On The Job. Someone’s Getting Fired. Clear Your Desk This April
Image source: Your_Post_As_A_Movie
#23 Life Is An Adventure!
#24 We’ve All Been There…
Image source: tanbug
#25 Olympic Luge
#26 Sleeping Love!
#27 Jack Ruby Hates Tired People
Image source: NYGroove
#28 Halo
#29 Later That Day….
Image source: JAGUART
#30 Cartman
Image source: __PETTYOFFICER117__
#31 Resident Trump
Image source: NavidadetMortis
#32 Sounds Rock’n’
#33 Thought This Would Be Appropriate
Image source: iMeebo
#34 And So Began The Summer We’d Never Forget…
Image source: djtitmasterflex
#35 Sleepy Fountain
#36 He Came In Like A Wrecking Ball
#37 Praying Or Sleeping…
#38 Sleep Walking Dead
#39 The Office Version
Image source: bolkmar
#40 Nap Country
#41 His Precious
#42 Enjoying Some Vr Alone Time In The Office
Image source: chibolamoo
#43 Nap King Cole
#44 A Marat David
#45 State Of Union
#46 Sleeping Trump
#47 The Working Dead
#48 Fighter Pilot Training
#49 When I Wake, I Vant To Suck Your Blood
#50 Yep…
Image source: s3w4g3
#51 They May Be Laughing At You Now, But Tell Me, When Was The Last Time One Of Those D**ks Killed A Mythical Beast?
Image source: TheSeaOfThySoul
#52 5 More Minutes The Force Needs!
#53 Twin Peaks
#54 Bored In Senate
#55 Groovy Buddha
#56 # Be Careful!!! That Can Cut My Head.
Image source: i.telegraph.co.uk
#57 Sleeping Mona Lisa
#58 Payday At The Office
Image source: BlackWidowOffer
#59 Morning Cuppa
#60 Theorangeduke For President!
#61 Renzi
#62 We Ordering Or What?
#63 I Can’t Keep My Eyes On My Fries
#64 Big Baby
#65 “i’m Your Boyfriend Now, Nancy”
#66 S For Sleep
#67 Getting The Job Done In His Sleep
#68 Float Like A Butterfly Sleep Like A…bee?
#69 Moon Style
#70 Liberty Enlightening The World!
#71 On Icu
#72 Pavoratti
#73 Next To John!
#74 And That’s How I Did It……..hello?
#75 Final Frontier
#76 The Nevernding Supper!
#77 8th Member Of Team From Nostromo Space Ship!
#78 Duke!
#79 Punch It Chewie
#80 Woah Ha Ha Ha Ha
#81 “lost In Music”
#82 Taken…
#83 Skleepix
#84 Someone Wake This Clown Up For Me
#85 Nobody’s Looking, I Promise
#86 Dreams He Is John T
#87 Sleeping Beauty
#88 Un Summit
#89 Rapture
#90 Pope Smoke Dope!
#91 Titanic Movie
#92 Shut Up Mimsyyyy!
#93 If Sleeping Guy Was A Potato
#94 George! Are You Paying Attention?
#95 The Defence Rests
#96 Fried
#97 Playing Rugby Asleep ? :)
#98 Very Nice!
Image source: liberalsareidiots2
#99 Wild And Sleepy Guy
#100 Wailing With Bob! Asleep Guy Channelling Marley!
#101 Whoa Dude
#102 Look At My Grill
#103 Lol Brother In Trouble For Throwing A Tantrum Because He Did Not Get Apple Juice
#104 Wake Me Up In Heaven…
#105 Nien Nunb
Image source: kinkgirlwriter
#106 Boo!
#107 The Eternal
#108 Kiss This!!
Follow Us