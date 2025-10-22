Young Waiter Doesn’t Bring A Customer Their Change, Gets Confused When They Ask For It

Being a waiter can be a stressful job. You need great people skills, a sharp memory, and the ability to multitask, all while staying on your feet for hours. With that kind of pressure, the occasional blunder is bound to happen.
One Redditor recently found himself on the receiving end of one after paying a $60 bill with a $100. He soon realized the waiter wasn’t planning to bring any change back—and what followed was an awkward, almost comical exchange that had people divided over whether it was an honest mistake or something else entirely. Read the full story below.
The man handed over $100 to pay for a $60 meal and waited patiently for his change
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But when it never came, things quickly turned awkward
Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: jcomp / freepik {not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Specific_Toe3987
The everyday challenges that come with being a waiter
Image credits: Bimo Luki / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Well, we won’t be able to find out what exactly made the waiter struggle with the change. Maybe it really was a lack of math skills. Maybe it was even an attempt to pocket some extra money. But it’s also worth remembering that being a waiter can be an incredibly demanding job.
And in the rush of responsibilities, the teen could have simply had a moment of confusion. Whatever the case may have been with him, research shows that being a waiter truly isn’t for the weak.
A study from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, found that waitressing is among the most stressful jobs in the world, ranking even higher than professions like law or medicine. Even if that sounds unexpected, there are clear reasons why.
Unlike those in high-profile careers, waiters face enormous pressure with very little compensation. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for waiters and waitresses was $16.23 as of May 2024, which adds up to roughly $33,700 per year before tips.
That might sound decent on paper, but with unpredictable hours and tip-dependent income, financial stability can still feel out of reach. Pair that with long hours, demanding customers, and an environment where something always needs to be done, and you get a level of stress that’s difficult to sustain.
On top of that, servers often get blamed for things completely out of their control—slow kitchens, incorrect orders, or seating delays. Yet they’re expected to remain calm and polite, no matter how unreasonable a customer might be. The emotional labor required to keep a smile on through criticism and chaos can be as draining as the physical work itself.
The study also linked jobs like waitressing—those with low pay and high physical or emotional demands—to greater risks of heart problems and stroke. Long shifts and constant movement can disrupt sleep, diet, and overall health. Many servers end up skipping breaks, pushing through pain, or picking up unhealthy coping habits just to make it through another shift.
So while the story of the awkward exchange might seem amusing on the surface, it also offers a glimpse into how draining this job can be. Behind every wrong order or math mistake is often someone tired and doing their best to stay composed in an environment that rarely slows down.
Accountability still matters, and it’s good that the situation was resolved. But giving people the benefit of the doubt and treating them with a bit of kindness can make everyone’s day just a little easier.
Most readers felt it was just a simple mistake, though a few couldn’t help but have their doubts
Follow Us