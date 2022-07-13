What Fans Can Expect to See in the New Season of Married to Medicine

It’s been only a few days since the ninth season of Married to Medicine premiered, and fans are already wondering who on earth they can expect to appear on the show this season. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, let us preface this by sharing that the show is about people who are either in the medical field themselves or the spouses of medical professionals who are sharing their lives with the general public on this reality show. The stars of the show have changed a bit over time, and there are always new cast members showing up and old cast members taking off. So, who will return to Married to Medicine in Season 9, and is anyone new?
Here are The Faces You’ll Recognize as Returning to the Show
Fans who love to see the drama and the excitement caused by people such as Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, and Miss Quad Webb are going to be excited to see them all back again. Sajja and Webb both made appearances in the 8th season and have been made series regulars moving into the ninth season of the show.
Who are the New Ladies We Will Meet This Season?
Audra Frimpong is the only new lady on the show this season. She is not quite married to medicine just yet, but she’s engaged to medicine. She herself is not a doctor by profession. Frimpong works as a real estate attorney, but she is engaged to Dr. Martin Curry. What we know about her so far is that she has a strong personality, and she’s in wedding planning mode. Together, those two things should make her the most exciting new character on the show.
Who Are the Non-Doctors This Season
Since our non-doctors are not new to the show, most fans already know them well. Toya Bush-Harris is not a doctor, but she is married to a doctor. Her husband is Dr. Eugene Harris, and together they have two sons. Bush-Harris is well-educated with an impressive resume. She spent some time working for a Fortune 500 company in the pharmaceutical industry. She’s busy running her own company these days. She calls it TBH Entertainment, and she works to encompass a wide array of different businesses from wine to children’s books to skincare products. Sadly, it appears this season will highlight the fact that her marriage seems to be floundering.
Anila Sajja is back again, and she’s not slowing down. This woman was once a global executive in the fashion and cosmetic industries, and now she’s a blogger, and an influencer, and she is working to launch her own retail space. She married Dor. Kiran Sajja nearly a decade ago. He’s a plastic surgeon, and the couple shares two children. Meanwhile, Miss Quad Webb is back. She’s an original cast member who was recurring in season 8, and she’s making a comeback. She was married to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and their story was a sad one. He wanted children, she did not want children at that moment, and they ultimately divorced. A year later, she had a baby. It was a lot to deal with, so she’s not currently married to medicine or engaged to it, but she’s living her life and she’s a fan favorite.
A Quick Recap of Our Favorite Returning Doctors
Dr. Jacqueline Waters is back. She’s the OBGYN who wants to change the world, and she’s doing it every chance she gets. She’s survived breast cancer two times, and she and her husband have been thriving for more than 20 years. She’s been on the show since it began. Dr. Simone Whitmore has always been part of the show, and she’s not going anywhere. She and her husband continue to share their marriage, their sons, and she’s also sharing the fact that she’s launching a skincare line of her own in between practicing medicine and being a wife and mom. Dr. Heavenly Kimes was around from the beginning. She’s a dentist with her own practice. She and her husband of more than two decades are the parents of three kids. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is not an OG, but she’s now officially entering her fifth season on the show, and she’s the only one who is not only a doctor herself, but she is also married to a doctor. Her husband is Dr. Walter Scott Metcalfe. They’re quite busy, but they still have time to raise their three kids.
What to Expect this Season
We don’t know what to expect this season, but we can say with certainty we can predict some marital trouble, issues with friendships, and some tiffs with the new arrival. It’s not easy to be a doctor, a wife, a mom, or even the wife of a doctor, and this season will show that. Now that you know who is showing up this season for you to watch, will you tune in?